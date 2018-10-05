Securrency : Introduces CAT-20 and CAT-721, the World’s First Multi-Ledger Security Token Protocols

Securrency,
a global financial services technology infrastructure and products
company, today introduced the Compliance Aware Token (CAT-20 and
CAT-721) standards, the world’s first truly interoperable
ledger-agnostic security token protocol. Security tokens minted with the
CAT protocols are self-governing and ensure compliance throughout their
life-cycle using Securrency’s innovative regulatory technology. The
company’s patent-pending, token key-lock structure ensures that tokens
may not be traded or transferred to or from a wallet that does not have
the appropriate qualifications.
“We developed the CAT-20 and CAT-721 standards because security tokens
should be truly liquid - they should not be limited to one ledger and
they should be easy to trade, transfer and regulate,” said Dan Doney,
CEO and Co-Founder of Securrency. “This new protocol will enable speed,
efficiency and transparency for issuers – from Wall Street to Main
Street – while meeting compliance at a global scale.”
CAT-20 and CAT-721 tokens can be issued from and transferred across any
distributed ledger, including Ethereum, Stellar, Ripple, GoChain, and
EoS among others. Securrency establishes compliance in primary offerings
through features such as:
-
Individual and entity automated Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your
Business (KYB) across 160+ jurisdictions, with non-documentary
verification available in 37 jurisdictions
-
Transaction checks through a Know Your Wallet (KYW) service that
automatically proofs and scores digital wallets and associated
cryptocurrency
-
Automated source of funds (SoF) verification services through an
easy-to-manage administration service
-
Validation of an investor’s accreditation or qualification according
to jurisdiction
Securrency’s proprietary multi-venue identity services and Rules Engine
can ensure that compliance is maintained during secondary-market
trading, through on- and off-chain movement and throughout the lifecycle
of these security tokens. In both primary and secondary market activity,
the attribute-mapped wallet (the “key”) must fit the policy linked to
the token (the “lock”) for the CAT-20/721 token to be transferred into a
wallet. The Rules Engine allows for extremely simplified mapping of
relevant regulatory and transactional policies to a CAT-20/721 token by
an issuer or that issuer’s advisors via a simple, user-friendly
interface. In the event of changing regulations or shifting issuer
requirements, Rules Engine updates can be applied directly by
issuer/counsel to automatically update the handling of tokens in
circulation.
The CAT-20 and CAT-721 protocols are fully supported through
Securrency’s proprietary Decentralized Investment Banking Services
(DIBS), a complete suite of security token issuance and maintenance
tools and services that can be easily deployed by investment banks,
accessed via Application Programming Interface (API) by developers, and
directly utilized by issuers. In addition, Securrency will make its
CAT-20 and CAT-721 protocols available to other security token issuance
platforms and service providers to help to pave the way toward global
adoption of security tokens to promote capital formation and enhanced
global liquidity.
“Security tokens represent a pathway to the successful development of
highly-liquid blockchain-enabled capital markets,” said John Hensel,
Securrency’s Chief Operating Officer. “However, there have been major
challenges that stand in the way of mass adoption, including ‘walled
garden’ approaches and complicated technical deployment. We believe that
the global interoperability of the CAT-20 and CAT-721 protocols, as well
as Securrency’s simple and convenient token issuance and maintenance
tools, will establish a common standard that can be used by all issuance
platforms to support the growth of the security token economy.”
To learn more about Securrency and the CAT-20 security token protocol,
visit: www.Securrency.com
About Securrency
Securrency
is a technology products company that delivers a complete suite of
security and compliance tools to issuers, broker-dealers, and
alternative trading system (ATS) operators to enable the issuance,
maintenance, and secondary trading of tokenized securities.
Securrency has developed a unique Compliance Aware Token™ that embeds
regulatory and transactional rules in a compliance layer to facilitate
legally-compliant securities offerings in the United States and
globally. Securrency’s protocol can be utilized on the Ethereum,
Stellar, Ripple, GoChain, EOS and other distributed ledgers, as well as
on legacy systems, allowing for seamless on-chain and off-chain movement
of tokens.
Securrency was formed in 2015 by US security and technology experts to
enable the free trading of previously illiquid asset classes through
compliance and unparalleled interoperability. Securrency offers secure,
scalable FinTech/RegTech tools either as individual modules or as a
customizable, end-to-end platform for listing securities via Security
Token Offerings (STOs) while providing global KYC (Know Your Customer),
anti-money laundering (AML) and other essential jurisdictional
compliance for access to investors.
