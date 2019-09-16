Log in
Seed CX Cuts Fees to Among the Lowest in the Industry Following Record Trading Week

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the back of a week of record volumes including several days outperforming established US exchanges Bittrex and Gemini, Seed Digital Commodities Market (“Seed Market”), the world's premier institutional digital assets execution and settlement ecosystem, announced that trading fees had been lowered to amongst the most competitive levels globally.

Seed Market’s fee schedule is now:

 MakerTaker
General Participants-15

“With our aggressive fee schedule and low slippage books, we continue to be the leading venue globally for cost of execution in the digital asset space,” said Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of Seed CX. “Our one basis point rebate for making is designed to encourage continued tightening and depth in our books. We look forward to continuing to lead institutional digital asset trading with best execution, operational support and technology.”

Seed CX, which officially launched in January, is a regulated institutional cryptocurrency execution and settlement ecosystem. In addition to offering both spot and derivatives (pending regulatory approval), Seed CX also offers a regulated post trade settlement infrastructure as well as on/off ramp access for 20 world fiat currencies. Recently, the New York Department of Financial Services awarded BitLicenses to two of Seed CX’s subsidiaries, one for execution and another for settlement services. 

About Seed CX
Chicago-based Seed CX operates a digital asset exchange built expressly for institutional investors. Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 states. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Media Contact: Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
