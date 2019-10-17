See : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 0 10/17/2019 | 05:24am EDT Send by mail :

關 於本 報 告 ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION 環 境保 護 3. WORKPLACE QUALITY 工作 場所 質素 OPERATING PRACTICE

經營常規 COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT 參 與 社區 活動 6. APPENDIX: HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX 附 錄： 港交 所 環 境、社 會及管 治 報 告指引內容索引 2 4 8 15 19 24 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 1 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 1. ABOUT THIS REPORT 關於本報告 Emperor Culture Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") acknowledge the significance of effective environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives at operation level. The direction of the Group's ESG practices is governed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), ensuring that the ESG strategy reflects the Company's core values. This report describes the ESG values and initiatives of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (the "Year"). The contents of this report provide its stakeholders with an overview of the Group's efforts regarding ESG impacts arising from its daily operations. This report complies with the provision of the ESG Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It is recommended that this report is read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report 2018/19, in particular the Corporate Governance Report and Directors' Report sections therein. This report is available on the Company's website ( h t t p s : / / w w w . e m p c u l t u r e . c o m ) a n d H o n g K o n g Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") news website (https://www.hkexnews.hk). 英 皇 文化產 業 集團有限 公司（「本公司」）及 其附屬公司（統稱為「本集團」）深明有 效的 環 境、 社 會及 管 治 舉 措 在 經 營 層 面 的 重 要性。本集團環 境、社會及管治工作之 方 向由本公司董 事會（「董 事會」）監 管，以確 保環 境、社會及管治策略反映本公司的核 心 價值。 本 報 告闡述 本集 團 於截 至2019年6月30日 止 財政年度（「本 年度」）的環 境、社會及管 治 價 值 及 措 施。本 報 告 的 內 容 為 其 持 份 者 概 述 本 集 團 在 環 境、 社 會及 管 治 方 面 的工作，以針對日常營運 所產 生的影 響 。 本報告符 合香港聯 合交易所有限公司證 券 上市 規 則附 錄27所 載《環 境、社 會及管 治 報 告指引》的 條 文。建 議 閣 下 將本 報 告與 本 公司2018/19年 報 一 併 閱 讀，尤 其 是 其 中 的 企 業 管 治 報 告及 董 事會 報 告 部 份 。 本 報 告 可 於 本 公 司 的 網 站 (https://www.empculture.com) 及 香 港 交 易 及結 算所有限公司（「港交 所」）的披 露 易網 站(https://www.hkexnews.hk) 查 閱 。 1.1 Stakeholders Engagement and Materiality Assessment 持份者之參與及重要性評估 The Group is committed to making proactive efforts to continuously interact with key stakeholder groups, which comprise its customers, employees, investors, shareholders, suppliers and the community. The Group maintains active engagement with its stakeholders, and collects their feedback through various communication channels to understand and address their concerns. The engagement channels with stakeholders include general meetings, corporate website, community activities, regular dialogue with employees, performance appraisal interviews and networking with suppliers. 本集團致力與主要持份者群組包括客戶、 僱 員、 投 資 者 、 股 東、 供 應 商 及 社 會 進 行 持 續 互 動 。本 集 團 積 極 與 其 持 份 者 保 持 聯 繫，並 透 過 各 種 溝 通 渠 道 收 集 其 反 饋 意見，以了解 與回應 其訴求。與 持 份者 的 聯 繫 渠 道 包 括 股 東 大 會 、 公 司 網 站、 社 區 活 動、與 僱 員 定 期 對 話 、 績 效 評 核 面 試 及 與 供 應 商 聯 動 。 2 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 Based on the stakeholders' feedback, the material issues were identified as follows. The Group's performance regarding these issues are discussed in this report. 根 據 持 份 者 的 意 見，以 下 為 已 識 別 之 重 要 議 題。本 集 團 就 該 等 議 題 的 表 現 將 於 本 報 告 內 討 論 。 Material ESG Topics 重要環境、社會及管治議題 Environment 環境 Workplace 工作場所 • Energy conservation • Employment and labour practices 能 源 節 約 僱 傭 及 勞工慣 例 • Waste management • Diversity and equal opportunities 廢 物 管 理 多 元 共 融 和 平 等 機 會 • Waste recycling • Training and development 廢 物 循 環 利 用 培 訓 和 發 展 • Occupational health and safety 職 業 健 康 與 安 全 • Work-life balance 工作 與 生 活 平 衡 Operating Practices 經營常規 Community 社區 • Services quality • Employee volunteering 產 品 及 服 務 質 素 員 工 志 願 服 務 • Anti-corruption • Community fundraising 反 貪 污 社 區 籌 款 Customer privacy protection

