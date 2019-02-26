Security On-Demand Recognized for Excellence in Managed Security Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Security On-Demand to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.



“We are honored to be recognized once again by CRN,” commented Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand. “As a managed security provider it is critical to keep up with today’s cybersecurity threats and latest technologies. Our commitment to continual innovation and delivering quality service is what has fueled the company’s success.”

“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

About Security On-Demand

Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for businesses and government. SOD leverages a next generation cyber-threat analytics platform, ThreatWatch®, that enables the detection of advanced and unknown cyber threats to protect brand value and reduce risk of data breach.

Headquartered in San Diego, California with R&D based in Warsaw Poland, SOD services and protects hundreds of brands globally and is the winner of multiple industry awards. SOD’s ThreatWatch® platform reduces time to detection, lowers the cost of threat analysis by filtering out false positives and speeds the time to detection and remediation.

For more information about Security On-Demand, please visit www.securityondemand.com .

Follow Security On-Demand: Twitter | LinkedIn

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact: Jonathan Russo, Marketing Manager Security On-Demand 858-408-1424 jrusso@securityondemand.com Jennifer Hogan The Channel Company (508) 416-1189 jhogan@thechannelco.com