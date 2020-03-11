Log in
Segment : Recognized as One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers for 2020

03/11/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Segment, the world's leading Customer Data Platform (CDP), has been recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020.

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than seven million data points to identify the top startup employers in the country. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction, and Segment is honored to be recognized as number 67 on the list of Forbes' 2020 America's Best Startup Employers.

"Segment strives to build and promote a culture where people from all backgrounds can thrive," said Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO of Segment. "We value our people above all else and are proud to have Forbes and Statista recognize our efforts in enabling each Segmenter to make a difference at work every day."

The announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum at Segment.

Segment recently announced that Sue Barsamian joined its Board of Directors. Barsamian will advise on strategy and the scaling of Segment's operating model and go-to-market engine as well as establish the appropriate governance foundation as the company continues to expand into the enterprise market.

Additionally, the company is growing rapidly with more than 550 employees in offices across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the company raised $175M in Series D funding.

In 2019, Segment was named among Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work, as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures, and as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times. Segment was also recognized as part of Forbes' Cloud 100 List for the fourth consecutive year, and was named one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte.

About Segment
Segment is the world's leading Customer Data Platform (CDP). Our platform democratizes access to reliable data for all teams and offers a complete toolkit to standardize data collection, unify user records, and route customer data into any system where it's needed. More than 20,000 companies like Intuit, FOX, Instacart, and Levi's use Segment to make real-time decisions, accelerate growth, and deliver compelling user experiences. For more information, visit https://segment.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/segment-recognized-as-one-of-forbes-best-startup-employers-for-2020-301021944.html

SOURCE Segment


© PRNewswire 2020
