See : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Instruction in relation to Receipt of Future Corporate Communications and Reply Slip

10/17/2019 | 05:39am EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 491)

Letter to new registered shareholders - Instruction in relation to receipt of future Corporate Communications

致 新 登 記 股 東 - 有 關 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 指 示

18 October 2019

Dear shareholder(s),

Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") is writing to ascertain your preference for receiving the Company's future Corporate Communications (Note) (i) by electronic means through the Company's website https://www.empculture.com("Website Version"); or (ii) in printed form, in both English and Chinese.

In order to protect the environment and save costs for the benefit of the shareholders, the Company highly recommends you to select the Website Version through electronic notification in lieu of receipt of printed form. Should you elect the Website Version, subject to your selection, you may receive one of the following means of notifications:-

  • Electronic notification (posted on the Company's website); or
  • E-mailnotification; or
  • Printed-formnotification.

Please tick the appropriate box in the reply slip ("Reply Slip") overleaf and sign and return the same by fax at (852) 2810-8185 or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible. You may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Slip and there is no need to affix any stamp if posted within Hong Kong. If your registered address is outside Hong Kong, please affix the requisite stamp.

If the Company does not receive from you the properly completed and signed Reply Slip before Saturday, 16 November 2019, you will be deemed to have agreed to receive the Company's Corporate Communications by Website Version and a printed-form notification regarding the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

If you, for any reason, have difficulty in receiving Website Version or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your reasonable request in writing to the Company or the Branch Share Registrar, the printed version of the Corporate Communications will promptly be sent to you free of charge.

Even if you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form / Website Version or deemed to have consented to receive the Website Version, you still have the right to change your choice of receipt at any time, free of charge, by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Branch Share Registrar.

Please note that both the English and Chinese versions of our future Corporate Communications will be available on the websites of the Company at https://www.empculture.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at https://www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any query relating to this letter and the Reply Slip, please call the Branch Share Registrar dial-up hotline at tel: (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Note: Corporate Communications include, but not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.

各位股東：

本函件旨在向 閣下提供下述選擇，以確定 閣下於日後收取英皇文化產業集團有限公司(「本公司」) 之公司通訊(附註)之形式，即：(i) 以 電子版本方式瀏覽本公司網站 (https://www.empculture.com) (網上電子版本)；或 (ii) 收取中、英文印刷本。

為支持環保及減省成本以保障股東之利益，本公司極力建議 閣下選擇透過電子通知收取網上電子版本以取代印刷本。若 閣下選擇網上 電子版本， 閣下可隨意願選擇收取下列其一之通知：

  • 電子通知 (於本公司之網站發放)；或
  • 電郵通知；或
  • 印刷本通知。

請 閣 下 在 本 函 件 背 頁 的 回 條 (回 條) 上 適 當 的 空 格 內 劃 上 「 」 號 及 簽 名 ， 並 盡 快 以 傳 真 (852) 2810-8185電 郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)或郵寄方式將回條送回本公司於香港之股份過戶登記分處『卓佳登捷時有限公司』(股份過戶登記分處)

地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下於香港郵寄，可使用回條下方之「郵寄標籤」而毋須貼上郵票。若 閣下之登記 地址不在香港，則請貼上適當的郵票。

倘若本公司於20191116(星期六)前仍未收回 閣下填妥及簽署之回條，則 閣下將被視為已同意以網上電子版本方式收取本公司通 訊，而本公司日後將於公司通訊在本公司網站發佈時，向 閣下寄發印刷本通知。

倘若日後如因任何理由以致收取網上電子版本或瀏覽本公司網站時出現困難， 閣下可向本公司或股份過戶登記分處按合理通知期以書面 形式提出要求，以盡快免費獲取公司通訊之印刷本。

即使 閣下已選取以印刷本 / 網上電子版本或被視為同意以網上電子版本收取公司通訊， 閣下仍有權隨時向本公司或股份過戶登記分 處按合理通知期以書面形式免費更改所選擇收取公司通訊之方式。