客戶私 隱 保 護 1.2 CSR Committee 企業社會責任委員會 The Group is committed to the principles of good corporate governance, and strives to integrate corporate social responsibility ("CSR") into its business strategy and management approach. A CSR Committee has been set up to formulate policies and practices on CSR-related matters, focusing on the areas of community welfare, the environment and employees' well-being. It encourages and supports employee engagement in various CSR initiatives, to ensure the Company's CSR commitment is properly fulfilled. It has overall responsibility for implementing, reviewing and monitoring the Company's CSR policy. 本 集 團 秉 行良 好 的 企 業 管 治 準 則， 致 力 將 企 業 社 會 責 任 融 入 業 務 策 略 及 管 理 模 式之中。 企業社會責任委員會已獲成立， 負 責 就 企 業 社 會 責 任 相 關 事 宜 制 定 政 策 及 常 規，主 要 涵 蓋 社 區 福 利、環 境 及 員 工福 祉 範 疇 。 該 委 員 會 鼓 勵 並 支 持 員 工 參 與 各 類 企 業 社 會 責 任 活 動，以 確 保 本 公 司 妥 善 履 行 其 企 業 社 會 責 任 承 諾 。 該 委 員 會 全 面 負 責 本 公 司 企 業 社 會 責 任 政 策 的 實 施、檢 討及 監 察 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 3 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 2. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION 環境保護 2.1 Environmental Policies 環境政策 During the Year, the Group continued making its best 於本 年 度，本 集 團 繼 續 致 力 在 業 務 活 動 endeavours to protect the environment in its business activities 及 工作 場 所 實 踐 環 境 保 護 。本 集 團 亦 教 and workplace. The Group also educates its employees on their 育 其 僱 員 提 升 對 綠 色 環 境 的 意 識 。本 集 awareness of promoting a green environment. The Group seeks 團 努力 辨 識 及 管 理 其 業 務 對 環 境 造 成 之 to identify and manage environmental impacts attributable to 影 響， 務 求 將 該 等 影 響 減 至 最 低。本 集 its operations, in order to minimise these impacts if possible. 團 已 採 取 多項 措 施 以 降 低 能 源 及 其 他 資 Various measures have been adopted to reduce energy and 源消耗、減廢 及增加循環再用，並在其供 other resource use, minimise waste and increase recycling, 應 鏈 及市 場 中 推 行 環 保 。 該 等 措 施 載 於 and promote environmental protection in its supply chain and 本 報 告 第2.2「資 源 使 用」章 節。 marketplace. These measures are discussed in section 2.2 "Use of resources" of this report. In May 2019, the Group's office at Emperor Group Centre, 於2019年5月，本 集 團 位 於 灣 仔 軒尼 詩 道 288 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong 288號 英 皇 集 團中心 的 辦 公 室（「香港 辦 公 Office"), along with many other floors of the building, were 室」）以 及 該 大 廈 的 多 個 其 他 樓 層， 獲 環 awarded an "Indoor Air Quality Certification - Good Class" by 境保 護 署根 據 其自願 性 的「辦 公 室 及公 眾 the Environmental Protection Department, under its voluntary 場 所 室 內 空 氣 質 素 檢 定 計 劃」頒 發「室 內 Indoor Air Quality Certification Scheme for Offices and Public 空 氣 質 素 檢 定 證 書－良 好 級」。 Places. 4 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 2.2 Use of Resources 資源使用 2.2.1 Energy Saving Global warming and climate change are among the major environmental concerns in every part of the world. The electricity consumption in offices and cinema operations contributes most of the Group's carbon footprint. In an effort to reduce carbon footprint and mitigate emissions, the Group actively promotes efficient use of energy and adopts green technologies in its Hong Kong Office. For instance, maintaining constant room temperature with thermostats in the air conditioning system, switching off passenger lifts after office hours, etc. To identify energy efficiency opportunities, the Group measures and records the energy consumption intensity from time to time. 2.2.1 能源節約 全 球 暖 化 及 氣 候 變 化 已 成 為 全 球 各 地 面 對 的 重 大 環 境 問 題。 辦 公 室 及 電 影 院 業 務 之 耗 電 為 本 集 團 碳 足 跡 的 最 大 來 源。 為 降 低 能 源 消 耗 及 減 少 排 放，本 集 團 在 其 香 港 辦 公 室 積 極 推 行 節 能 並 採 納 綠 色 科 技，例 如 透 過 冷 氣 系 統 的 恆 溫 器 維 持 穩 定 室 溫、於 辦 公 時 間 後 關 掉 乘 客 升 降 機 等。 為 發 掘 提 升 能 源 效 益 的 方 法，本 集 團 不 時 量 度 及 記 錄 耗 能 情 況。 2.2.2 Waste Reduction and Management To encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle, the Group has stopped providing plastic straws to customers in some of its cinemas, in order to minimise the negative environmental impact. The Group also engages employees in their waste behaviours and encourages recycling practices in the workplace. In the Hong Kong Office, the building's property management company has appointed recycling contractor to collect and recycle used papers, plastic bottles, aluminium and glasses, fluorescent tubes and computer equipment. 2.2.2 廢物減少及管理 為提 倡環保的生活模式，本集團已停止提 供 塑 膠 飲 管 予 其 部 份 電 影 院 的 顧 客，以 減 低 對 環 境 的 負 面 影 響 。 本 集 團 並 讓 員 工 參 與 廢 物 處 理，並 鼓 勵 他 們 在 工作 場 所 進 行 回 收。在 香 港 辦 公 室，大 廈 之 物 業 管 理 公 司 已 委 聘 回 收 承 包商收集 及回收使用過的紙張、塑膠瓶、 鋁 及玻 璃、光 管以 及電 腦 設 備。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 5 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 2.2.3 Paper Reduction In an effort to reduce the use of paper, admission by QR code scanning has been adopted in some of the Group's cinemas. A QR code is provided for each online ticketing transaction, and customers may present the QR code at the entrance for admission without the need to print the tickets. In addition, the Group continued to encourage a paperless working environment which not only reduces environmental damage but also fits commercial goals, as it can save physical space, facilitate information sharing via IT networks, and reduce complicated documentation procedures. In recent years, the Group has implemented paperless internal human resources processing such as employee time sheets, leave applications and memo approvals and many more. Moreover, duplex printing and copying has become the norm within the Group, greatly reducing paper consumption and saving costs. Usage data of office printing machines is regularly collected and assessed for monitoring the efficiency of the paperless environment. 2.2.3 減少用紙 為了減 少 紙 張 的 使 用，二 維碼 掃瞄入場已 在 本 集 團 的 一 些 電 影 院 採 用。 每 項 網 上 票 務 交 易 均 提 供 二 維 碼，顧 客 在 入 場 處 出 示 二 維 碼 即 可入場，無 需 打 印 戲 票。 此 外，本 集 團 繼 續 鼓 勵 無 紙 化 的 工 作 環 境，不僅可減少對環境的破壞，亦具有多 重 商 業 裨 益， 包 括 節 省 空 間、 促 進 資 訊 科 技 網 絡 信 息 共 享 及 減 省 繁 複 的 文 書 程 序等。 近年來，本集團已實 行內部人 力資 源 無 紙 化 流 程， 例 如 僱 員 工 時 表、 假 期 申請及審 批備忘等。另外，雙 面 列印及複 印 已 成 為 本 集 團 內 部 慣 例，大 大 減 少 紙 張 消 耗 及 節 省 成 本。本 集 團 定 期 收 集 及 評 估 辦 公 室 打 印 機 使 用 數 據，以 監 控 無 紙 化 環 境 之 成 效。 Partnering with its printing solutions provider, the Group has adopted "Follow You" print solution in the Hong Kong Office, helping the Group becoming more cost efficient through smarter printing. The print solution enables the Group to achieve environmental objectives by reducing unclaimed printing, as printing is released only upon presentation of a staff card from that particular staff who gives the printing instruction. 本集團與 列印方案供 應 商合 作，在 香港 辦 公室 處 採用 「Follow You」列 印 方 案，透 過 智 能 列 印 促 使 本 集 團 達 致 更佳的成 本效 益。由於 作出列印指示的指定 員工 於 打印時 需 要出示員工證 方 能 進行打印，因此可減 少無 人 認 領 列 印 的 情 況，從 而 使 本 集 團 達 到 環 保目的 。 