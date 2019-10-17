See : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Instruction in relation to Receipt of Future Corporate Communications and Reply Slip

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 491)

Letter to new registered shareholders - Instruction in relation to receipt of future Corporate Communications

致 新 登 記 股 東 - 有 關 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 指 示

18 October 2019

Dear shareholder(s),

Emperor Culture Group Limited ("Company") is writing to ascertain your preference for receiving the Company's future Corporate Communications (Note) (i) by electronic means through the Company's website https://www.empculture.com("Website Version"); or (ii) in printed form, in both English and Chinese.

In order to protect the environment and save costs for the benefit of the shareholders, the Company highly recommends you to select the Website Version through electronic notification in lieu of receipt of printed form. Should you elect the Website Version, subject to your selection, you may receive one of the following means of notifications:-

Electronic notification (posted on the Company's website); or

E-mail notification; or

notification; or Printed-form notification.

Please tick the appropriate box in the reply slip ("Reply Slip") overleaf and sign and return the same by fax at (852) 2810-8185 or by email at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comor by post to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited ("Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible. You may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Slip and there is no need to affix any stamp if posted within Hong Kong. If your registered address is outside Hong Kong, please affix the requisite stamp.

If the Company does not receive from you the properly completed and signed Reply Slip before Saturday, 16 November 2019, you will be deemed to have agreed to receive the Company's Corporate Communications by Website Version and a printed-form notification regarding the publication of each Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

If you, for any reason, have difficulty in receiving Website Version or gaining access to the Company's website, upon your reasonable request in writing to the Company or the Branch Share Registrar, the printed version of the Corporate Communications will promptly be sent to you free of charge.

Even if you have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form / Website Version or deemed to have consented to receive the Website Version, you still have the right to change your choice of receipt at any time, free of charge, by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Branch Share Registrar.

Please note that both the English and Chinese versions of our future Corporate Communications will be available on the websites of the Company at https://www.empculture.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at https://www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any query relating to this letter and the Reply Slip, please call the Branch Share Registrar dial-up hotline at tel: (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

Emperor Culture Group Limited

Note: Corporate Communications include, but not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) circular; and (e) proxy form.

各位股東：

本函件旨在向 閣下提供下述選擇，以確定 閣下於日後收取英皇文化產業集團有限公司(「本公司」) 之公司通訊(附註)之形式，即：(i) 以 電子版本方式瀏覽本公司網站 (https://www.empculture.com) (「網上電子版本」)；或 (ii) 收取中、英文印刷本。

為支持環保及減省成本以保障股東之利益，本公司極力建議 閣下選擇透過電子通知收取網上電子版本以取代印刷本。若 閣下選擇網上 電子版本， 閣下可隨意願選擇收取下列其一之通知：

電子通知 ( 於本公司之網站發放 ) ；或

於本公司之網站發放 ；或 電郵通知；或

印刷本通知。

請 閣 下 在 本 函 件 背 頁 的 回 條 ( 「 回 條 」 ) 上 適 當 的 空 格 內 劃 上 「  」 號 及 簽 名 ， 並 盡 快 以 傳 真 (852) 2810-8185 或 電 郵 (is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)或郵寄方式將回條送回本公司於香港之股份過戶登記分處『卓佳登捷時有限公司』(「股份過戶登記分處」)，

地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。倘若 閣下於香港郵寄，可使用回條下方之「郵寄標籤」而毋須貼上郵票。若 閣下之登記 地址不在香港，則請貼上適當的郵票。

倘若本公司於2019年11月16日(星期六)前仍未收回 閣下填妥及簽署之回條，則 閣下將被視為已同意以網上電子版本方式收取本公司通 訊，而本公司日後將於公司通訊在本公司網站發佈時，向 閣下寄發印刷本通知。

倘若日後如因任何理由以致收取網上電子版本或瀏覽本公司網站時出現困難， 閣下可向本公司或股份過戶登記分處按合理通知期以書面 形式提出要求，以盡快免費獲取公司通訊之印刷本。

即使 閣下已選取以印刷本 / 網上電子版本或被視為同意以網上電子版本收取公司通訊， 閣下仍有權隨時向本公司或股份過戶登記分 處按合理通知期以書面形式免費更改所選擇收取公司通訊之方式。

敬請注意，所有日後公司通訊之中、英文版本將會在本公司之網站 (https://www.empculture.com) 及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk)刊載。 閣下如對本函件及回條有任何疑問，請於上午9時至下午6時 (星期一至星期五，香港公眾假期除外) 致 電股份過戶登記分處熱線 (852) 2980-1333。

英皇文化產業集團有限公司

謹啟

2019 年 10 月 18 日

附註： 「公司通訊」包括，但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 通函； 及 (e) 委任代表表格。

香港灣仔軒尼詩道 288 號英皇集團中心 28 樓 28/F, Emperor Group Centre, 288 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong 電話 Tel: (852) 2835 6688 傳真 Fax: (852) 2835 8188