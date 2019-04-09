 Seedsheet's New Website Facilitates “Farm Delivery” for Gardeners of Any Skill Level

Vermont-based AgTech startup Seedsheet today introduced their new
“Design Your Own” gardens feature for interactive customization of
personal garden kits, along with a revamped website. The newly built,
custom website features helpful tips and guides for maintaining a
healthy garden for homegrown food, including individual profiles for
over 85 plants that can be harvested with Seedsheet.
Seedsheet’s line of customizable gardening kits ensure thriving, healthy
gardens no matter the gardener’s skill level. With two customizable
Seedsheet garden sizes available, users can easily create their garden
online and have it shipped right to their door. From flowers to herbs to
fruiting plants, you can choose from hundreds of seeds and design your
gardens within the comfort of your own home. Each sheet includes a
variety of organic, Non-GMO seeds in dissolvable pods for seamless
planting and is specially-designed with strategic seed placements to
facilitate maximum growth. Using permeable fabric, each sheet is
designed to keep weeds from affecting plant growth and health. Gardeners
can choose from container gardeners, perfect for stoops, patios or a
sunny windowsill, or a 4’ x 8’ Seedsheet ideally sized for raised beds
or direct ground planting.
“Seedsheet’s mission is to demystify the gardening experience for
anyone,” said Cam MacKugler, founder and CEO of Seedsheet. “With our new
website launch, we want to provide our customers a simplified and
interactive experience where you design your perfect garden, we build
and ship it, and you feast! We like to say ‘we’re not meal delivery,
we’re farm delivery!’ From flowers to vegetables and from
beginners to green-thumbed pro’s, Seedsheet is making gardening
accessible to everyone.”
For more information about Seedsheet or to view their entire product
line, visit seedsheets.com.
About Seedsheet™
Seedsheet was founded in 2014 and began on Kickstarter before quickly
gaining retail traction and launching in Home Depot in 2016. The company
appeared on Shark Tank in 2017 and has gone on to numerous QVC sellouts
and features on Good Morning America and The View. The company
manufactures each product in its Middlebury, Vermont factory, and
proudly sources the finest organic seeds and soil in the industry. For
additional information, visit www.seedsheets.com.
