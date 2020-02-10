SecurityGate : Announces Strategic Technology Integration with SecurityScorecard to deliver Holistic IT/OT Risk Management Program

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate, a SaaS-based cybersecurity improvement platform purpose-built for critical infrastructure, today announced the availability of the integration of SecurityScorecard ratings in its assessment & remediation platform. This partnership enables SecurityGate customers to contextualize cybersecurity risk in their IT/OT risk management programs.

"We see the partnership with SecurityScorecard as a cornerstone of our mission to bridge the gap between OT & IT risk stakeholders. We're excited to offer our clients SecurityScorecard's external ratings as part of a holistic view of risk across people, process and technology," said Ted Gutierrez, Co-Founder & CEO, SecurityGate.

"Strategic technology partners with domain expertise in market segments are essential to SecurityScorecard's success and leadership in the security ratings market," said Shaun Mahoney, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances, SecurityScorecard. "As we continue to double down on driving innovation in the space, we are focused on finding the best partners to help operationalize our Security Ratings in the market."

About SecurityGate

SecurityGate is a cyber program improvement solution for critical infrastructure companies that automate assessments and remediation planning across assets and suppliers. Through a SaaS-based experience, risk managers assign business criticality values to entities and assign risk questionnaires. The software converts responses to a risk score and creates prioritized remediation plans.

SecurityGate replaces the spreadsheet-based methods that prevent organizations from scaling risk controls assessment and remediation efforts. With SecurityGate, organizations can automate sending questionnaires, collecting responses, mapping risk and business criticality, and generating recommended remediation plans. In a dynamic risk environment, each stakeholder has a real-time and historical understanding of controls-related risk. For more information, visit securitygate.io .

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Alex Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000+ organizations for self-monitoring, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting; making all organizations more resilient by allowing them to easily find and fix cybersecurity risks across their externally facing digital footprint. SecurityScorecard is the only provider of instant risk ratings that automatically map to vendor cybersecurity questionnaire responses - providing a true 360- degree view of risk. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com .

