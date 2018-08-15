Securus Technologies Wins Four Gold Medals at Annual 2018 Pillar® World Awards

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions
for public safety, law enforcement, investigations, corrections and
government payment services, today announced that the company, its
executives and leading human resources professionals received four gold
medal awards from the prestigious Pillar® World Awards in the Human
Resources category.
The coveted annual Pillar World Awards honor and generate industry-wide
recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of employees
worldwide in every area.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Pillar World Awards for the Human
Resources category,” said Kate Lengyel, vice president of human
resources. “These awards are a testament to Securus Technologies’
commitment to our Associates and the difference everyone on this team
makes in the lives of more than 1,600 Associates.”
Securus and its Associates received the following awards:
Human Resources Team of the Year (Gold)
Kate Lengyel, Vice
President, Human Resources
Key members of the team include:
-
Larson Cunningham, Facilities and Property Manager
-
Debbie Patty, Human Resources Manager
-
Brenda Siri, Talent Acquisition Manager
-
Robbin Smith, Human Resources Manager
Payroll-Benefits Professional of the Year (Gold)
Debbie
Patty, Human Resources Manager
Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year (Gold)
Brenda
Siri, Talent Acquisition Manager
Employee Relations Professional of the Year (Gold)
Robbin
Smith, Human Resources Manager
More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around
the world participated, and their average scores determined the 2018
award winners.
About the Pillar World Awards
SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in
10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards,
Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Business Awards,
Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network
Products Guide’s IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards,
and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Pillar World Awards at www.pillarworldawards.com
ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES
Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public
safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000
inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve
and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public
information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication,
information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and
services, and government payment services in order to help our customers
with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to
live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what
matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled
solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.
