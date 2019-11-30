Seedland Launches Pilot Operation of China's First Autonomous Commuter Vehicle: Hachi Auto

Seedland Group applied Hachi Auto, an autonomous vehicle for smart communities, in one of the Seedland communities “Boston Ivy” in early November 2019, becoming the first to bring UGV into residential communities in China. As a part of Seedland’s Smart Life System, Hachi Auto allows the community residents to experience the convenience brought by technological innovation.

Powered by LiDAR and vision technology, multi-sensor fusion algorithm, 3D obstacle detection and speed estimation, the vehicle can accurately move forward and backward, and turn around in the operating environment and automatically calculate the avoidance path without human intervention.

The vehicle can adapt to different weather conditions like rainy, foggy and windy days. (To ensure riding experience, it is recommended to suspend operation in severe weather). It has a powerful positioning algorithm with the accuracy of 2-5cm, keeping it from being affected by the GPS signal instability between community buildings. The algorithm is a proven result of over 100,000 kilometers of road test consisting of over 2,000 times of driving experience without a single human intervention.

Another great feature of Hachi Auto is that it is connected with the Smart Life System of the Seedland communities, forming an advanced community intelligent cooperative transportation network in China. It enables the efficient cooperation among people, vehicles, roads and environment.

For multiple scenarios in the community including retail, healthcare and education, it supports multiple functions like car-hailing and community bus, and reacts to complex environments. In addition, as the Smart Life System works 24 hours a day, vehicles can be monitored in real time to facilitate the maintenance and management, as well as order receiving and dynamic route planning and adjusting. It is also convenient for residents to view vehicle locations and select routes.

Hachi Auto also excels in its industrial design. Featuring a minimalist design concept, it is the first unmanned commuter vehicle that won the German iF design award for the sleek contour lines and the panoramic passenger cockpit. Hachi Auto can carry three people at a time and provides a great riding experience with the comfortable ergonomic design, comprehensive coverage of sensors, processors and other components. What’s more, Hachi Auto is battery-powered with no carbon emissions.

It is also easy to use. Just open the Hachi app, log in to select the community and send an order, then the vehicle will come to you in minutes.

About Seedland Group

Established in Guangzhou in 2006, Seedland Group never limits itself to real estate. Seedland has been committed to applying all the technological explorations and innovations to all aspects of human life, in order to rebuild human’s understanding of the relationship between human and living space. Seedland is now a comprehensive enterprise that provides customers with smart living solutions throughout the life cycle.