6 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 The Company strongly recommends shareholders to access its corporate communications, including financial reports, through the websites of the HKEX and the Company, instead of in printed form. By introducing electronic means of corporate communications to shareholders, the quantity of printed materials has been considerably reduced. This paperless practice thus helps to protect the environment, as well as save costs for stationery, printing and administrative charges, etc. 本 公 司 極 力 推 薦 股 東 利 用 港 交 所 及 本 公 司網站獲 取公司通訊（包括財務報告）而非 收取印刷文件 。 通 過向股 東引入電子版公 司 通 訊，印 刷 量 大 幅 減 少 。 此 無 紙 化 的 做 法既可保護 環 境，亦可節約文儀用品、 印刷 及 行 政 費 用等。 2.3 Environmental Performance Summary 環境表現概要 During the Year, approximately 98% of the Group's revenue 於本 年度，本集團之收 入 約98%來自電 影 was derived from cinema operations. To illustrate the Group's 院 業 務 。本 集 團 於 其 中 國 北 京 英 皇電 影 sustainability performance, quantitative data has been collected 城 收 集 量 化 數 據，以 展 示 本 集 團 之可 持 from its Emperor Cinemas Beijing, PRC which occupies an area 續 表 現。該 電 影 院 佔 地 逾6,800平方米 。 of over 6,800 square metres. Indicators 指標 FY2018/19年度 GHG Emissions 溫室氣體排放 Scope 2 GHG emissions (kgCO2e) 範 疇2溫 室 氣 體 排 放（每 公 斤二 氧化碳 當 量 排 放） 500,113 Scope 3 GHG emissions (kgCO2e) 範 疇3溫 室 氣 體 排 放（每 公 斤二 氧化 碳 當 量 排 放） 1,560 Total GHG emissions (kgCO2e) 溫 室 氣 體 排 放 總 量（每 公 斤二 氧化碳 當 量 排 放） 501,673 GHG emissions intensity (kg/m2) 溫 室 氣 體 排 放 強 度（公 斤╱ 平方米） 74 Energy Consumption 能源消耗 Indirect energy consumption (GJ) 間 接 能 源 消 耗（千兆 焦 耳） 2,218 Energy consumption intensity (GJ/m2) 能 源 消 耗 強 度（千兆 焦 耳╱ 平方米） 0.3 Waste Management 廢物處理 General refuse disposed to landfills (kg) 棄 置 於 堆 填 區 的 一 般 廢 物（公 斤） 45,450 General refuse intensity (kg/m2) 棄 置 於 堆 填 區 的 一 般 廢 物 密度（公 斤╱ 平方米） 7 Recycled paper collected (kg) 回 收 廢 紙（公 斤） 975 Recycled paper intensity (kg/m2) 回 收 廢 紙 密度（公 斤╱ 平方米） 0.1 Water Consumption 耗水量 Water consumption (m3) 耗 水 量（立 方米） 5,050 Water consumption intensity (kg/m2) 耗 水 量密度（公 斤╱ 平方米） 0.7 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 7 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 3. WORKPLACE QUALITY 工作場所質素 3.1 Workforce Distribution 員工分佈 The Group believes that a motivated and balanced workforce is crucial for building a sustainable business model and delivering long-term returns. As at 30 June 2019, the full-time and part-time employees of the Group totalled 333, working in mainland China, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The demographics of the Group's workforce as at 30 June 2019 are summarised below: 本 集 團 深 信，積 極 主 動 且 具 均 衡 比 例 之 員 工 團 隊， 是 建 立 可 持 續 經 營 模 式 及 帶 來 長 遠 回 報 的 關 鍵 元 素。 於2019年6月30日，本 集 團 合 共 僱 有333 名全職 及兼職僱員，於中國內地、中國香 港 及 馬 來 西 亞 任 職 。 於2019年6月30日，本 集 團 之 員 工 分 佈 資 料 概 述 如 下： Region 按地區 Gender 按性別 24% Hong Kong Male 中國香港 2% Mainland China 52% 48% 男 Female 中國內地 74% Malaysia 女 馬來西亞 Age Distribution 按年齡 Employment Type 按僱傭類別 10% 26% ≤25 Full Time 48% 26-35 74% 全職 Part Time ≥36 42% 兼職 The Group has a diverse workforce in terms of gender and age, providing a variety of ideas and levels of competencies that contribute to the Group's success. The Group is firmly committed to gender equality, and particularly encourages female participation in the Board, and at managerial and operational levels. 本 集 團 的 員 工 團 隊 來 自 不 同 年 齡 層 及 性 別，提 供 多 元 化 的 觀 點 及 各 種 程 度 的 技 能，為本集團的成 功作出貢 獻。本集團一 直 堅 守 兩 性 平 等 原 則，尤 其 支 持 女 性 在 董 事會 、管 理 及營 運 層 面 之 參 與。 8 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 The management believes that employees are important assets of the Group, and remains committed to attracting and retaining talent with diverse backgrounds for achieving sustainable growth and maintaining a stable turnover rate. 管理層相信，員工乃本集團之 重要資產， 致 力 吸 引 並 挽 留 不 同 背 景 的 人 才，以 達 致 持 續 增 長 及 維 持 穩 定 的 流 失 率。 3.2 Labour Standard 勞工標準 The Group strictly complies with 中 華人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合 同 法, Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57, Laws of Hong Kong), Employment Act (Act 265, Laws of Malaysia) and other statutory requirements regarding employment and labour practices. The Group is dedicated to providing equal opportunities in all aspects of employment and ensure the workplace is free from discrimination. The Group ensures employees receive fair and competitive remuneration packages in accordance with their experience, qualifications, performance and market rates, and are being reviewed on a regular basis. To attract and retain talent, comprehensive benefits are provided by the Group, such as employer's voluntary Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme, medical coverage, life insurance and paid leave. To ensure the staff clearly understand their rights and obligations, the employee handbook is in place which covers policies and guidelines related to employment practices, including compensation and dismissal, recruitment, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and other fringe benefits, etc. The Group has been reviewing its related policies from time to time to ensure the Group complies with the latest statutory requirements. A set of grievance procedures is also in place, to provide staff with a channel to confidentially escalate complaints and concerns to the Human Resources Department. 本 集 團 嚴 格 遵 守 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合 同 法、《僱 傭 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第57 章）、Employment Act (Act 265, Laws of Malaysia) 及 其 他 有 關 僱 傭 及 勞 工 慣 例 的 法 定 規 定。本 集 團 致 力 於在 就 業 的 各 個 方 面 提 供 平 等 機 會，並 確 保 工 作 場 所 不 存在歧視。本集團確保僱員基於其經驗、 資 歷、 表 現 及 市 場 工 資 水平 獲 得 公 平 及 具 競 爭力 的 薪 酬 待 遇，並 定 期 檢 討 有 關 待 遇。為吸引和挽留人才，本集團提 供全 面 的 福 利， 例 如 僱 主 的 自 願 性 強 積 金 供 款、 醫 療 保 險 、人 壽 保 險 及有 薪 假 期。 為確保員工清 楚了解自己的權利和義 務， 員工手冊涵蓋僱傭慣例相關政策 及指引， 包括薪 酬及 解僱、 招聘、工作時間、 休息 時 間、 平 等 機 會 、反 歧 視 以 及 其 額 外 福 利 等。本 集 團 不 時 檢 討 其 相 關 政 策，以 確 保 本 集 團 符 合 最 新 法 定 要 求。 申 訴 程 序已 獲設立，為員工提 供渠道，以便 員工 以 保 密 方 式 向 人 力 資 源 部 提 出 投 訴 和 關 注 事 項。 The Group fully complies with relevant laws and regulations in related regions concerning prevention of forced or child labour. In the recruitment process, the Group implements appropriate procedures to ensure that employment adheres to minimum age provisions of applicable laws. The Group also prohibits any form of forced labour. 本 集 團 嚴 格 遵 守 在 相 關 地 區 有 關 防 止 強 迫 勞 動 或 童 工 的 法 律 及 法 規。在 招 聘 過 程 中，本 集 團 實 施 適 當 程 序 以 確 保 受 僱 員 工 符 合 適 用 法 律 的 最 低 年 齡 規 定。本 集 團 亦 禁 止任 何 形 式 的 強 迫 勞 動 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 9 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 3.3 Occupational Health and Safety 職業健康及安全 The Group prides itself on providing a safe, effective and congenial work environment for its staff. Adequate arrangements and training courses are provided to ensure a healthy and safe working environment. Health and safety training is provided to employees on induction. Office memos and guidelines on occupational health and safety are issued, and keep employees informed. Workshops and seminars on different topics are regularly held, to present the latest information and raise awareness of occupational health and safety issues for employees. 