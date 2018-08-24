SecurityIQ by InfoSec Institute Integrates with Symantec Endpoint Protection

New Event-Activated Learning instantly links security awareness training to real-time threats for just-in-time education

InfoSec Institute, the leading provider of IT security education and workforce security awareness training solutions, today announced the integration of its SecurityIQ awareness education platform with Symantec™ Endpoint Protection. SecurityIQ’s new Event-Activated Learning integration instantly delivers microlearning security education to end users when they need it most by leveraging security risks detected by Symantec or other endpoint protection (EPP) solutions.

Instantly linking employee security training to real-time, blocked cyber threats boosts learner engagement, increases training relevancy and aids information retention. Event-Activated Learning takes advantage of the inherent threat intelligence of EPPs like Symantec to automatically and continually deliver just-in-time training reminders to learners who:

Attempt to download malware

Fall for phishing

Run hostile browser add-ons

Open macro- or malware-embedded attachments

Fall victim to any other EPP-monitored security risk

Since Event-Activated Learning takes less than a minute to complete and is personalized to match the end-user’s involvement in a related security event, training becomes more “sticky”. It equips employees to more quickly recognize an attack and make the smart decision to report rather than respond to it. The result is longer-lasting individual behavior changes and stronger organization-wide security hygiene.

“Threat protection strategies rely on sophisticated detection and response systems to keep intrusions at bay. To complement the best endpoint protection controls, however, organizations also need a well-educated second line of defense – their workforce. It’s paramount to keeping all your defenses intact,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of InfoSec Institute. “We’re excited with how our new Event-Activated Learning integration pairs the intrinsic threat detection intelligence of EPP solutions with crucial teachable moments often overlooked by traditional security awareness training programs.”

In addition to a ready-to-use tool for Symantec Endpoint Protection, SecurityIQ’s Event-Activated Learning also supports API integration with leading EPP solutions from Crowdstrike®, Sophos®, Trend Micro™, Carbon Black®, McAfee® and Cisco® AMP for Endpoints.

Event-Activated Learning is available now with SecurityIQ. Learn more here or see it in action in this demo webinar.

About InfoSec Institute

InfoSec Institute fortifies organizations of all sizes against security threats with award-winning information security education. Recognizing cybersecurity is everyone’s job, the company provides skills development and certification training for IT and security professionals while building workforce security aptitude through awareness training and phishing simulations. Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, InfoSec Institute is also a Training Industry “Top 20 IT Training Company” and the Security Training & Education Program Gold Winner in Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats.

