Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Security On-Demand Recognized for Excellence in Managed Security Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:21pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Security On-Demand to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by CRN,” commented Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand. “As a managed security provider it is critical to keep up with today’s cybersecurity threats and latest technologies. Our commitment to continual innovation and delivering quality service is what has fueled the company’s success.”

“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Security On-Demand
Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection services for businesses and government. SOD leverages a next generation cyber-threat analytics platform, ThreatWatch®, that enables the detection of advanced and unknown cyber threats to protect brand value and reduce risk of data breach.

Headquartered in San Diego, California with R&D based in Warsaw Poland, SOD services and protects hundreds of brands globally and is the winner of multiple industry awards. SOD’s ThreatWatch® platform reduces time to detection, lowers the cost of threat analysis by filtering out false positives and speeds the time to detection and remediation.

For more information about Security On-Demand, please visit www.securityondemand.com.

Follow Security On-Demand: Twitter |  LinkedIn

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact:              
Jonathan Russo, Marketing Manager
Security On-Demand                                     
858-408-1424
jrusso@securityondemand.com

Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1189
jhogan@thechannelco.com

SODLogoHorizontal2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Puts Control of Power distribution in Digital Devices; Launches Masterpact MTZ in India
AQ
01:00pPOP INTO DISCOVERY CUBE'S BELOVED TRADITION : Bubblefest
BU
12:59pFiat Chrysler to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan to add new Jeep SUV models
RE
12:59pKENYA ELECTRICITY GENERATING : Ethiopia signs deal to develop 70 MW geothermal energy project
AQ
12:59pBOEING : Nikki Haley nominated for board seat at Boeing
AQ
12:59pQuicken Named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology 2019
BU
12:58pWith OPEC likely to ignore Trump, oil prices stabilise
RE
12:57pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Gerd Kotlorz Announced as New General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach
AQ
12:57pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Gerd Kotlorz Announced as New General Manager of Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Nai Yang Beach
AQ
12:56pAIRBUS : European officials reject SpaceX complaints over launch subsidies
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.