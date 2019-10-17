See : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications and Change Request Form

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code 股份代號: 491)
Letter to existing registered shareholders - Election of means of receipt of Corporate Communications
致 現 有 登 記 股 東 - 有 關 收 取 公 司 通 訊 方 式 之 選 擇
18 October 2019
Dear shareholder(s),
The following document(s) of Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") has/have been prepared in English and Chinese in printed form and is/are available on the websites of the Company at https://www.empculture.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at https://www.hkexnews.hk:-
-
Annual Report 2018/2019
-
Circular dated 18 October 2019 in relation to (1) Proposed Re-election of Directors; (2) Proposed General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Buy Back Shares; (3) Proposed Change of Auditors; and (4) Notice of Annual General Meeting
-
Form of Proxy (Annual General Meeting - 10 December 2019)
You may choose to receive all Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form or by electronic means and may at any time by reasonable notice in writing change your choice of means of receipt by completing the Change Request Form overleaf and returning it by fax at (852) 2810-8185 or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Form and there is no need to affix any stamp if posted within Hong Kong. If your registered address is outside Hong Kong, please affix the requisite stamp.
The Company highly recommends you to take advantage of accessing the Corporate Communications posted on our website which helps to protect the environment and save costs for the benefit of the Shareholders.
Should you have any query relating to this letter and the Change Request Form, please call the Branch Share Registrar dial-up hotline at tel: (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
Emperor Culture Group Limited
Note: Corporate Communications include, but not limited to : (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.
各位股東：
英皇文化產業集團有限公司(「本公司」)下述文件之印刷本已以中、英文版本編制及於本公司之網站 (https://www.empculture.com)及香 港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk) 刊載 :-
-
2018/2019年報
-
日期為2019年10月18日有關 (1)建議重選董事; (2)建議發行新股份及回購股份之一般授權; (3)建議更換核數師; 及(4)股東週年 大會通告之通函
-
委任代表表格（股東週年大會 - 2019年12月10日）
閣下可選擇以印刷本或電子版本收取公司通訊及有權隨時按合理通知期以書面形式更改選擇收取公司通訊(附註)之方式，只須填妥本函 件背頁之更改表格，然後以傳真(852) 2810-8185或電郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) 或郵寄方式將表格送回本公司於香港之股份過
戶登記分處『卓佳登捷時有限公司』(「股份過戶登記分處」)，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下於香港郵寄， 可使用表格下方之「郵寄標籤」而毋須貼上郵票。若 閣下之登記地址不在香港，則請貼上適當的郵票。
為支持環保及減省成本以保障股東之利益，本公司極力推薦 閣下選擇以瀏覽本公司網站形式讀取公司通訊。
閣下如對本函件及更改表格有任何疑問，請於上午9時至下午6時 (星期一至星期五，香港公眾假期除外) 致電股份過戶登記分處熱線
(852) 2980-1333。
英皇文化產業集團有限公司
謹啟
2019年10月18日
附註：「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘 要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 通函；及 (e) 委任代表表格。
Change Request Form 更改表格 (Please return by fax or by email or by post 請以傳真或電郵或郵寄回覆)
|
To: Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") (Stock Code: 491)
|
致: 英皇文化產業集團有限公司 (「本公司」) (股份代號: 491)
|
c/o Tricor Tengis Limited (Branch Share Registrar)
|
經卓佳登捷時有限公司 (股份過戶登記分處)
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
合和中心54樓
|
(Fax No.：(852) 2810-8185) (email : is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)
|
(傳真號碼：(852) 2810-8185）(電郵 : is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)
I/We would like to receive future Corporate Communications (Note 1) of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司於日後發佈之公司通訊(附註1)：
Please tick ONLY ONEbox 請 於 下 列 其 中 一 個方 格 內 劃 上 「 ✓ 」 號
Website Version Options 網上電子版本
To read future Corporate Communications (Note 1) posted on the Company's website in lieu of receipt of printed form; and瀏覽 貴公司於日後在網站刊載之公司通訊(附註1)，以取代該等文件之印刷本；以及
-
read the electronic notifications posted on the Company's website which notify the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
瀏覽 貴公司在網站刊載之電子通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈；或
-
receive e-mailnotifications of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website sent to my/our under-mentionede-mail address ; OR
以本人/我們下述之電郵地址，收取電子通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈；或
E-mail address 電郵地址 : _________________________________________________________________________________
-
receive printed-formnotifications of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website sent to my/our under-mentioned address.
以本人/我們下述之地址，收取印刷本通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈。
Registered address 登記地址 : ______________________________________________________________________________
Printed Version Option 印刷版本
-
to receive future Corporate Communications in printed form in both English and Chinese.
以中、英文印刷本形式收取於日後發佈之公司通訊。
|
Date 日期 : _________________________________
|
Signature(s) 簽名: _____________________________________________
|
____________________________________________
|
_____________________________________________________________
|
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) 股東名稱
Notes 附註：
-
Corporate Communications include, but not limited to: (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.
「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 通函； 及 (e) 委任代表表格。
-
The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise by reasonable notice in writing.
上述指示將適用於本公司發出的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下另行按合理通知期以書面形式通知為止。
-
If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders OR joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's Register of Members should sign this Form in order for it to be valid.
如任何股份以聯名方式持有，則所有聯名持有人或名列本公司股東名冊較先的聯名持有人須於本表格上簽署，方為有效。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
-
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料(私隱)條例》(「《私隱條例》」)中「個人資料」的涵義。
-
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this Form.
閣下向本公司所提供個人資料屬自願性質。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料可能導致本公司無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
-
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀錄用途。
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Share Registrar.
閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向股份過戶登記處之私隱主任提出。
閣下寄回此表格時，請將右列郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票，否則請貼上適當的郵票。 Please cut the mailing label on the right and stick it on an envelope
to return this Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong, otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
卓佳登捷時有限公司
Tricor Tengis Limited
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No.37
香港 Hong Kong