Seegrid : Employee Expansion Plan is Underway with Remote-First Recruiting Initiative

Industry Leader Captures Top Talent to Continue Driving Innovation and Excellence

Seegrid, the leader in self-driving industrial vehicles for material handling, today shared its plans to increase its workforce with a robust recruiting initiative, moving to a remote-first hiring model while still retaining its headquarters and operational facilities in Findlay Township of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. As part of the initiative, the company has a key focus on growing engineering, product development, and user experience teams to meet demand and accelerate new product introductions.

To date, Seegrid is composed of more than 200 employees across customer success, engineering, finance and administration, marketing, product management, support, sales, and training areas. The company seeks to add to many of these groups, finding and hiring diverse individuals who are passionate about delivering safe and superior material handling solutions, including self-driving industrial vehicles which navigate using Seegrid’s proprietary vision technology as well as fleet management software.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions, approximately 80% of Seegrid’s workforce transitioned to a work-from-home model, with the remaining employees working safely to manufacture and test their mobile robots inside their facilities in support of essential businesses. This change was initiated by the government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines, but the company found that employees embraced the transition, pivoting seamlessly while retaining a positive and productive work culture.

Due to the successful transition, the company is continuing with a remote-first working arrangement in their expansion efforts, making work from home not just possible, but a perk, as employees report high levels of job satisfaction while being able to effectively perform their jobs remotely. As a result, the company is offering the option to work in an office or remotely for the vast majority of career opportunities as a benefit that can extend beyond the pandemic.

“Every day, our teams are providing leading automation technology and exceptional service to global manufacturing and distribution companies," stated Seegrid CEO Jim Rock. "Our focus is on finding individuals who are driven to see their hard work put into action within a thriving industry -- embracing our mission to move material as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible with unmatched technology, expertise, and passion.”

Shifting to remote-first allows Seegrid to expand its extensive talent search. Over the past 12 months, Seegrid has expanded its teams by nearly 40%, with plans to continue that growth rate throughout the year to support their growing customer base. Additionally, Seegrid achieved a 97% employee retention rate -- significantly above the industry standard. The company has been recognized as an award-winning workplace three years in a row. Overall workplace benefits, employee health and wellness, and encouraging new ideas are just a few of the reasons Seegrid has been recognized.

Seegrid recently redesigned their online careers center to enhance the job search experience, showcasing the company’s positive culture. To view Seegrid’s current list of open positions, visit: seegrid.com/careers. Learn more about Seegrid’s corporate culture and values by visiting seegrid.com/company/life-at-seegrid.

About Seegrid

Seegrid combines infrastructure-free vision guided vehicles, fleet management software, and actionable analytics for a complete, connected, material handling solution. Seegrid Vision navigation technology is reliable, flexible, and proven with millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents. Manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies around the world leverage Seegrid smart automation solutions. With Seegrid’s best-in-class service and support that extends from project design through deployment and training, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating Industry 4.0 initiatives today and into the future. www.seegrid.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005665/en/