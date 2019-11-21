See : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 491)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code.

Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") and Emperor Culture Group Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") dated 15 November 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things (1) the acquisition of 585,980,000 shares of the Company by the Offeror; and (2) mandatory unconditional cash offer by Emperor Capital Limited on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares of the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement unless otherwise stated.

The Board announce that Pelican Financial Limited ("Pelican") has been appointed as the independent financial adviser of the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Offer. Pelican is a corporation licensed to carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity under the SFO. The appointment of Pelican has been approved by the Independent Board Committee. The letter of advice from Pelican in relation to the Offer will be included in the Composite Document to be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code.

By order of the Board

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa, Mr. Wong Chi Fai, Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander and Ms. Shirley Percy Hughes as executive Directors, and Ms. Chan Sim Ling, Irene, Mr. Ho Tat Kuen and Ms. Tam Sau Ying as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.