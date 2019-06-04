Securonix Launches Global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program

ADDISON, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securonix, Inc., the leader in next-gen SIEM, today announced its global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) program. The program is designed to attract and empower managed service providers worldwide to enhance their threat detection and response capabilities with Securonix Next-Gen SIEM.



David Wagner, former partner executive at LogRhythm, Alert Logic, and IBM has joined Securonix as a senior director of global MSSP business and will be leading this program. Wagner has more than 20 years of experience with a proven track record to drive revenue and year-over-year growth in the SIEM market through global strategic partnerships.

“We are very excited to have David onboard. With his leadership and our strong commitment to the MSSP program, we are determined to extend our reach to small and medium size (SMB) and enterprise customers worldwide,” said Sachin Nayyar, founder and CEO at Securonix. “The new MSSP program will allow our partners to provide Next-Gen SIEM and UEBA capabilities with flexible deployment and licensing options to their customers globally.”

Managed service providers today are struggling with scalability and operational overheads of their legacy SIEM platforms. They are looking for a solution that is cost effective, easy to manage and provides the best threat detection. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM is addressing these needs by providing a solution with flat identity based pricing, available as fully-managed cloud service, and delivers advanced threat detection and response with built-in user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration and response (SOAR) capabilities.

The MSSPs can now offer Securonix solutions as a managed service to their customers globally. Some of the key benefits of the program include:

Improved threat detection and response with machine learning based behavior analytics

Unlimited scalability with a multi-tenant Hadoop architecture

Fully managed SaaS platform with no operational overhead

Flat pricing option based on identities

Open platform with ability to build and deploy your own analytics

Support for data masking and GDPR privacy requirements

In-region support, training and enablement program

Securonix is offering early MSSP partners free training and deployment support to enable them to seamlessly replace their legacy SIEM platforms. As part of the program, Securonix has already onboarded several managed service providers globally including Deloitte EDC and Pro-Act in Europe, UnitedLex, HTG360, Simeio Solutions, Baynex in the Americas, and L&T Infotech and Tech Mahindra in Asia with many more in pipeline.

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM is a modern SIEM platform that is disrupting the SIEM market with the most advanced behavior analytics capabilities on a scalable Hadoop platform. Securonix was recognized a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management. The Securonix SaaS solution delivers a fully managed solution—helping security operations teams to minimize the operational burden, prioritize advanced threats and focus on remediation.

“In 2019, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM has won 70 percent of the legacy SIEM replacement deals against competitors like Splunk and Exabeam. Our ability to provide customers with a single platform for log management, advanced threat detection, and automated response has been a key differentiator against competition,” said Nitin Agale, SVP, strategy and marketing at Securonix. “Our goal with the MSSP partner program is to further accelerate our growth and be the market leader in SIEM globally.”

Securonix MSSP Partner Quotes

“Over the past years we have been working closely with Securonix. They have demonstrated a complete commitment to us and our clients to provide the best results and levels of quality expected from a firm like Deloitte,” said Juan Santos, partner, Deloitte Spain. “Our solid relationship is the result of a perfect combination of trust and professionalism and a common vision of the cyber landscape which makes us the best allies in the EMEA region.”

“As a cloud-first managed service provider, we were looking for a SaaS based SIEM platform for our threat detection, incident response and continuous-monitoring capabilities,” said Jason Straight, senior vice president of compliance and data protection, and chief privacy officer at United Lex. “The Securonix platform is the most complete SaaS SIEM offering in the market. We also love working with Securonix. They have a great product, a partner-friendly approach, and they’re committed to customer success.”

“Securonix is a very good fit for our customers that are looking for advanced threat detection capabilities to protect against sophisticated cyber-attacks,” said Paul Bates, vice president, portfolio and technology at Proact IT Group. “The built-in UEBA capabilities in the Securonix solution, combined with the data privacy features, provide improved threat detection while maintaining compliance with GDPR and works council privacy requirements.”

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM using the power of big data and machine learning. Built on an open Hadoop platform, Securonix Next-Gen SIEM provides unlimited scalability and log management, behavior analytics-based advanced threat detection, and automated incident response on a single platform. Globally, customers use Securonix to address their insider threat, cyber threat, cloud security, and application security monitoring requirements.