本 集 團 致 力 為 員 工 提 供 安 全 、高 效 及 舒 適 之 工 作 環 境，並 以 此 自 豪 。本 集 團 落 實 充 足 的 安 排 及 培 訓 課 程，以 確 保 健 康 及安全的工作環境。於入職時，員工需接 受 健 康 及 安 全 培 訓。員 工 均 獲 發 及 知 悉 有 關 職 業 健 康 與 安 全 的 辦 公 室 備 忘 錄 及 指 引。本 集 團 定 期 舉 辦 不 同 主 題 的 學 習 工作坊及研討 會，以 呈列最 新 資訊，及 加 強 僱 員 對 職 業 健 康 及 安 全 方 面 的 意 識。 The Group promotes emergency preparedness and ensures there are well-stockedfirst-aid kits in offices to protect the health and safety of employees, in the event that they are injured at work. An automated external defibrillator ("AED") has been placed in the office building to rescue potential victims of sudden cardiac arrest. During the Year, an AED refresh training course was held for the first aiders of the Group, to reinforce their techniques in the resuscitation processes. 本集團加強 應 急準 備 能 力及確保 辦 公室內配備充 足 的急 救 箱，以 於員 工發生工傷時能保障員工的健康及安全 。自動體外心臟去顫器（「AED」） 已 放 置 在 辦 公 大 樓，以 供 潛 在 心 臟 病 患 者 在 病 發 時 進 行 救 助 。於本 年度，本集 團已 為 本集 團 的 急 救 人 員舉 辦AED重 溫課程，以 加強 其急 救 技 巧 。 Every case of injury, if any, is required to be reported to the Human Resources Department and be individually assessed under the internal guideline procedures. The rate of accidents and injuries during the Year was extremely low. No fatality nor critical incidents was reported. 每 宗 工 傷 事 故（如 有）需 彙 報 至 本 集 團 人 力 資 源 部，以 根 據 內 部 指 引 程 序 進 行 獨 立評 估。本年度 之意外及工傷率十分 低。 概 無 接 獲 死 亡 或 重 大事 故 的 報 告 。 10 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 3.4 Employee Wellness 員工福祉 The Group values workplace wellness practices that support 本 集 團 注 重 營 造 健 康 工作 環 境 的 慣 常 做 employees' health and well-being. With society's growing 法， 使 員 工 體 魄 強 健。 隨 著 社 會 對 健 康 concerns regarding health and diet, the Group organised a 及 飲 食 的 關 注 增 加，本 集 團 於 本 年 度 舉 Wellness Day during the Year, offering its staff assessments 行了「健 康 評 估，了解 健 康」活動，為員 工 of blood sugar and cholesterol levels and nutrition, as well as 安 排 血 糖 、 膽 固 醇 及 營 養 評 估，以 及 足 preliminary spine and foot examinations. In addition, the Group 脊 初 步 檢 查 。此 外，本 集 團 繼 續 舉 辦「生 continued holding the "Green Monday Fruit Day" campaign, 果 星 期 一」活 動，在 每 週 第一 個 工作日向 which involves giving a fresh fruit to each staff member on the 總 辦 公 室 的 員 工 派 發 新 鮮 水 果，以 鼓 勵 first working day of every week, encouraging staff to maintain a 員 工 維 持 健 康 生 活 習 慣。 healthy lifestyle. The Group encourages breastfeeding and provides a designated private space in the office building to support lactation of breastfeeding female employees in flexible schedule during working hours. These "Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace" measures demonstrate the Group's commitment to the wellbeing of its employees and their families. 本 集 團 支 持 母 乳 餵 哺，並 於 辦 公 室 大 樓 設 立 特 定 具 私 穩 的 空 間，以 支 援 女 性 員 工在 工作 時 間 內 彈 性 地 計 劃 進 行 擠 母 乳。該 等「母 乳 餵 哺 友 善工作 間」措 施 兌 現 本 集 團 維 護 僱 員 及 其 家 庭 成 員福 祉 的 承 諾 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 11 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 3.5 Work-life Balance 工作與生活的平衡 The Group believes that maintaining work-life balance is essential for sustainability and a sound body and mind for every employee. To support employees in maintaining work- life balance and creating spirit amongst employees, the Group organised a number of activities for its employees during the Year. 本 集 團 相 信，維 持 工作 與 生 活 的 平 衡 對 每 位 員 工 的 可 持 續 發 展 及 身 心 健 康 至 為 重 要 。為了支 持 員 工 維 持 工 作 與 生 活 的 平 衡 及 培 養 員 工 的 團 隊 精 神，本 集 團 於 本 年 度 持 續 為 員 工 舉 辦 多 個 活 動 。 Cool Friday 冰涼星期五 August 2018 2018年8月 Two ice cream carts were arranged in the office building, distributing ice creams to employees so they could enjoy a cooling Friday moment during the burning hot summer. 於 辦 公 室 大 樓 安 置了 兩 輛 到 會 雪 糕 車 並 分派 雪 糕 予 同 事，讓 他 們 於 炎 炎 夏日享 受 一 個 冰 涼 的 星 期 五。 Adventure at Ocean Park 海洋公園探索之旅 September 2018 2018年9月 Employees and their family members were invited to Ocean Park for a day of adventure featuring thrilling rides, marine mammals and endangered animals; together with Halloween Fest 2018 and Sanrio Party. 員 工 及 其 家 人 獲 邀 到 海 洋 公 園 遊 覽 一 天，體 驗 刺 激 的 機 動 遊 戲 及參 觀 海洋生物及 瀕 危 動 物；以 及參加哈 囉喂 全日祭2018及 Sanrio派 對。 12 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 Mid-Autumn Festival Delicacies Leisure Friday 佳餚美饌賀中秋 September 2018 2018年9月 Mooncakes provided by The Emperor Hotel, was given and shared among employees in the Hong Kong Office as a token of appreciation and to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. 於 香 港 辦 公 室 的 員 工 獲 贈 並 一 同 分享 由 英 皇 駿 景 酒 店 所 提 供 的月餅，以 表 達 心 意 及 慶 祝中 秋 節。 超級猛片，齊齊欣賞 October 2018 2018年10月 A private movie party was organised at Emperor Cinemas, ensuring an enjoyable evening for all participating employees. 於 英 皇 戲 院 舉 辦 了一 場 私 人電 影 派 對，讓 所 有 參 與 員 工 度 過 一 個 愉 快 的 晚 上。 DIY Cake Workshop DIY蛋糕工作坊 March 2019 2019年3月 The staff enjoyed a relaxing break during a half-day cake baking workshop. The staff rolled up their sleeves and created a delicious selection of fresh cream cakes together. 員 工 參加 為 期 半 天 的 蛋 糕 烘 焙 工作 坊 活 動，享 受 悠 閒 時 光 。 員 工 捲 起 袖 子，一 同 製 作了一 系 列 美 味 的 鮮 奶 油 蛋 糕。 All these activities helped strengthen relationships between 該等活動均有助鞏固員工 之間的關係、加 employees, boosted their morale and promoted a harmonious 強 員 工 士 氣，並 締 造 和 諧 的 工作 環 境。 working environment. Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 13 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 3.6 Development and Training 發展及培訓 Recognising the importance of skilled and professionally trained employees, the Group supports its staff to develop and enhance their knowledge, skills and work capability. The Group encourages and provides subsidies to employees at all levels to pursue educational or training opportunities that achieve personal growth and professional development. The Group conducted various trainings covering occupational safety, customer servicing skills and management skills, etc. During the Year, the Group dedicated around 6,000 hours to staff-learning and training, representing approximately 18 hours per employee. 本 集 團 明 白 技 能 熟 練 及 經 專 業 培 訓 的 僱 員 之 重 要 性，並 支 持 員 工 發 展 及 提 升其 知 識 、 技 能 及 工 作 能 力。本 集 團 鼓 勵 並 資 助 各 級 員 工 進 修 或 參 與 培 訓，以 實 現 其 個 人 成 長 及專 業 發 展 。 本 集 團 舉 辦 各 種 培 訓，內 容 涵 蓋 職 業 安 全 、客戶服務技巧及管理技能等。於本年 度，本 集 團 員 工 學 習 及 培 訓 方 面 投 入 約 6,000小 時，相當 於 每 名 僱 員參 與 培 訓 約 18小 時 。 14 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 4. OPERATING PRACTICE 經營常規 4.1 Supply Chain Management 供應鏈管理 The Group has established solid relationships with a number of cinema exhibition equipment and services providers in mainland China and Hong Kong who maintain high levels of quality control and service standards. The selection of suppliers is based on criteria such as quality, supplier's capability and experience, with preference given to suppliers who demonstrate their environmental commitment. 本 集 團 與 多 家 維 持 嚴 謹 品 質 監 控 及 高 服 務 水平 的 中 國 內 地 和 香 港 電 影 院 展 示 設 備 商 及 服 務 商 建 立 穩 固 的 合 作 關 係。 