See : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications and Change Request Form

Letter to existing registered shareholders - Election of means of receipt of Corporate Communications

致 現 有 登 記 股 東 - 有 關 收 取 公 司 通 訊 方 式 之 選 擇

18 October 2019

Dear shareholder(s),

The following document(s) of Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") has/have been prepared in English and Chinese in printed form and is/are available on the websites of the Company at https://www.empculture.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at https://www.hkexnews.hk:-

Annual Report 2018/2019

Circular dated 18 October 2019 in relation to (1) Proposed Re-election of Directors; (2) Proposed General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Buy Back Shares; (3) Proposed Change of Auditors; and (4) Notice of Annual General Meeting

Re-election of Directors; (2) Proposed General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Buy Back Shares; (3) Proposed Change of Auditors; and (4) Notice of Annual General Meeting Form of Proxy (Annual General Meeting - 10 December 2019)

You may choose to receive all Corporate Communications (Note) either in printed form or by electronic means and may at any time by reasonable notice in writing change your choice of means of receipt by completing the Change Request Form overleaf and returning it by fax at (852) 2810-8185 or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Form and there is no need to affix any stamp if posted within Hong Kong. If your registered address is outside Hong Kong, please affix the requisite stamp.

The Company highly recommends you to take advantage of accessing the Corporate Communications posted on our website which helps to protect the environment and save costs for the benefit of the Shareholders.

Should you have any query relating to this letter and the Change Request Form, please call the Branch Share Registrar dial-up hotline at tel: (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Note: Corporate Communications include, but not limited to : (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.

各位股東：

英皇文化產業集團有限公司(「本公司」)下述文件之印刷本已以中、英文版本編制及於本公司之網站 (https://www.empculture.com)及香 港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk) 刊載 :-

2018/2019 年報

日期為 2019 年 10 月 18 日有關 (1) 建議重選董事 ; (2) 建議發行新股份及回購股份之一般授權 ; (3) 建議更換核數師 ; 及 (4) 股東週年 大會通告之通函

年 月 日有關 建議重選董事 建議發行新股份及回購股份之一般授權 建議更換核數師 及 股東週年 大會通告之通函 委任代表表格（股東週年大會 - 2019 年 12 月 10 日）

閣下可選擇以印刷本或電子版本收取公司通訊及有權隨時按合理通知期以書面形式更改選擇收取公司通訊(附註)之方式，只須填妥本函 件背頁之更改表格，然後以傳真(852) 2810-8185或電郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com) 或郵寄方式將表格送回本公司於香港之股份過

戶登記分處『卓佳登捷時有限公司』(「股份過戶登記分處」)，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下於香港郵寄， 可使用表格下方之「郵寄標籤」而毋須貼上郵票。若 閣下之登記地址不在香港，則請貼上適當的郵票。

為支持環保及減省成本以保障股東之利益，本公司極力推薦 閣下選擇以瀏覽本公司網站形式讀取公司通訊。

閣下如對本函件及更改表格有任何疑問，請於上午9時至下午6時 (星期一至星期五，香港公眾假期除外) 致電股份過戶登記分處熱線

(852) 2980-1333。

英皇文化產業集團有限公司

謹啟

2019年10月18日

附註：「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘 要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 通函；及 (e) 委任代表表格。