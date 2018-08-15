Securus Technologies Wins Four Gold Medals at Annual 2018 Pillar® World Awards

Human Resources team honored for achievements and contributions to Associates

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for public safety, law enforcement, investigations, corrections and government payment services, today announced that the company, its executives and leading human resources professionals received four gold medal awards from the prestigious Pillar® World Awards in the Human Resources category.

The coveted annual Pillar World Awards honor and generate industry-wide recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of employees worldwide in every area.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Pillar World Awards for the Human Resources category,” said Kate Lengyel, vice president of human resources. “These awards are a testament to Securus Technologies’ commitment to our Associates and the difference everyone on this team makes in the lives of more than 1,600 Associates.”

Securus and its Associates received the following awards:

Human Resources Team of the Year (Gold)

Kate Lengyel, Vice President, Human Resources

Key members of the team include:

Larson Cunningham, Facilities and Property Manager

Debbie Patty, Human Resources Manager

Brenda Siri, Talent Acquisition Manager

Robbin Smith, Human Resources Manager

Payroll-Benefits Professional of the Year (Gold)

Debbie Patty, Human Resources Manager

Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year (Gold)

Brenda Siri, Talent Acquisition Manager

Employee Relations Professional of the Year (Gold)

Robbin Smith, Human Resources Manager

More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners.

About the Pillar World Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Business Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Pillar World Awards at www.pillarworldawards.com

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and services, and government payment services in order to help our customers with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