供 應 商 之 甄 選 乃 根 據 其 質 素、實 力 及 經 驗 等 準 則 進 行， 若 能 履 行 環 保 責 任 的 供 應 商 更 可 獲 優 先 考 慮。 4.2 Product Responsibility and Customer Services 產品責任及客戶服務 The state-of-the-art cinemas under the Group offers premium viewing experience for audiences. The theatres are designed to provide an unparalleled and luxurious visual, audio and sensory experience, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction. The cinema possesses various advanced technologies and facilities such as IMAX theatre system, Screen X, 4DX or MX4D motion systems, D-Box seats and Dolby Atmos sound system. The Group believes in recognising the support and loyalty of its customers. To appreciate these valuable relationships, the Group has established an exclusive loyalty program for rewarding loyal customers with unmatched privileges and special offers. Complaints from the customers are independently investigated and handled according to its internal guidelines. They were diligently assessed and addressed in a timely manner. 本 集 團 旗 下 先 進 的 電 影 院 為 觀 眾 提 供 高 品質的觀賞體驗 。電影廳提供無與倫比及 奢華的視覺 、 聽覺及觸角之體驗，顧客滿 意度因而獲提升 。電影院配備不同領先的 科 技 及 設 施，如 IMAX 影 院 系 統、Screen X、 4DX或MX4D動感系統、D-Box 動感座 椅及杜 比 全 景 聲 音 效 系 統 。 本 集 團 對 一直 給 予 支 持 及 忠 誠 的 客 戶心 存感 謝。為了感 謝 彼 此 重 要的關係，本集 團已設 立尊貴的忠誠會員計劃，以特別的 禮 遇 及優 惠 回 饋 忠 誠 客戶。 客 戶 投 訴 均 按 照 內 部 指 引 作 獨 立 調 查 及 處 理，並 已 獲 仔 細 評 估 及 即 時 處 理。 4.3 Protection of Data 資料保護 The Group places the utmost importance on protecting the privacy of its customers, partners and staff in the collection, processing and use of their personal data. The Group adheres to the applicable data protection regulations and ensures appropriate technical measures are in place to protect personal data against unauthorised use or access. The Group also ensures that customers' personal data is securely stored, and processed only for the purpose for which it has been collected. Relevant staff are provided with adequate training in compliance with applicable laws on data privacy protection, to strengthen their awareness and to protect personal data against loss, unauthorised access, use, modification or disclosure. Access to the customer database is limited to authorised staff, whilst authentication is required before accessing the data. To reduce the risk of identity theft, the Group takes appropriate measures to dispose of documents that contain customer information. 本 集 團 在 收 集、處 理 及 使 用 所 有 客 戶、 合 作 夥 伴 及 員 工 的 個 人 資 料 過 程 中，對 保 障 彼 等 的 私 隱 給 予 最 高 度 的 重 視。本 集 團 嚴 格 依 循 適 用 的 資 料 保 護 法 例 並 確 保 設 立 適 當 之 技 術 措 施， 保 障 個 人 資 料 免 被 未 經 授 權 挪 用 或 存 取。本 集 團 亦 確 保 客 戶 個 人 資 料 獲 安 全 妥 善 地 儲 存，並 只 會 按 收 集 時 指 定 的 用 途 處 理。本 集 團 根 據 資 料 私 隱 保 護 適 用 法 律 向 相 關 員 工 提 供 充 足 培 訓，以 加 強 彼 等 的 意 識 及 保 障個人資料，防止遺失、未經授權獲取、 使 用、 修 改 或 披 露。 客 戶 資 料 庫 只 容 許 經 授 權 員 工 存 取，在 存 取 資 料 前 亦 須 進 行 驗 證 。為 減 低 身 份 盜 竊 的 風 險，本 集 團 於 處 置 含 有 客 戶 資 料 的 文 件 方 面 採 取 適 當 措 施。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 15 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 4.4 Protection of Intellectual Property 保障知識產權 The Group builds up its intellectual property rights by prolonged use and protection of domain names and various trademarks. The Group's domain names are constantly monitored and renewed prior to their expiration. 本 集 團 透 過 持 續 使 用 及 保 護 域 名 與 各 類 商 標，建 立 其 知 識 產 權 。本 集 團 域 名會 獲 持 續 監 控 及 於屆 滿 前 續 期。 4.5 Anti-corruption/Anti-money Laundering 反貪污╱反洗錢 In order to build up an ethical corporate culture and practices, the Group has established policies and procedures for anti-corruption,anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. It is essential for the Group's employees to acquire a better understanding of bribery, extortion, corruption and related acts. In addressing and mitigating corruption risks, a set of guidelines in giving and receiving gifts, or offer in the form of meals, accommodation and entertainment, as well as interacting with government officials, was established to outline acceptable and unacceptable conduct in employees' daily business activities. It targets to ensure every employee adheres to applicable legal requirements and make ethical business decisions. Special care must additionally be taken to ensure that all business dealings with government officials are conducted in a context that is free from any form of corrupt practices. The Group has long adopted an Anti-money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Policy and Procedure ("AML Policy"). The AML Policy establishes the general framework for combating potential money laundering and financing of terrorism, and provides guidelines for preventing the Group's employees and clients, customers, suppliers, vendors and contractors from being misused for money laundering, terrorism financing or other financial crimes. The AML Policy indicates the kind of potentially suspicious transactions or activities that employees should look out for. The Group's employee handbook sets out the key provisions relating to anti-corruption legislation. The Group has also adopted a whistle-blowing policy and procedures for all levels and operations under the Group, so staff can raise concerns - in confidence - about possible improprieties such as misconduct and malpractice in any matter related to the Group. These policies and procedures together with the code of conduct can be found in the employee handbook. 為 建 立一 套 企 業 道 德 的 文 化 及 常 規，本 集 團 已 建 立 反 貪 污 、 打 擊 洗 錢 及 恐 怖 分 子 資 金 籌 集 之 政 策 及 程 序 。 本 集 團 之 員 工 必 須 對 賄 賂、 勒 索、貪 污 及相關行為 加深了解 。為了針 對及 減低貪 污之 風險，本集團已就贈送 及收 受禮物、 提 供 用 餐、 住 宿 及 娛 樂，以 及 與 政 府 官 員 交 涉 制訂一 套指引，列明員工日常業 務 活 動 中 可 接 受 及不 可 接 受 的 行 為。 這 旨 在 確 保 每 位 員 工 遵 從 適 用 的 法 律 規 定 及 作 出 合 乎 道 德 之 商 業 決 定。為 確 保 所 有 與 政 府 官員 之 商 業 交易 在 不 採 取任 何 形 式 的 貪 污 下 進 行，本 集 團 給 予 額 外 的 注 視。 本 集 團 多 年 來 一直 採 納 打 擊 洗 錢 及 恐 怖 分 子 資 金 籌 集 政 策 及 程 序（「打 擊 洗 錢 政 策」）。 打擊洗錢 政策確 立了打擊潛在 洗錢 及 恐 怖 主 義 資 金 籌 集 罪 行 的 整 體 框 架， 並 提 供 指 引 防 止 本 集 團 的 員 工 及 客 戶、 顧 客、 供 應 商、賣 方 及 承 包 商 被 誤 用 於 洗 錢 、恐 怖 主 義 資 金 籌 集 或 其 他 金 融 罪 行。 打 擊 洗 錢 政 策 已 列 出 部 分 潛 在 可 疑 交易 或 活 動 的 指 標，供 員 工參 考。 本 集 團 之 員 工手 冊 載 有 防 止 貪 污 法 例 之 主 要 條 文。本 集 團 亦 採 納 一 套 檢 舉 政 策 及 程 序，讓 本 集 團 所 有 層 面 及 業 務 之 員 工 可 在 保 密 的 情 況 下 就 任 何 可 能 影 響 本 集團之不當事宜（如不當及不法 行為）進行 舉 報。 該 等 政 策 及 程 序 連 同 行 為 守 則 可 於員 工手 冊 內 查 閱 。 16 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 During the Year, no legal case regarding corrupt practices was brought against the Group or its employees. Also, no case concerning a criminal offence was charged. 於本 年 度，本 集 團 或 其 員 工 並 無 面 對 任 何有關貪污行為之法律起訴案件 。 同時， 亦 無 涉及 刑 事 罪 行 之個 案 被 檢 椌 。 4.6 Compliance with Relevant Laws and Regulations 遵守法律及法規 The Corporate Governance Committee is delegated by the Board to review and monitor the policies and practices on compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, including but not limited to the following ordinances which have significant impact on the Group: 《電 影 管 理 條 例》

