SecurityScorecard : Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

NEW YORK, Aug 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the leader in security ratings, today launched the SecurityScorecard app for IBM QRadar, which integrates with the IBM Security Intelligence platform to provide deeper insights into enterprise and third-party cyber risk.

The combination of SecurityScorecard security ratings, generated from externally observable data, and QRadar's highly scalable enterprise solution facilitates more informed decisions, third-party risk program scalability, and automated response to cybersecurity risk events.

Security ratings from SecurityScorecard provide businesses and government agencies with a third-party, independent view into the security behaviors and practices of their own organization as well as that of their business partners. For many enterprises, security ratings are a required component of their overall security program.

The new application is freely available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange, a platform where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies and market needs. With threats evolving faster than ever, collaborative development across the security industry will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

The SecurityScorecard app leverages IBM QRadar, the company's Security Intelligence platform, which gives organizations complete visibility into their entire infrastructure in real-time and applies advanced analytics to prioritize critical threats. Leveraging QRadar's open application programming interface (API), the SecurityScorecard app allows joint customers the ability to monitor three components of the SecurityScorecard platform:

Overall letter-grade security ratings give customers the ability to quickly and easily understand the cybersecurity posture of an organization via an easy-to-understand A-F rating scale.

give customers the ability to quickly and easily understand the cybersecurity posture of an organization via an easy-to-understand A-F rating scale. Underlying factor data in key risk categories , including Application Security, Endpoint Security, Malware, Patching Cadence, Network Security, Social Engineering, and Passwords Exposed. Each of these factors is predictive. For example, companies with a C, D, or F rating in Social Engineering are 400% more likely to experience a data breach than those with an A or B rating.

, including Application Security, Endpoint Security, Malware, Patching Cadence, Network Security, Social Engineering, and Passwords Exposed. Each of these factors is predictive. For example, companies with a C, D, or F rating in Social Engineering are 400% more likely to experience a data breach than those with an A or B rating. Issue-related data offers a breadth and depth of critical data points across 87 different issue types, not available from any other security ratings provider.

"As the first security ratings vendor to offer an integration through the IBM Security App Exchange, SecurityScorecard is expanding its reach by providing joint customers direct access to their own cybersecurity risk posture, as well as that of their third-party cyber risk," said John Francis, Senior Product Manager, SecurityScorecard. "Through the ability to better identify and take action on variability in the scorecard, our joint customers will increase visibility to changes in cybersecurity risk posture and be able to react and remediate quickly, effectively leading to a decrease in overall risk exposure."

About SecurityScorecard

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SecurityScorecard's vision is to create a new language for measuring and communicating security risk. The company was founded in late 2013 by Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, two former cybersecurity practitioners who had served, respectively, as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Security and Compliance. With cloud solutions becoming an increasingly integral part of the security technology stack Yampolskiy and Kassoumeh recognized the need to address third- and fourth-party risk as well as better understand the security capabilities of their business partners. Since its founding, the company has grown dramatically and now counts hundreds of leading brands as customers. SecurityScorecard is backed by leading venture capital investors including Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP Capital, Evolution Equity Partners, Boldstart Ventures, AXA Venture Partners among others. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com.

SOURCE SecurityScorecard