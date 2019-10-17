See : Annual Report 2018/2019

|
CONTENTS 目 錄
|
Corporate Information and Key Dates
|
公司資料及重要日期
|
2
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
|
管理層討論與分析
|
4
|
Biographies of Directors and Senior Management
|
董事及高級管理人員之履歷
|
13
|
Report of the Directors
|
董事會報告
|
16
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
企業管治報告
|
29
|
Independent Auditors' Report
|
獨立核數師報告
|
53
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
綜合損益及其他全面收益表
|
60
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
綜合財務狀況表
|
61
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
綜合權益變動表
|
62
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
綜合現金流量表
|
64
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
綜合財務報表附註
|
66
|
Five-year Financial Summary
|
五年財務概要
|
168
Corporate Information and Key Dates
公司資料及重要日期
|
DIRECTORS
|
董 事
|
Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)
|
范 敏 嫦（主 席）
|
Wong Chi Fai
|
黃志 輝
|
Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander
|
楊政 龍
|
Shirley Percy Hughes
|
許 佩 斯
|
Chan Sim Ling, Irene*
|
陳 嬋 玲*
|
Ho Tat Kuen*
|
何 達 權*
|
Tam Sau Ying*
|
譚修英*
|
* Independent Non-executive Directors
|
* 獨 立 非 執行 董 事
|
COMPANY SECRETARY
|
公司 秘 書
|
Liu Suet Ying
|
廖雪盈
|
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
|
執 行 委 員 會
|
Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)
|
范 敏 嫦（主 席）
|
Wong Chi Fai
|
黃志 輝
|
Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander
|
楊政 龍
|
Shirley Percy Hughes
|
許 佩 斯
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE
|
審 核 委 員 會
|
Ho Tat Kuen (Chairman)
|
何 達 權（主 席）
|
Chan Sim Ling, Irene
|
陳 嬋 玲
|
Tam Sau Ying
|
譚修英
|
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
|
薪 酬 委 員 會
|
Tam Sau Ying (Chairperson)
|
譚修英（主 席）
|
Wong Chi Fai
|
黃志 輝
|
Ho Tat Kuen
|
何 達 權
|
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
|
提 名 委 員 會
|
Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)
|
范 敏 嫦（主 席）
|
Ho Tat Kuen
|
何 達 權
|
Tam Sau Ying
|
譚修英
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
|
企 業 管 治 委 員 會
|
Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)
|
范 敏 嫦（主 席）
|
Chan Sim Ling, Irene
|
陳 嬋 玲
|
A representative from company secretarial function
|
一名公司 秘 書職 能代 表
|
A representative from finance and accounts function
|
一名財務及會 計 職 能代 表
|
AUDITORS
|
核 數 師
|
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
|
國 衛 會 計 師事務所有 限公司
|
Certified Public Accountants
|
執 業 會 計 師
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
|
投 資 者 關 係 聯 繫 資 訊
|
Email: ir491@emperorgroup.com
|
電 郵：ir491@emperorgroup.com
|
WEBSITE
|
網 址
|
https://www.empculture.com
|
https://www.empculture.com
|
STOCK CODE
|
股 份 代 號
|
Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 491
|
香 港 聯 合交易所：491
Corporate Information and Key Dates
公司資料及重要日期
|
REGISTERED OFFICE
|
註 冊 辦 事 處
|
Clarendon House
|
Clarendon House
|
2 Church Street
|
2 Church Street
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
Bermuda
|
Bermuda
|
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE
|
總 辦 事 處 及 主 要 營 業 地 點
|
OF BUSINESS
|
|
28th Floor
|
香 港 灣 仔
|
Emperor Group Centre
|
軒尼詩 道288號
|
288 Hennessy Road
|
英 皇 集團中心
|
Wanchai, Hong Kong
|
28樓
|
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR
|
主 要 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處
|
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
|
|
Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited
|
Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited
|
Clarendon House
|
Clarendon House
|
2 Church Street
|
2 Church Street
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
Bermuda
|
Bermuda
|
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
|
香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處
|
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
|
|
Tricor Tengis Limited
|
卓佳 登捷 時有 限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
香 港
|
183 Queen's Road East
|
皇 后 大 道 東183號
|
Hong Kong
|
合和中心54樓
|
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
|
主 要 往 來 銀 行
|
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
|
交 通 銀 行股 份有 限公司香 港分行
|
Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited
|
交 通 銀 行（香 港）有 限公司
|
China Construction Bank Corporation
|
中國 建 設 銀 行股 份有 限公司
|
Hang Seng Bank Limited
|
恒 生 銀 行有 限公司
|
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
|
中國工商銀 行（亞 洲）有 限公司
|
KEY DATES
|
|
|
重 要日期
|
|
|
Annual Results
|
26
|
September 2019
|
年度 業 績公 告
|
2019
|
年9月26日
|
Announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting
|
10
|
December 2019
|
股 東 週年大 會
|
2019
|
年12月10日
|
- Latest time to lodge
|
4
|
December 2019
|
- 遞 交 過 戶文件
|
2019
|
年12月4日
|
transfers
|
|
(before 4:30 p.m.)
