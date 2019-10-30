Security National : Strange Money Superstitions (Or Are They?) From Around the World

October 30, 2019

By Carlos Hurtado

Northside Branch Manager

As bankers, we usually push the practical things you can do in your everyday life to start saving (budgeting and investing come to mind).

In this blog, we'd like to do something different. Let's go over some of the more quirky practices and superstitions from around the world that are related to accumulating wealth! We admit, some of these may sound a bit bizarre. But it can also be fun and eye-opening to learn about different generations, cultures and belief systems. So readon, for some money superstitions and savings techniques that you may (or may not) want to consider incorporating into your life:

1. Keep your purse or wallet at waist level or higher.

Place of Origin:China

According to Chinese culture, it's bad Feng Shui to put your purse on the floor. In fact, there is an old Chinese proverb you might have already heard: 'A purse on the floor is money out the door.'

The idea behind this belief is that because people usually carry their money, credit cards, and other important items in their purse, placing their bag on the floor shows disrespect for the order of things, and disregard for your money and wealth. If nothing else, keeping your purse off the ground is a great way to keep it clean!

2. Take bird droppings as a good luck sign.

Place of Origin:Turkey

Are bird droppings yucky or lucky? According to this article from Hurryiet Daily News,they might be a little bit of both. In Turkey, many people believe getting pooped on by a bird is a symbol of good things to come - and it's even tradition to buy a lottery ticket on the same day it happens!

So the next time a pigeon pegs you for target practice, take it as a sign that things are looking up (just make sure you aren't).

3. Ring in the New Year with cash in hand.

Place of Origin: Latin America

Before midnight on Dec. 31, set down your champagne and grab some cash (preferably from your own wallet) - because according to Latino tradition, having money in your hand when the clock strikes 12 will ensure economic prosperity in the coming year.

Just don't throw it around like confetti when the ball actually drops, or you'll be starting off the New Year at a net loss.

4. A spider in your pocket means money is coming.

Place of Origin:United Kingdom

From Great Britain to the Caribbean Islands, it is believed that an eight-legged spider that is caught and pocketed - AKA a money spider - means that wealth will soon be woven into your life. If you don't believe us, check the Dictionary. What's more, if you happen to find a money spider in your hair, it is a supposed sign of good luck and increased riches.

But will a spider really bring wealth? Considering the massive global web of arachnid superstitions also labeling spiders as tricksters, trapsters or even signs of death, it might not be worth finding out.

5. Freeze your credit card. Literally.

Place of Origin: United States

This more modern technique isn't really a superstition, rather a modern practice that looks exactly like it sounds: Place your credit card(s) in a tupperware container filled with water and throw it in the freezer.

The idea behind this practice is that the next time you want to use your credit card, you'll either have to wait for the ice to melt, or break it down with a hammer (which sounds pretty messy) - thus giving you time to change your mind about using your credit card to make a purchase.

And don't worry - even with the new chip technology, your credit card will still work after you thaw it out.

6. Keep your toilet lids completely closed.

Place of Origin: Eastern Asia (and happy households around the world)

Technically, this is another idea that stems from the practice of Feng Shui (although the concept pre-dates toilet lids by a few thousand years).

In Feng Shui culture, water is of utmost importance. It holds the title of being one of the most powerful and most gentle elements on earth. Not only that, but every living thing needs water. It is essential for life on earth. So, it's little wonder that 'Feng Shui' means 'wind and water.' According to today's Feng Shui artists, keeping the toilet lid closed puts you in a mindset to prevent prosperity and abundance from 'going down the drain' - and thus, keeps good chi energy in your home.

7. Hammer a coin into a fallen tree.

Place of origin: Wales

In the village or Portmeirion in North Wales, tourists and townsfolk frequently visit groups of peculiar fallen trees with coins wedged into their bark. According to a centuries-old tradition there, good luck and financial fortune can stem from hammering coins into a downed tree. Coin-coated trunks have also sprung up throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

Who says money doesn't grow on trees?

8. Hang a number 8 somewhere in your home.

Place of origin: Japan

In Japanese numerology and other East Asian cultures, eight is considered a very lucky number. By incorporating eight artwork throughout your home, it's believed you invite good fortune into your living space. Eight also promotes the idea of growing prosperous, because in Japanese writing the number's shape broadens gradually. This idea is also No. 8 on this list. Coincidence? We think not!

9. Bury a statue of St. Joseph in your yard.

Place of Origin: Europe

Looking to sell your home? You might want to consider digging a hole and burying a statue of St. Joseph in your yard.

According to Catholic tradition, St. Joseph is the patron saint of home and family. And as legend has it, during the Middle Ages, a group of cloistered European Nuns relied on the intercession of St. Joseph to find them a convent. It's also said German carpenters buried statues of St. Joseph in the foundations of houses they built, before they sold.

Wherever it stems from, the custom of burying St. Joseph has become so widespread that many retailers even offer a St. Joseph Home Sale Kit.

10. Don't mess with Irish fairy forts.

Place of Origin: Ireland

In Irish folklore, 'fairy forts', or circular enclosures surrounded by an earthen or stone bank once used to protect cattle at nighttime, are considered sacred - so sacred, in fact, that the people of Ireland believe messing with one can result in real-world consequences like financial hardship. The solution? Leave them be!

ARE YOU SERIOUS ABOUT SAVING MONEY?

From emergency funds, to retirement, to basic financial freedom, saving your money is undoubtedly a smart money move. And while the above examples are fun and entertaining, there's onlyone sure way to succeed - and that's to be smart with your finances. If you're getting serious about saving,we're here to help put you on the right path. Contact us at Security National Bank today!