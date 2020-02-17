Security of Supply for EU medical sector

The Chinese Corona Virus and its economic consequences demonstrates the importance of security of supply for key value chains. European mineral raw materials ensure the manufacturing of medical devices in Europe.

A vast array of minerals and metals play a key role in the development of industrial applications and advanced technologies. We have become dependent on highly specialised metals and alloys. Some are relatively rare metals, yet essential in the manufacturing of advanced technological products including medical devices. However, in order to create some of these products, mineral raw materials need to undergo a transformation from the mining industry into a wide variety of other industries throughout Europe.

Maintaining, developing and improving our lifestyle is only possible through new innovations and better applications. The European mineral raw materials industry is supplying metals and minerals for these applications.

Read more on Medical Technology Value Chain in the atteched presentation.