《電 影 產 業 促 進 法》

《外 商 投 資 電 影 院 暫 行 規 定》及補 充 規 定

《數 字 電 影 發 行 放 映 管 理 辦 法（試 行）》

《電 影 院 建 築 設 計 規 範》

《食 品 經 營 許 可 管 理 辦 法》

《公 共 場 所 衛 生 管 理 條 例》及 其 細 則

《中 華人 民 共 和 國 消 防 法》

《中 華人 民 共 和 國 勞 動 合 同 法》及 其 實 施 條 例

《環 境 保 護 法》

《中 華人 民 共 和 國 環 境 影 響 評 價 法》

《反 不 正當 競 爭法》

Amusement Rides (Safety) Ordinance (Cap. 449, Laws of Hong Kong)

Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615, Laws of Hong Kong)

Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615, Laws of Hong Kong) Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622, Laws of Hong Kong)

Competition Ordinance (Cap. 619, Laws of Hong Kong)

Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57, Laws of Hong Kong)

Film Censorship Ordinance (Cap. 392, Laws of Hong Kong)

Fire Services (Installations and Equipment) Regulation (Cap.95B, Laws of Hong Kong)

Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112, Laws of Hong Kong)

Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486, Laws of Hong Kong)

Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance (Cap. 172, Laws of Hong Kong) 董 事 會 委 派 企 業 管 治 委 員 會 檢 討 及 監 察 本 集 團 在 遵 守 對 本 集 團 有 重 大 影 響 之 法 例及監管規定方面之政策及常規的情況， 包 括 但 不 限 於： 《電 影 管 理 條 例》

《電 影 產 業 促 進 法》

《外商投 資電 影院 暫 行規定》及補 充 規 定

《數 字 電 影 發 行 放 映 管 理 辦 法（試 行）》

《電 影 院 建 築 設 計 規 範》

《食 品 經 營 許 可 管 理 辦 法》

《公共場所衛生管 理條 例》及 其細則

《中 華人 民 共 和 國 消 防 法》

《中華人 民 共和國勞動 合同法》及 其 實 施 條 例

《環 境 保 護 法》

《中 華 人 民 共 和 國 環 境 影 響 評 價 法》

《反 不 正當 競 爭法》

《機 動 遊 戲 機（安 全）條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 449 章）

章） 《打 擊 洗 錢 及 恐 怖 分 子 資 金 籌 集 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 615 章）

章） 《公司 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 622 章）

章） 《競 爭 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 619 章）

章） 《僱 傭 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 57 章）

章） 《電 影 檢 查 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 392 章）

章） 《消 防（裝 置 及 設 備）規 例》（香 港 法 例 第 95B 章）

章） 《稅 務 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 112 章）

章） 《個 人 資 料（私 隱）條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 486 章）

章） 《公 眾 娛 樂 場 所 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第

172 章） Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 17 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Cap. 201, Laws of Hong Kong)

Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance (Cap 132, Laws of Hong Kong)

Preventive measures for the crimes of money laundering and financing of terrorism (Administrative Regulation No. 7/2006, Laws of Macau)

Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Act 613, Laws of Malaysia)

Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Act 613, Laws of Malaysia) Company Act (Act 777, Laws of Malaysia)

Competition Act (Act 712, Laws of Malaysia)

Employment Act (Act 265, Laws of Malaysia)

Entertainments Duty Act (Act 103, Laws of Malaysia)

Fire Services Act (Act 341, Laws of Malaysia) Details on the work of the Corporate Governance Committee can be found on page 39 of the Corporate Governance Report in the Company's Annual Report 2018/19. The Legal Department works to provide an in-house legal and compliance service that effectively supports various operation units in their duties and day-to-day operation to comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. Updates to the relevant applicable laws, rules and regulations are brought to the attention of relevant employees and relevant operation units from time to time. The management must ensure that business is conducted in accordance with the relevant applicable laws and regulations. 《防 止 賄 賂 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 201 章）

章） 《公 眾 衞 生 及 市 政 條 例》（香 港 法 例 第 132 章）

章） 《清 洗 黑 錢 及 資 助 恐 怖 主 義 犯 罪 的 預 防 措 施》（澳 門 法 例 第 7/2006 號 行 政 法 規）

號 行 政 法 規） Anti - Money Laundering, Anti - Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Act 613, Laws of Malaysia)

Company Act (Act 777, Laws of Malaysia)

Competition Act (Act 712, Laws of Malaysia)

Employment Act (Act 265, Laws of Malaysia)

Entertainments Duty Act (Act 103, Laws of Malaysia)

