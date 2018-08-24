SecurityIQ by InfoSec Institute Integrates with Symantec Endpoint Protection

InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of IT security education and
workforce security awareness training solutions, today announced the
integration of its SecurityIQ
awareness education platform with Symantec™ Endpoint Protection.
SecurityIQ’s new Event-Activated Learning integration instantly delivers
microlearning security education to end users when they need it most by
leveraging security risks detected by Symantec or other endpoint
protection (EPP) solutions.
Instantly linking employee security training to real-time, blocked cyber
threats boosts learner engagement, increases training relevancy and aids
information retention. Event-Activated Learning takes advantage of the
inherent threat intelligence of EPPs like Symantec to automatically and
continually deliver just-in-time training reminders to learners who:
-
Attempt to download malware
-
Fall for phishing
-
Run hostile browser add-ons
-
Open macro- or malware-embedded attachments
-
Fall victim to any other EPP-monitored security risk
Since Event-Activated Learning takes less than a minute to complete and
is personalized to match the end-user’s involvement in a related
security event, training becomes more “sticky”. It equips employees to
more quickly recognize an attack and make the smart decision to report
rather than respond to it. The result is longer-lasting individual
behavior changes and stronger organization-wide security hygiene.
“Threat protection strategies rely on sophisticated detection and
response systems to keep intrusions at bay. To complement the best
endpoint protection controls, however, organizations also need a
well-educated second line of defense – their workforce. It’s paramount
to keeping all your defenses intact,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder
of InfoSec Institute. “We’re excited with how our new Event-Activated
Learning integration pairs the intrinsic threat detection intelligence
of EPP solutions with crucial teachable moments often overlooked by
traditional security awareness training programs.”
In addition to a ready-to-use tool for Symantec Endpoint Protection,
SecurityIQ’s Event-Activated Learning also supports API integration with
leading EPP solutions from Crowdstrike®, Sophos®,
Trend Micro™, Carbon Black®, McAfee® and Cisco®
AMP for Endpoints.
Event-Activated Learning is available now with SecurityIQ. Learn
more here or see it in action in this demo
webinar.
About InfoSec Institute
InfoSec Institute fortifies organizations of all sizes against security
threats with award-winning information security education. Recognizing
cybersecurity is everyone’s job, the company provides skills development
and certification training for IT and security professionals while
building workforce security aptitude through awareness training and
phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner
Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness
Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry
“Top 20 IT Training Company” and the Security Training & Education
Program Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence
Awards.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security
company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most
important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to
Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against
sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure.
Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families
rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their
digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of
the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to
see and protect against the most advanced threats.
