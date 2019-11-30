Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seedland Launches Pilot Operation of China's First Autonomous Commuter Vehicle: Hachi Auto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 11:18pm EST

Seedland Group applied Hachi Auto, an autonomous vehicle for smart communities, in one of the Seedland communities “Boston Ivy” in early November 2019, becoming the first to bring UGV into residential communities in China. As a part of Seedland’s Smart Life System, Hachi Auto allows the community residents to experience the convenience brought by technological innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191130005061/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by LiDAR and vision technology, multi-sensor fusion algorithm, 3D obstacle detection and speed estimation, the vehicle can accurately move forward and backward, and turn around in the operating environment and automatically calculate the avoidance path without human intervention.

The vehicle can adapt to different weather conditions like rainy, foggy and windy days. (To ensure riding experience, it is recommended to suspend operation in severe weather). It has a powerful positioning algorithm with the accuracy of 2-5cm, keeping it from being affected by the GPS signal instability between community buildings. The algorithm is a proven result of over 100,000 kilometers of road test consisting of over 2,000 times of driving experience without a single human intervention.

Another great feature of Hachi Auto is that it is connected with the Smart Life System of the Seedland communities, forming an advanced community intelligent cooperative transportation network in China. It enables the efficient cooperation among people, vehicles, roads and environment.

For multiple scenarios in the community including retail, healthcare and education, it supports multiple functions like car-hailing and community bus, and reacts to complex environments. In addition, as the Smart Life System works 24 hours a day, vehicles can be monitored in real time to facilitate the maintenance and management, as well as order receiving and dynamic route planning and adjusting. It is also convenient for residents to view vehicle locations and select routes.

Hachi Auto also excels in its industrial design. Featuring a minimalist design concept, it is the first unmanned commuter vehicle that won the German iF design award for the sleek contour lines and the panoramic passenger cockpit. Hachi Auto can carry three people at a time and provides a great riding experience with the comfortable ergonomic design, comprehensive coverage of sensors, processors and other components. What’s more, Hachi Auto is battery-powered with no carbon emissions.

It is also easy to use. Just open the Hachi app, log in to select the community and send an order, then the vehicle will come to you in minutes.

About Seedland Group

Established in Guangzhou in 2006, Seedland Group never limits itself to real estate. Seedland has been committed to applying all the technological explorations and innovations to all aspects of human life, in order to rebuild human’s understanding of the relationship between human and living space. Seedland is now a comprehensive enterprise that provides customers with smart living solutions throughout the life cycle.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Ballot Paper 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Proposal 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Condensed Map of Bookkeeper - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:18pSEEDLAND LAUNCHES PILOT OPERATION OF CHINA'S FIRST AUTONOMOUS COMMUTER VEHICLE : Hachi Auto
BU
11:11pLatest Sprint Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Shared by Retail Fuse
BU
10:44pStatement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, On The Death Of Yasuhiro Nakasone
PR
10:42pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
09:21pSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CORP : . Disposes of Shares in Torque Esports Corp.
AQ
09:18pBEFIMMO : Extraordinary General Meeting December 2019 - Correspondence vote
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3RAKUTEN, INC. : RAKUTEN : Sellers ask antitrust body to probe Rakuten's free shipping policy
4Statement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, O..
5COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Proposal 200th Extraordinary Ge..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group