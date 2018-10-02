Securus Takes Home Twenty-Seven Awards in 2018

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice
technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and
monitoring, announced today that it has won four awards at the 15th
Annual International Business Awards and four awards at the 10th annual
Golden Bridge Awards bringing the total to twenty-seven honors for the
year.
“These awards are recognition that every one of our Associates is making
a difference in the lives of inmates and their families,” said Danny de
Hoyos, Sr. VP of Operations at Securus Technologies. “Studies have
consistently found that prisoners who maintain close contact with their
family members while incarcerated have better post-release outcomes and
lower recidivism rates. We are happy to be a part of facilitating the
communication that keeps families together, helps rehabilitation and
eases reentry into society.
Securus was awarded for both team and individual accomplishments this
year in a wide range of categories from multiple independent peer review
award programs. With awards for all operational departments, Human
Resources, and multiple Associate levels, Securus is well positioned to
providing customers with the best possible experience in the industry.
Securus Associates received the following new awards:
International Business Awards
-
Executive of the Year (Gold) – Robert Pickens, CEO and President
-
Customer Service Executive of the Year (Silver) – Ian Jones, Director
Support Services
-
Lifetime Achievement (Bronze) – Debbie Cates, Sr. Director Technical
Support & Client Management
-
Customer Service Complaints Team (Bronze) – Corporate Escalations Team
Golden Bridge Awards
-
Executive of the Year (Gold) – Ian Jones, Director Support Services
-
Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Yulanda Hopkins, Supervisor
Customer Service
-
Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Brenda Champion, Manager
Field Services
-
Women Professional of the Year (Bronze) – Tamara Portis, Field Service
Technician II
ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES
Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public
safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000
inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve
and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public
information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication,
information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and
services, and government payment services in order to help our customers
with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to
live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what
matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled
solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.
ABOUT THE STEVIE® AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®,
The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards
for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the
Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions
receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in
more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and
the people behind them, the Stevie’s recognize outstanding performances
in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE AWARDS
SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in
10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards,
Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Business Awards,
Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network
Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards,
and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Golden Bridge Awards at www.goldenbridgeawards.com.
