See : Date of Board Meeting

09/16/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 491)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26 September 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the recommendation on payment of any final dividend.

By order of the Board

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Liu Suet Ying

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises:-

Executive Directors:

Ms. Fan Man Seung, Vanessa

Mr. Wong Chi Fai

Mr. Yeung Ching Loong, Alexander

Ms. Shirley Percy Hughes

Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Chan Sim Ling, Irene

Mr. Ho Tat Kuen

Ms. Tam Sau Ying

Disclaimer

See Corporation Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 04:21:02 UTC