Fire Services Act (Act 341, Laws of Malaysia) 企 業 管 治 委 員 會 之 工作 詳 情 載 於本 公 司 2018/19年 報 企 業 管 治 報 告 第39頁。 法 律 部 旨 在 提 供 內 部 法 務 及 合 規 服 務， 有 效 支 援 多 個 營 運 單位 於 其 職 責 及日常 營 運 方 面 遵 守 所 有 適 用 法 律、規 則 及 法 規。 相 關 員 工 及 相 關 經 營 單 位 不 時 獲 悉 之 相 關 適 用 法 律、規 則 及 法 規 之 更 新 資 訊。 管 理 層 須 確 保 所 從 事 業 務 乃 符 合 適 用 之 法 律 及 法 規。 18 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 5. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT 參與社區活動 Embracing the mission "From the Community, To the Community", the Group actively promotes diverse community campaigns spanning elderly welfare, underprivileged communities and environmental conservation initiatives. The Group's management team also plays an important role in mobilizing staff to join all these activities, which are held in tandem with its commitment to sustainable development. 以「取諸社會，用諸社會」為 使命，本集團 積極推廣多種社區活動，涵蓋長者福利、 弱 勢 社 群 及 環 保 行 動 。 該 等 活 動 與 本 集 團 可 持 續 發 展 之 承 諾 相 輔 相 承，而 本 集 團 管 理 層 團 隊 在 動 員 參 與 此 等 活 動 方 面 亦 擔 任 重 要 角色。 5.1 Voluntary Services 義工服務 The Group continues building partnerships with nongovernmental organisations and charitable organisations, to reach and support needy communities. Highlights of volunteering initiatives during the Year are as follows: 本 集 團 繼 續 與 非 政 府 組 織 和 慈 善 組 織 建 立 夥 伴 關 係，以 伸 出 援 手支 持 有 需 要 幫 助的社群。於本年度，主要的義工活動如 下： Full Moon Fun Tram Ride 賞月同樂電車遊 September 2018 2018年9月 Partnered with Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service, LC-HKS, the "Full Moon Fun Tram Ride" event was held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with 30 underprivileged senior citizens from Tuen Mun District. Ms. Kathy Yuen, an artiste under Emperor Entertainment Group, along with the Company's volunteers, joined the senior citizens to enjoy a traditional feast and take a nostalgic tram tour to appreciate the superb scenery and moonlight along the way. 與 香 港 路 德 會 社 會 服 務 處 合 辦 的「賞 月同 樂 電 車 遊」活 動 為30 位 來自 屯 門 區 的 弱 勢 長 者 慶 祝 中 秋佳 節。英 皇 娛 樂 集 團 藝 人 湯 怡 小 姐 和 本公司 義 工 與 一 眾 長 者 共 晉 傳 統 佳 餚，並 乘 搭 懷 舊 電 車，欣 賞 沿 途 美 景 及 月色。 Shunping, Hebei Volunteering Tour 河北省順平義工之旅 December 2018 2018年12月 Various employees took part in tour to Shunping in Hebei, for a visit to Albert Yeung Sau Shing (Shunping, China) Elderly Service Centre. They sent New Year greetings and gifts to the senior citizens, and helped with housecleaning in the centre. 員 工 遠 赴 河北 省 順 平 市 探 訪「楊 受 成（中國．順 平）關愛 老 年 中 心」。 他 們 向 長 者 們 送 上 賀年 新 春 的 祝 福 及禮 物，並 協 助 進 行 院 舍 大 掃 除 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 19 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Emperor Cinemas Beijing × China 北京英皇電影城×中國肢殘人 December 2018 Association of People with Physical 協會：電影欣賞活動 2018年12月 Disabled: Movie Experience Emperor Cinemas Beijing co-organised a screening with China Association of People with Physical Disabled which some spinal cord injuries were invited to Emperor Cinemas Beijing to enjoy the movie A Cool Fish. After the movie, some of the injuries shared their inspirational life experiences with the audiences. The event aimed to encourage the disabled's active participation in the society and promote a harmonious community. 北 京 英 皇電 影 城 與 中 國 肢 殘 人協 會 共 同 舉 行 放 映 會，邀 請 了 一些 脊 髓 損傷 的 殘 疾 人士 到北 京 英 皇電 影城 共同觀 賞電 影《無 名 之 輩》。放 映 結 束後，部 分 殘 疾 人 士 與 觀 眾 分享了其 勵志 經 歷 。活 動旨 在 鼓 勵 殘 疾 人積 極 融 入社 會，建 立 和 諧 社 區。 5.2 Charitable Sponsorship and Donations 慈善贊助及捐贈 The Group mobilises its staff to participate in fundraising campaigns to help underprivileged people in the community. Major charity sponsorship and donation campaigns during the Year include: 本 集 團 推 動 員 工 參 與 慈 善 義 賣 及 籌 款 活 動，幫助社區弱勢群體 。於本 年度，主要 慈 善 贊 助 及 捐 款 活 動 包 括： Dress Casual Day 公益金便服日 October 2018 2018年10月 This year's theme was "WEAR I AM". Participating staff members each donated HK$70 or more to The Community Chest of Hong Kong, and put on unique clothes for dress casual day. Employees joined the campaign and showed their support. 本 年主 題 為「色得 著，做自己」，參 與同事均捐出70港 元 或 以 上 予 香 港 公 益 金，於 便 服日穿上 獨 特 的 衣 著 。員 工一 同 參 與 活 動 以 示 支 持 。 20 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 UNICEF Charity Run 2018 聯合國兒童基金會 November 2018 慈善跑2018 2018年11月 The employees participated in the 10km run of "UNICEF Charity Run 2018", organised annually by UNICEF Hong Kong. The donation was sponsored by Emperor Foundation, supporting HIV/AID prevention work for children and families in developing countries, with an aim of eliminating HIV/AIDS infections among children. 員 工參加由聯 合 國 兒 童基金香 港 委 員會 每年 舉 辦 的「聯 合 國 兒 童基金 會 慈 善 跑2018」之十公 里 賽 跑。 捐 款由英 皇 慈 善 基金 贊 助，有 關 捐 款 用 作 發 展 中 國 家 的 兒 童 及 家 庭 開 展 防 治 愛 滋 病 病 毒 工作，為 兒 童 杜 絕 感 染 愛 滋 病。 Standard Chartered Hong Kong 渣打香港馬拉松2019 February 2019 Marathon 2019 2019年2月 This is the largest annual sports event in Hong Kong, and several staff participated in the 10km run, bringing positive energy and a healthy lifestyle to the community. Emperor Foundation made donation to Orbis and the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled in respect of each participating employee, to help people with impaired vision and the physically disabled. 多 名 同 事 參加 這 項 香 港 年 度 大 型 體 育 盛 事 之十 公 里 賽 跑，向 社 會 發 放 正 面 能 量 並 推 動 健 康 生 活 模 式。英 皇 慈 善 基 金 為 每 位 參 賽 同 事 分別 向 奧 比 斯及香 港 殘 疾 人 奧 委 會 暨 傷 殘 人 士 體 育 協 會 作 出 捐 款，以 幫 助 失 明 人 士 及傷 健 人 士 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 21 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Blood Donation Day 捐血日 May 2019 2019年5月 Emperor Group and "Hong Kong Red Cross" jointly organized the Blood Donation Day. Employees donated blood to help people in need. 英 皇 集 團 與 香 港 紅十 字 會 合 辦 舉 行 捐 血日，員 工一 同 捐 血 以 幫 助 有 需 要 的人 士 。 Festival Gifts Transfer Campaign 節日食品回收轉贈活動 During the Lunar New Year and Mid-Autumn festivals, respectively, New Year gifts and mooncakes were collected from staff, and donated to underprivileged families through a charitable organisation. 於 農 曆 新 年 及中 秋 節 期 間，本 集 團 向 同 事 們 收 集 賀年 禮 物 及 月餅，透 過 慈 善 機 構 轉 贈 至 基 層家 庭 。 22 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 5.3 Environmental Conservation 環境保護 The Group is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness 本集團致力通過綠色教育宣揚環保意識 。 through green education. Major environmental conservation 於本 年 度，主 要 環 保 舉 措 包 括： initiatives during the Year include: Used Book Recycling Campaign 舊書交換及義賣大行動 July 2018 2018年7月 To enhance employees' environmental awareness, Emperor Foundation organised a campaign to promote reuse of books. Employees donated money in return for used books. 為 進 一 步 提 高 員 工 環 保 意 識，英 皇 慈 善 基 金 舉 辦 活 動 以 支 持 舊 書 循 環 使 用。員 工 捐 贈 善 款 以 換 取 舊 書 。 Earth Hour 地球一小時 March 2019 2019年3月 The Group joined the millions of people around the globe and turned off its office lights in support of WWF's Earth Hour, an annual event to raise awareness of climate change. 本 集 團 響 應 世 界 自 然 基 金 會 一 年 一 度 的「地 球 一 小 時」活 動， 與 全 球 數百 萬 人 攜 手 參 與 節 能 行 動 並 關 閉 辦 公 室 照明 燈 。活 動旨 在 提 高 人 們 對 氣候 變 化 的 意 識 。 英皇集團全力支持地球一小時2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 23 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 6. APPENDIX: HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX 附錄：港交所環境、社會及管治 報告指引內容索引 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 Environmental 環境 Aspect A1: Emissions 層面A1：排放物 General Disclosure Information on: 2.1 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non- hazardous waste. 有 關 廢 氣 及 溫 室 氣 體 排 放、向 水 及 土 地 的 排 污 、 有 害及 無 害 廢 棄 物 的 產 生 等 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions data. 2.3 指 標 A1.1 排 放 物 種 類 及相 關 排 放 數 據。 KPI A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total and intensity. 2.3 指 標 A1.2 溫 室 氣 體 總 排 放 量 及密 度。 KPI A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced and intensity. Not applicable 指 標 A1.3 所 產 生有 害 廢 棄 物 總 量 及密 度。 不 適 用 In view of its business nature, the Group does not directly generate any hazardous waste. 基於其業務性質，本 集團不會直接產生大 量有 害 廢 棄 物 。 KPI A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced and intensity. 2.3 指 標 A1.4 所 產 生 無 害 廢 棄 物 總 量 及密 度。 KPI A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions and results 2.2 指 標 A1.5 achieved. 