|
最後 限 期
|
（下午4時30分前）
CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
This Annual Report (in both English and Chinese versions) is available to any shareholder of the Company either in printed form and on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (https://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company. In order to protect the environment, the Company highly recommends the shareholders to receive electronic copy of this Annual Report. Shareholders may have the right to change their choice of receipt of our future Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, by post or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
公司 通 訊
任何本公司股東可選擇以印刷本或於香港聯合 交易所有限公司網站(https://www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本 公 司 網 站 收 取 本 年 報（中、 英 文 版 本）。 為 支 持 環 保， 本 公 司 極 力 推 薦 各 股 東 選 擇 收 取 本 年 報 之 電 子 版 本。 股 東 有 權 隨 時 以 合 理 之 書 面 通 知， 或 透 過 郵 寄 或 電 郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)向本公司或 本公 司 之香 港股 份 過 戶登 記分處「卓佳 登捷 時有 限 公司」，更改所選擇日後收取公司通訊之方式。
|
Management Discussion and Analysis
管理層討論與分析
|
Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") and its
|
英 皇 文化 產 業 集團有限公司（「本公司」）及 其附
|
subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") principally
|
屬公司（統稱「本 集 團」）主要從事娛 樂、媒體及
|
engage in entertainment, media and cultural development
|
文化發展 業務（尤其在 大中華地區），其中包括
|
businesses, particularly in Greater China, which include (i)
|
(i)戲 院發展 及營運；及(ii) 投 資電 影及各 類 文化
|
cinema development and operation; and (ii) investment in films
|
活動 。
|
and a variety of cultural events.
|
|
MARKET REVIEW
|
市 場 回 顧
|
China's film industry had been rapidly expanding in the
|
中國 電 影 行 業 在 過 去 數 年 間 迅 速 擴 張。 隨 著
|
past few years. With the increase of disposal income and
|
可支配收入增長以及生活模式提升，中國消費
|
enhancement of lifestyles, Chinese consumers have in turn
|
者對優質娛樂設施的需求有所增加。根據中國
|
demanded quality entertainment facilities. According to the
|
電影數據信息網的資料，中國電影票房於截至
|
China Movie Data Information Network, China's movie box
|
2019年6月30日止年度（「本年度」）的收入基本穩
|
office revenue was broadly stable at RMB59.8 billion (2018:
|
定 於人 民 幣59,800,000,000元（2018年：人 民 幣
|
RMB60.7 billion) during the year ended 30 June 2019 (the
|
60,700,000,000元），而上年度則 錄得雙 位 數增
|
"Year"), as compared with the double-digit growth in the
|
長。 儘 管 票 房 收 入 因 市 場 挑 戰 及 氣 氛 波 動而
|
previous year. Although there was a minor adjustment in box
|
略有調整，但中國繼 續保持 擁有世界最高銀幕
|
office revenue due to market challenges and sentiment swing,
|
總 數， 於2019年6月30日 有 近64,000（2018年：
|
China continued to record the world's highest screen count,
|
52,700）塊。
|
amounting to nearly 64,000 (2018: 52,700) screens as of 30
|
|
June 2019.
|
Emperor Cinemas - Emperor Group Centre, Beijing
英皇電影城 - 北京英皇集團中心
|
|