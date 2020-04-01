Log in
Security of Cocoa Supply from West Africa

04/01/2020 | 04:21pm BST

In response to recent articles in the media, we can confirm that we are not suspended from buying cocoa in Côte d'Ivoire and we will continue sourcing cocoa from the start of mid-crop today.

Although the land borders are now closed in Côte d'Ivoire, the port remains operational, and current indications is that cocoa production is not affected. Our sourcing and processing operations in the country - as in Ghana and Cameroon - continuing as usual, and there is no disruption to supply and we will be monitoring the situation closely.

We are working together with our partners in the supply chain to put measures in place prioritizing the health and safety of cocoa farmers and their community members. StartingApril 1, cocoa farmers in Côte d'Ivoire will receive information from Cargill's digital farming tool helping amplify government measures around safety and sanitation in support of proactively curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and this technology is a means to helping keep them safe in such an unprecedented crisis.

Disclaimer

Cargill Inc. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 15:20:01 UTC