描 述 減 低 排 放 量 的 措 施 及 所 得 成 果 。 KPI A1.6 Description of how hazardous and non-hazardous wastes are 2.2 指 標 A1.6 handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved. 描 述 處 理 有 害及 無 害 廢 棄 物 的 方 法、減 低 產 生 量 的 措 施 及 所 得 成 果。 24 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 Aspect A2: Use of Resources 層面A2：資源使用 General Disclosure Policies on the efficient use of resources, including energy, 一 般 披 露 water and other raw materials. 有 效使 用資 源（包 括 能 源、水 及 其 他 原材 料）的 政 策。 KPI A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by type in total 指 標 A2.1 and intensity. 按 類 型 劃 分 的 直 接 及 ╱或 間 接 能 源 總 消 耗 量 及密 度。 KPI A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity. 指 標 A2.2 總 耗 水 量 及密 度。 KPI A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives and results 指 標 A2.3 achieved. 描 述 能 源 使 用效 益 計 劃 及 所 得 成 果。 KPI A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in sourcing water 指 標 A2.4 that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results achieved. 描 述 求 取 適 用 水 源 上可 有任 何 問 題，以 及 提 升用 水 效 益 計 劃 及 所 得 成 果 。 KPI A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished products and, if 指 標 A2.5 applicable, with reference to per unit produced. 製 成 品 所用 包 裝 材 料 的 總 量 及（如 適 用）每 生 產 單位佔 量。 2.1, 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 Not applicable 不 適 用 The Group did not encounter any problems in sourcing water for its daily operations. 本集團日常營運中在 覓水源方面並無遇到 任 何 問 題。 Not applicable 不 適 用 Aspect A3: The Environment and Natural Resources 層面A3：環境及天然資源 General Disclosure Policies on minimising the issuer's significant impact on the 2.2 一 般 披 露 environment and natural resources. 減 低 發 行人 對 環 境 及 天 然 資 源 造 成 重 大 影 響 的 政 策。 KPI A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of activities on the 2.2 指 標 A3.1 environment and natural resources and the actions taken to manage them. 描 述 業 務活 動 對 環 境 及 天 然 資 源 的 重 大 影 響及已採 取 管 理 有 關 影 響 的 行 動 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 25 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 B. Social B. 社會 Employment and Labour Practices 僱傭及勞工常規 Aspect B1: Employment 層面B1：僱傭 General Disclosure Information on: 3.2 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to compensation and dismissal, recruitment and promotion, working hours, rest periods, equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination, and other benefits and welfare. 有 關 薪 酬 及 解 僱、 招 聘 及 晉 升 、工作 時 數、 假 期、 平 等 機 會 、多 元化、反 歧 視 以 及 其 他 待 遇 及福 利 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, age group and 3.1 指 標 B1.1 geographical region. 按 性 別、 僱 傭 類 型、年 齡 組 別 及 地 區 劃 分 的 僱 員 總 數。 KPI B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group and 3.1 指 標 B1.2 geographical region. briefing discussed 按 性 別、年 齡 組 別 及 地 區 劃 分 的 僱 員 流 失 比 率。 已 概 括 說 明 Aspect B2: Health and Safety 層面B2：健康與安全 General Disclosure Information on: 3.3 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to providing a safe working environment and protecting employees from occupational hazards. 有 關 提 供 安 全 工作 環 境 及保 障 僱 員 避 免 職 業 性 危 害 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities. 3.3 指 標 B2.1 因 工作 關 係 而 死 亡 的人 數 及 比 率。 KPI B2.2 Lost days due to work injury. 3.3 指 標 B2.2 因 工傷 損 失 工作日數。 briefing discussed 已 概 括 說 明 26 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 KPI B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety measures 3.3 指 標 B2.3 adopted, how they are implemented and monitored. 描 述 所 採 納 的 職 業 健 康 與 安 全 措 施，以 及相 關 執 行及 監 察 方 法 。 Aspect B3: Development and Training 層面B3：發展及培訓 General Disclosure Policies on improving employees' knowledge and skills for 3.6 一 般 披 露 discharging duties at work. Description of training activities. 有 關 提 升 僱 員 履 行工作 職 責 的 知 識 及 技 能 的 政 策。描 述 培 訓 活 動 。 KPI B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by gender and 3.6 指 標 B3.1 employee category (e.g. senior management, middle briefing discussed management). 已 概 括 說 明 按 性 別 及僱 員 類 別（如 高 級 管 理 層、中 級 管 理 層等）劃 分 的 受 訓 僱 員百分比。 KPI B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by 3.6 指 標 B3.2 gender and employee category. briefing discussed 按 性 別 及僱 員 類 別 劃 分，每 名 僱 員 完 成 受 訓 的 平均 時 數。 已 概 括 說 明 Aspect B4: Labour Standards 層面B4：勞工準則 General Disclosure Information on: 3.2 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to preventing child and forced labour. 有 關 防止 童 工 或 強 制 勞工 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI B4.1 Description of measures to review employment practices to 3.2 指 標 B4.1 avoid child and forced labour. 描 述 檢 討 招 聘 慣 例 的 措 施 以 避 免 童 工 及 強 制 勞工。 KPI B4.2 Description of steps taken to eliminate such practices when 3.2 指 標 B4.2 discovered. 描 述 在發 現 違 規 情 況 時 消 除 有 關 情 況 所 採 取 的 步 驟 。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 27 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 Operating Practices 營運慣例 Aspect B5: Supply Chain Management 層面B5：供應鏈管理 General Disclosure Policies on managing environmental and social risks of the 4.1 一 般 披 露 supply chain. 管 理 供 應 鏈 的 環 境 及社 會 風 險 政 策。 KPI B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region. 4.1 指 標 B5.1 按 地 區 劃 分 的 供 應 商 數目。 briefing discussed 已 概 括 說 明 KPI B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging suppliers, 4.1 指 標 B5.2 number of suppliers where the practices are being briefing discussed implemented, how they are implemented and monitored. 已 概 括 說 明 描 述 有 關 聘 用 供 應 商 的 慣 例，向 其 執 行 有 關 慣 例 的 供 應 商 數目、以 及有 關 慣 例 的 執 行及 監 察 方 法 。 Aspect B6: Product Responsibility 層面B6：產品責任 General Disclosure Information on: 4.2 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to health and safety, advertising, labelling and privacy matters relating to products and services provided and methods of redress. 有 關 所 提 供 產 品 和 服 務 的 健 康 與 安 全 、廣 告 、標 籤 及 私 隱 事 宜 以 及補 救 方 法 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to Not applicable 指 標 B6.1 recalls for safety and health reasons. 不 適 用 已售 或 已 運 送 產 品 總 數 中 因 安 全 與 健 康 理 由而 須 回 收 的 百 分比。 KPI B6.2 Number of products and service related complaints received 4.2 指 標 B6.2 and how they are dealt with. briefing discussed 接 獲 關 於 產 品 及 服 務 的 投 訴 數目以 及 應 對 方 法 。 已 概 括 說 明 KPI B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing and protecting 4.4 指 標 B6.3 intellectual property rights. 描 述 與 維 護 及保 障 知 識 產權 有 關 的 慣 例 。 28 Emperor Culture Group Limited 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 Subject areas Description Section 主要範疇 描述 章節 KPI B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and recall 4.2 指 標 B6.4 procedures. 描 述 質 量 檢 定 過 程 及 產 品回 收 程 序 。 KPI B6.5 Description of consumer data protection and privacy policies, 4.3 指 標 B6.5 how they are implemented and monitored. 描 述 消 費 者 資 料 保 障 及 私 隱 政 策，以 及相 關 執 行及 監 察 方 法 。 Aspect B7: Anti-corruption 層面B7：反貪污 General Disclosure Information on: 4.5, 4.6 一 般 披 露 (a) the policies; and (b) compliance with relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the issuer relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. 有 關 防止 賄 賂、勒 索、欺 詐及 洗 黑 錢 的： (a) 政 策；及 (b) 遵 守 對 發 行人有 重 大 影 響 的 相 關 法 律 及 規 例 的 資 料。 KPI B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding corrupt 4.5 指 標 B7.1 practices brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases. 於 匯 報 期 內 對 發 行人 或 其 僱 員 提 出 並 已 審 結 的 貪 污 訴 訟 案 件 的 數目及 訴 訟 結 果。 KPI B7.2 Description of preventive measures and whistle-blowing 4.5 指 標 B7.2 procedures, how they are implemented and monitored. 描 述 防 範 措 施 及舉 報 程 序，以 及相 關 執 行及 監 察 方 法 。 Community 社區 Aspect B8: Community Investment 層面B8：社區投資 General Disclosure Policies on community engagement to understand the 5 一 般 披 露 needs of the communities where the issuer operates and to ensure its activities take into consideration the communities' interests. 有 關 以社 區 參 與 來 了解 發 行人營 運 所 在 社 區 需 要 和 確 保 其 業 務 活 動 會 考 慮 社 區 利 益 的 政 策。 KPI B8.1 Focus areas of contribution. 5 指 標 B8.1 專 注 貢 獻 範 疇 。 KPI B8.2 Resources contributed to the focus area. 5 指 標 B8.2 在 專 注 範 疇 所 動 用資 源。 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/2019 29 2018/2019 環境、社會及管治報告 Attachments Original document

