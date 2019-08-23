Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Seeking clarity from Fed's Powell? Good luck with that

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, traders will comb through his remarks for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will deliver more rate cuts this year.

They may be disappointed.

For all his reputation as the most plain-spoken person to run the U.S. central bank in decades, if not ever, Powell may be reluctant in his remarks to fellow central bankers at this year's Kansas City Fed economic symposium to say much about where rates will go. The reason: he may not actually know, and does not want to get locked in.

Fellow Fed policymakers, even those who supported July's rate cut, are signalling reluctance to do more, with Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker calling for a wait-and-see approach and Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan saying he is "open minded" but would "like to avoid having to take further action."

Since the Fed cut rates in July, the U.S. economic picture has darkened.

New threats by President Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on China, and then a decision to defer some of those new taxes until December, are boosting already heightened uncertainty for businesses.

U.S. factory activity is on the decline.

Globally, dozens of central banks are cutting rates and some economies look poised to fall into recession.

Finally, in a signal that investors are increasingly worried about a U.S. recession, yields on 2-year Treasuries sank below those 10-year debt on Thursday in yet another "yield curve inversion."

At the same time, labour markets remain strong and consumers continue to spend at stores and online.

Part of the reason the yield curve inverted is because the U.S. economy remains so much stronger than much of Europe: investors would rather have "safe" U.S. Treasuries, even with their dropping
yields, than say, German bonds with a negative yield. [For a graphic, seehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2NqdyFy]

Beyond the conflicting economic data, dire market signals and dissent from within the Fed, Powell may also want to lay low to avoid attracting even more vitriol than he already has as the first Fed chief to be publicly called "clueless" by the president who appointed him.

"The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting!," Trump said on Twitter on Thursday. "Be early (for a change), not late. Let America win big, rather than just win!"

Even if Powell sticks to a set piece, characterizing last month's move as a "mid-cycle" adjustment and preserving his options going forward, he could still disappoint markets and court even more turbulence.

Investors though, have high hopes that the Fed will stimulate the economy, placing overwhelming bets that the central bank will lower borrowing costs again at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider and Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56aSingapore cuts 2019 core inflation forecast as prices hit 3-yr low
RE
01:31aDollar steps forward before Powell, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments
RE
01:29aSeeking clarity from Fed's Powell? Good luck with that
RE
01:28aPGA TOUR AUSTRALASIA : Ace effort puts Martin in the lead 23.08.2019
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aSingapore's Consumer Inflation Eased in July
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : India-US hold a round of bilateral 2+2 intersessional meeting
PU
01:01aEthereum (ETH) Now Available on bitFlyer Buy/Sell
BU
12:48aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : WA Co-funded drilling program driving growth of Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
2KLOECKNER & CO SE : THYSSENKRUPP IN TALKS TO BUY STEEL TRADER KLOECKNER: Handelsblatt
3U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
4NFON AG : NFON AG: NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2019
5SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Amazon to acquire minority stake in an Indian supermarket chain operator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group