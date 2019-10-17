Log in
See : Annual Report 2018/2019

10/17/2019 | 05:19am EDT

CONTENTS  目 錄

Corporate Information and Key Dates

公司資料及重要日期

2

Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論與分析

4

Biographies of Directors and Senior Management

董事及高級管理人員之履歷

13

Report of the Directors

董事會報告

16

Corporate Governance Report

企業管治報告

29

Independent Auditors' Report

獨立核數師報告

53

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

  Other Comprehensive Income

綜合損益及其他全面收益表

60

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

綜合財務狀況表

61

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

綜合權益變動表

62

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

綜合現金流量表

64

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

綜合財務報表附註

66

Five-year Financial Summary

五年財務概要

168

Corporate Information and Key Dates

公司資料及重要日期

DIRECTORS

董 事

Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)

范 敏 嫦（主 席）

Wong Chi Fai

黃志 輝

Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

楊政 龍

Shirley Percy Hughes

許 佩 斯

Chan Sim Ling, Irene*

陳 嬋 玲*

Ho Tat Kuen*

何 達 權*

Tam Sau Ying*

譚修英*

* Independent Non-executive Directors

* 獨 立 非 執行 董 事

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司 秘 書

Liu Suet Ying

廖雪盈

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

執 行 委 員 會

Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)

范 敏 嫦（主 席）

Wong Chi Fai

黃志 輝

Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

楊政 龍

Shirley Percy Hughes

許 佩 斯

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審 核 委 員 會

Ho Tat Kuen (Chairman)

何 達 權（主 席）

Chan Sim Ling, Irene

陳 嬋 玲

Tam Sau Ying

譚修英

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪 酬 委 員 會

Tam Sau Ying (Chairperson)

譚修英（主 席）

Wong Chi Fai

黃志 輝

Ho Tat Kuen

何 達 權

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提 名 委 員 會

Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)

范 敏 嫦（主 席）

Ho Tat Kuen

何 達 權

Tam Sau Ying

譚修英

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

企 業 管 治 委 員 會

Fan Man Seung, Vanessa (Chairperson)

范 敏 嫦（主 席）

Chan Sim Ling, Irene

陳 嬋 玲

A representative from company secretarial function

一名公司 秘 書職 能代 表

A representative from finance and accounts function

一名財務及會 計 職 能代 表

AUDITORS

核 數 師

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

國 衛 會 計 師事務所有 限公司

Certified Public Accountants

執 業 會 計 師

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

投 資 者 關 係 聯 繫 資 訊

Email: ir491@emperorgroup.com

電 郵：ir491@emperorgroup.com

WEBSITE

網 址

https://www.empculture.com

https://www.empculture.com

STOCK CODE

股 份 代 號

Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 491

香 港 聯 合交易所：491

2 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司

ANNUAL REPORT 2018/2019 年報

Corporate Information and Key Dates

公司資料及重要日期

REGISTERED OFFICE

註 冊 辦 事 處

Clarendon House

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Bermuda

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE

總 辦 事 處 及 主 要 營 業 地 點

OF BUSINESS

28th Floor

香 港 灣 仔

Emperor Group Centre

軒尼詩 道288

288 Hennessy Road

英 皇 集團中心

Wanchai, Hong Kong

28

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR

主 要 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited

Clarendon House

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Bermuda

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳 登捷 時有 限公司

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香 港

183 Queen's Road East

皇 后 大 道 東183

Hong Kong

合和中心54

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

主 要 往 來 銀 行

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch

交 通 銀 行股 份有 限公司香 港分行

Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited

交 通 銀 行（香 港）有 限公司

China Construction Bank Corporation

中國 建 設 銀 行股 份有 限公司

Hang Seng Bank Limited

恒 生 銀 行有 限公司

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited

中國工商銀 行（亞 洲）有 限公司

KEY DATES

重 要日期

Annual Results

26

September 2019

年度 業 績公 告

2019

926

Announcement

Annual General Meeting

10

December 2019

股 東 週年大 會

2019

1210

- Latest time to lodge

4

December 2019

- 遞 交 過 戶文件

2019

124

transfers

(before 4:30 p.m.)

最後 限 期

（下午430分前）

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

This Annual Report (in both English and Chinese versions) is available to any shareholder of the Company either in printed form and on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (https://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company. In order to protect the environment, the Company highly recommends the shareholders to receive electronic copy of this Annual Report. Shareholders may have the right to change their choice of receipt of our future Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, by post or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

公司 通 訊

任何本公司股東可選擇以印刷本或於香港聯合 交易所有限公司網站(https://www.hkexnews.hk) 及 本 公 司 網 站 收 取 本 年 報（中、 英 文 版 本）。 為 支 持 環 保， 本 公 司 極 力 推 薦 各 股 東 選 擇 收 取 本 年 報 之 電 子 版 本。 股 東 有 權 隨 時 以 合 理 之 書 面 通 知， 或 透 過 郵 寄 或 電 郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)向本公司或 本公 司 之香 港股 份 過 戶登 記分處「卓佳 登捷 時有 限 公司」，更改所選擇日後收取公司通訊之方式。

Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司

3

ANNUAL REPORT 2018/2019 年報

Management Discussion and Analysis

管理層討論與分析

Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") and its

英 皇 文化 產 業 集團有限公司（「本公司」）及 其附

subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") principally

屬公司（統稱「本 集 團」）主要從事娛 樂、媒體及

engage in entertainment, media and cultural development

文化發展 業務（尤其在 大中華地區），其中包括

businesses, particularly in Greater China, which include (i)

(i)戲 院發展 及營運；及(ii) 投 資電 影及各 類 文化

cinema development and operation; and (ii) investment in films

活動 。

and a variety of cultural events.

MARKET REVIEW

市 場 回 顧

China's film industry had been rapidly expanding in the

中國 電 影 行 業 在 過 去 數 年 間 迅 速 擴 張。 隨 著

past few years. With the increase of disposal income and

可支配收入增長以及生活模式提升，中國消費

enhancement of lifestyles, Chinese consumers have in turn

者對優質娛樂設施的需求有所增加。根據中國

demanded quality entertainment facilities. According to the

電影數據信息網的資料，中國電影票房於截至

China Movie Data Information Network, China's movie box

2019630日止年度（「本年度」）的收入基本穩

office revenue was broadly stable at RMB59.8 billion (2018:

定 於人 民 幣59,800,000,000元（2018年：人 民 幣

RMB60.7 billion) during the year ended 30 June 2019 (the

60,700,000,000元），而上年度則 錄得雙 位 數增

"Year"), as compared with the double-digit growth in the

長。 儘 管 票 房 收 入 因 市 場 挑 戰 及 氣 氛 波 動而

previous year. Although there was a minor adjustment in box

略有調整，但中國繼 續保持 擁有世界最高銀幕

office revenue due to market challenges and sentiment swing,

總 數， 於2019630日 有 近64,0002018年：

China continued to record the world's highest screen count,

52,700）塊。

amounting to nearly 64,000 (2018: 52,700) screens as of 30

June 2019.

Emperor Cinemas - Emperor Group Centre, Beijing

英皇電影城 - 北京英皇集團中心

4 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司

ANNUAL REPORT 2018/2019 年報

