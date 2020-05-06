Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Securonix Releases Phishing Analyzer Based on COVID-19 Advanced Threat Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Securonix Extends Remote Workforce Monitoring Capabilities with Phishing and Business Email Compromise Solution Powered by Machine Learning-Based Visual Similarity Analytics

Securonix, Inc., a leader in next-generation SIEM, today released the Securonix Phishing Analyzer capability, powered by machine learning-based visual similarity analytics. An extension of Securonix’s Remote Workforce Monitoring solution and designed by Securonix’s COVID-19 Task Force of data scientists, threat researchers, and detection engineers, the new solution enables organizations to detect advanced phishing and business email compromise (BEC) threats.

In conjunction with the announcement, the Securonix COVID-19 Task Force has released its latest Cyber Threat Update. The update details active phishing and business email compromise threats global enterprises are currently facing, driving the release and functionality of the new Securonix Phishing Analyzer.

“Phishing and BEC attacks are on the rise as attackers are using the fear and anxiety of COVID-19 to target victims. The challenge is that most of the related attack domains are new and have not been blacklisted or categorized as malicious,” said Nanda Santhana, SVP, Cyber Security Solutions, Securonix. “By combining the intelligence of our Threat Research Team and COVID-19 Task Force, with the advanced detection capabilities of machine learning-based visual similarity analytics, our new solution enables organizations to identify and avoid today’s advanced threats.”

Since January, more than 72,000 domains have been created mentioning “coronavirus,” “COVID,” and “COVID-19”. Securonix’s Phishing Analyzer is designed to identify visually similar emails at scale with a minimal false positive rate. The solution leverages a modified Levenshtein distance algorithm to detect:

  • Typosquatting Phishing Attacks: malicious attackers use domain names that are spelled differently from the established name, but use the same character set (e.g. Securonix, Securonlx, Secur0nix). The Securonix visual similarity algorithm calculates the similarity score for each business domain with thresholds that are adjustable to minimize false positive rates.
  • Business Email Compromise (BEC): BEC attackers use the identity of a recognized individual on a corporate network to track targets and lure them to respond with sensitive data or financial transactions. The Securonix algorithm analyzes email sender information against legitimate employee and email sender information to detect malicious activity by consuming organizational HR data including first name, last name and titles. The solution also has the ability to build a chain command to specifically prioritize email compromise attempts for executives.

“In a remote workforce environment, employees don’t have the luxury of walking down the hall to discuss the validity of a suspicious email with colleagues appearing to come from a company executive or trusted source,” said Igor Baikalov, Chief Scientist, Securonix. “With our new Phishing Analyzer, threat intelligence data and data from the global Securonix customer network powers highly accurate machine learning decisions on phishing and BEC threats that are proactively applied across organizations through Securonix’s SaaS-based deployment model.”

About Securonix

The Securonix platform delivers positive security outcomes with zero infrastructure to manage. It provides analytics-driven next-generation SIEM, UEBA, and security data lake capabilities as a pure cloud solution, without needing to compromise. To learn more about Securonix, its products and services, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:21aROSNEFT OIL : Russian oil output falls near to OPEC+ target - sources
RE
06:21aOPTIVA : OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform Go Live with Optiva BSS Platform on the Public Cloud Accelerated to Support Oxigeno2030 COVID-19 Relief Initiative
AQ
06:21aCLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:20aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : reports first quarter net income beat on COVID-19 demand
RE
06:20aGLOBAL NET LEASE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aPara Resources Announces Change to the Definitive Agreements for the Purchase of Operadora, from Mineros in Colombia
NE
06:19aBASF : New site agreement for BASF SE signed
PU
06:19aJSC MOSENERGO : IFRS for the 3m2020
PU
06:18aVENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
3DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and ABI Research identify key trends in manufacturing investment to enable Industry 4.0

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group