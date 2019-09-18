Log in
Securonix Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

09/18/2019 | 03:01am EDT

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for its cloud SIEM solution. This designation recognizes that Securonix has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering SIEM as a Service on the AWS platform.

Achieving AWS Security Competency differentiates Securonix as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that offers specialized software designed to help organizations adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Organizations are rapidly adopting cloud for the many benefits it offers, including easy deployment, quick time to value, and overall cost savings. However, moving to cloud can also introduce new security challenges. Securonix Cloud SIEM, deployed as a SaaS service, is designed to address these challenges with a horizontally scalable multi-tenant architecture, strong analytics and threat detection, and automated incident response capabilities to enable organizations effectively to detect, prioritize, and remediate risks in their cloud and hybrid environments.

“The major pain point organizations have with SIEM solutions is the time, effort, and expertise required to deploy and maintain them,” said Derrick Harcey, Chief Architect at Securonix. “Delivered as a service, Securonix Cloud SIEM is fully managed and maintained by the Securonix cloud operations team. With a multi-tenant architecture, customers have several deployment options suited to their compliance and cost requirements. Lastly, Securonix Cloud SIEM is optimized to ingest and analyze data from any cloud and on-premises data source in order to enable organizations to rapidly detect and respond to advanced threats.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information on Securonix Cloud SIEM,
visit: https://www.securonix.com/platforms/snypr-cloud/

About Securonix
Securonix is redefining SIEM using the power of big data and machine learning. Built on an open Hadoop platform, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM provides unlimited scalability and log management, behavior analytics-based advanced threat detection, and automated incident response on a single platform. Globally, customers use Securonix to address their insider threat, cyber threat, cloud security, and application security monitoring requirements.

Media Contact:
Chris Fucanan
AquaLab Public Relations
(650) 776-7811
chris@aqualabpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
