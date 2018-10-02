Securus Takes Home Twenty-Seven Awards in 2018

Securus recently recognized with eight new awards from International Business Awards and Golden Bridge Awards

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring, announced today that it has won four awards at the 15th Annual International Business Awards and four awards at the 10th annual Golden Bridge Awards bringing the total to twenty-seven honors for the year.

“These awards are recognition that every one of our Associates is making a difference in the lives of inmates and their families,” said Danny de Hoyos, Sr. VP of Operations at Securus Technologies. “Studies have consistently found that prisoners who maintain close contact with their family members while incarcerated have better post-release outcomes and lower recidivism rates. We are happy to be a part of facilitating the communication that keeps families together, helps rehabilitation and eases reentry into society.

Securus was awarded for both team and individual accomplishments this year in a wide range of categories from multiple independent peer review award programs. With awards for all operational departments, Human Resources, and multiple Associate levels, Securus is well positioned to providing customers with the best possible experience in the industry.

Securus Associates received the following new awards:

International Business Awards

Executive of the Year (Gold) – Robert Pickens, CEO and President

Customer Service Executive of the Year (Silver) – Ian Jones, Director Support Services

Lifetime Achievement (Bronze) – Debbie Cates, Sr. Director Technical Support & Client Management

Customer Service Complaints Team (Bronze) – Corporate Escalations Team

Golden Bridge Awards

Executive of the Year (Gold) – Ian Jones, Director Support Services

Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Yulanda Hopkins, Supervisor Customer Service

Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Brenda Champion, Manager Field Services

Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Tamara Portis, Field Service Technician II

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and services, and government payment services in order to help our customers with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

ABOUT THE STEVIE® AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE AWARDS

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Business Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.

