Seer Announces Appointment of David R. Horn as Chief Financial Officer

05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

-- Morgan Stanley executive brings extensive life sciences sector strategic and financial expertise to pioneering proteomics company -- 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., a life sciences company focused on commercializing proprietary solutions to enable efficient, unbiased and deep surveying of the proteome across the life sciences sector, announced today the appointment of David R. Horn as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Horn joins Seer following a distinguished career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley where he focused exclusively on the healthcare sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our executive team,” said Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seer. “His deep industry knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to our organization, particularly during this pivotal stage in our growth and advancement toward commercialization. David has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in our space and extensive experience with the capital markets and strategic transactions. He is a critical addition to our leadership team and will play an instrumental role in advancing our mission to deliver breakthrough proteomics solutions.”

Prior to joining Seer, Mr. Horn worked at Morgan Stanley for over 20 years, where he served as a Managing Director in the firm’s Global Healthcare Group within the Investment Banking Department. Mr. Horn was responsible for Morgan Stanley’s global Life Science Tools and Diagnostics practice and oversaw the Western Region Healthcare practice. In addition, Mr. Horn previously spent time working in the medical device and life science sectors where he served as Vice President of Business Development at RITA Medical Systems and, prior to that, in the same role at Chemdex Corporation. Mr. Horn holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

On his appointment, Mr. Horn commented, “I am honored and excited to join the Seer team. Seer has the potential to be a disruptive force in the life sciences sector with its transformational technology platform for generating proteomic data. I look forward to contributing to our team’s strategic and financing initiatives to accelerate development and commercialization of products that deliver unbiased proteomic data at an unprecedented scale and speed. Seer’s technology platform has the potential to deliver biological breakthroughs that could have a transformative impact on disease and health.”

About Seer
Seer, founded by Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Philip Ma, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., with initial investment from Maverick Ventures, is a life sciences company focused on capturing deep molecular insights from the proteome to enable novel insights and breakthroughs in the understanding of biology and disease. The company’s novel Proteograph™ platform allows for the first-ever generation of proteomic information with high accuracy at a scale and speed not previously possible, complementing genomic and other health information, with a goal of enabling breakthroughs in the most challenging research and clinical problems, such as early disease detection.

For Media Inquiries:
Liz Melone, Scient Public Relations
Liz@scientpr.com
617-256-6622

For Investor Inquiries:
Lynn Lewis, Gilmartin Group
Lynn@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5402

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd29888-781b-489c-91eb-cf0fdd2e813b

Primary Logo

Seer CFO David R. Horn

David R. Horn was named as the new CFO of Seer

© GlobeNewswire 2020
