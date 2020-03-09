Seek Now : Advances into the Real Estate Industry with Acquisition of HouseLens

Seek Now, a disruptive, technology-driven, inspection platform and services provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance industry, has today announced the acquisition of HouseLens, a visual marketing services platform for the real estate industry. HouseLens, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., offers professional photo, video, and Matterport visual 3D scanning of the interior of residential and commercial buildings, providing the most current, complete and comprehensive visual property data set, allowing customers to gain new insights and solve problems.

Seek Now, formerly Ladder Now, recently rebranded to reflect a new identity driven by rapid expansion and strategic growth plans.

“The combination of the HouseLens network of professional photographers, along with Seek Now’s own front-line team of experts is a powerful opportunity to expand our reach,” said Seek Now CEO, Russ Carroll. “When enabled with our proprietary technology, Maestro, it will allow for a streamlined and standardized workflow and output. Increasing front-line skillsets of our combined workforce will enable more services, shorter cycle times, and help our expansion across the U.S.”

With the acquisition of HouseLens, Seek Now continues its growth within the Insurance and Real Estate-Property industries as a single source of real time, on-demand inspections with a partner of 2D and 3D visual marketing data. HouseLens has performed over 85,000 shoots since its inception and continues to grow its product offering to meet the need of the various markets it serves. It has served large companies as it navigates the usage of 3D and multimedia for training.

HouseLens was established in 2008 when Andrew Crefeld, founder, identified the lack of high-quality visual marketing while purchasing a new home with his young family. HouseLens revolutionized the industry by providing walk-through video technology, in addition to high-quality, professional photography, and now is the largest provider of 3D capture for real estate in the U.S. The team is thrilled to now take high-quality visuals for real estate to a whole new level with the additional resources of Seek Now. Learn more by visiting HouseLens.com.

About Seek Now:

Seek Now, previously named Ladder Now, is a disruptive, tech-inspection network founded in 2012 with a mission to offer high-quality and reliable inspection services, all while speeding up the carriers claim cycle time and offering exemplary customer service. Seek Now accelerates the industry trend to virtualize the claim adjustment model with relationships with more than 150 P&C Insurance Carriers in all 50 states. Ladder Now will become a service under the Seek Now brand, along with additional service lines that will expand Seek Now’s growing presence in the industry. Visit seek-now.com.