敬請注意，所有日後公司通訊之中、英文版本將會在本公司之網站 (https://www.empculture.com) 及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk)刊載。 閣下如對本函件及回條有任何疑問，請於上午9時至下午6(星期一至星期五，香港公眾假期除外) 致 電股份過戶登記分處熱線 (852) 2980-1333

英皇文化產業集團有限公司

謹啟

2019 10 18

附註： 「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 通函； 及 (e) 委任代表表格。

香港灣仔軒尼詩道 288 號英皇集團中心 28 28/F, Emperor Group Centre, 288 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong 電話 Tel: (852) 2835 6688 傳真 Fax: (852) 2835 8188

Reply Slip 回條 (Please return by fax or by email or by post 請以傳真或電郵或郵寄回覆)

Highly

recommended

極力建議

To: Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") (Stock Code: 491)

:

英皇文化產業集團有限公司 (本公司) (股份代號: 491)

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited (Branch Share Registrar)

經卓佳登捷時有限公司 (股份過戶登記分處)

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

(Fax No.(852) 2810-8185) (email: is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)

(傳真號碼：(852) 2810-8185)(電郵: is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)

Please tick ONLY ONEbox 請 於 下 列 其 中 一 個方 格 內 劃 上 「 」 號

Website Version Options 網上電子版本

To read future Corporate Communications (Note 1) posted on the Company's website in lieu of receipt of printed form; and

瀏覽 貴公司於日後在網站刊載之公司通訊(附註 1)，以取代該等文件之印刷本；以及

  • read the electronic notifications posted on the Company's website which notify the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR
    瀏覽 貴公司在網站刊載之電子通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈；或
  • receive e-mailnotifications of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website sent to my/our under-mentionede-mail address ; OR
    以本人/我們下述之電郵地址，收取電子通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈；或
    E-mail address 電郵地址 : _____________________________________________________________________________
  • receive printed-formnotifications of the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website sent to my/our under-mentioned address.
    以本人/我們下述之地址，收取印刷本通知，以知悉相關之公司通訊已在 貴公司網站上發佈。
    Registered address 登記地址 : __________________________________________________________________________

Printed Version Option 印刷版本

  • to receive future Corporate Communications in printed form in both English and Chinese.
    以中、英文印刷本形式收取於日後發佈之公司通訊。

Date 日期 : _______________________________

Signature(s) 簽名: _________________________________________

__________________________________________

_________________________________________________________

Contact telephone number 聯絡電話

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) 股東名稱

Notes 附註：

1. Corporate Communications include, but not limited to : (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.

「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d)通函；

  1. (e) 委任代表表格。

  2. If the Company does not receive the completed Reply Slip from you by Saturday, 16 November 2019, you are deemed to have expressly consented to receiving the Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at https://www.empculture.com.
    倘若本公司於20191116(星期六) 前仍未收到 閣下的回條， 閣下將被視為已同意以電子版本方式透過本公司網站 (https://www.empculture.com)收取公司通訊。
  3. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise by reasonable notice in writing.
    上述指示將適用於本公司發出的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下另行按合理通知期以書面形式通知為止。
  4. If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders OR joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's Register of Members should sign this Reply Slip in order for it to be valid.
    如任何股份以聯名方式持有，則所有聯名持有人或名列本公司股東名冊較先的聯名持有人須於本回條上簽署，方為有效。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料(私隱)條例》(「《私隱條例》」)中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company being unable to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this Form.
    閣下向本公司所提供個人資料屬自願性質。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料可能導致本公司無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    本公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處、及╱或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及紀 錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Share Registrar.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及╱或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向股份過戶登記處之私隱主任提出。

閣下寄回此回條時，請將右列郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票，否則請貼上適當的郵票。

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Please cut the mailing label on the right and stick it on an envelope

Tricor Tengis Limited

to return this Reply Slip to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No.37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong,

香港 Hong Kong

otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

