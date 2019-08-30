See : Discloseable Transactions in relation to Letters of Acceptance for Tenancy in Malaysia

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 491)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO LETTERS OF A CCEPTANCE FOR TENANCY

IN MALAYSIA

On 30 August 2019, Emperor Cinemas Malaysia as tenant accepted the Letters of Acceptance given by K Two Realty and MTrustee Berhad as landlords respectively in relation to the tenancies of the Properties.

In accordance with HKFRS 16 "Leases" which have been taken effective from the annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019, the Group will recognise the value of the right-of-use assets on its consolidated statement of financial position in connection with the leasing of the Properties under the Letters of Acceptance. Accordingly, the leasing transactions under the Letters of Acceptance will be regarded as acquisitions of assets by the Tenant for the purpose of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the aggregated value of the right-of-use of the Properties under the Letters of Acceptance exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the transactions contemplated thereunder constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the announcement requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

FIRST LETTER OF ACCEPTANCE ACCEPTED BY TENANT ON 30 AUGUST 2019