Seed CX Named Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in FinTech Breakthrough Awards

04/03/2019 | 10:02am EDT

CHICAGO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX, the first digital asset exchange to focus solely on the needs of institutional investors, today announces that it has secured the award as the Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 3,500 nominations.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes some of the world’s leading fintech innovators, visionaries, financial technologies, and products across a range of categories, including Wealth Management, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Banking, Investments, and more.

“This recognition is a nod to our commitment and excellence in building an exchange of the future,” said Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of Seed CX. “We look forward to continuing to provide an exchange and settlement infrastructure that offers institutional investors everything they need to trade digital assets efficiently, securely, and under a transparent regulatory infrastructure.”

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives. Seed CX provides the market safeguards, technology infrastructure, and regulatory compliance required to give institutions the confidence to trade digital assets.

For more information about Seed CX, visit www.seedcx.com.

About Seed CX
Seed CX is a Chicago-based licensed digital asset exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Other investors include: trading firms CMT Digital, Queueco, Tetras Capital, BlueFire Capital; well-respected digital asset investing companies, including Divergence Digital Currency Fund, OKCoin USA, F2Pool, QCP Capital, Konza Ventures, Origin Capital and Dekrypt Capital; and investment bank XMS Capital. Seed CX’s Board is composed of co-founders Edward Woodford and Brian Liston, and lead Series A investor Adam B. Struck from Divergence Digital Currency Fund. Salil Deshpande from Bain Capital is on the Board as an Observer. For more information visit www.SeedCX.com.

About the Fintech Breakthrough Awards
FinTech Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is an independent awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in financial technologies and services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of fintech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact:  Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com

seed-logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
