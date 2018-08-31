Segment’s Synapse Conference Brings Together Product, Engineering and Growth Leaders To Share How They Build Customer-First Data Infrastructure and Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment , the customer data infrastructure, today announced that its second annual user conference, Synapse 2018 , will take place next month on Thursday, Sept. 20, at San Francisco’s Pier 27.



Synapse is a one-day event designed to help software engineers, product leaders, and growth marketers at today’s leading brands drive growth and deliver the experiences that their customers want. The event includes interactive sessions and workshops, led by the best minds from companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, AWS, Slack, Glossier, Gusto, Strava and more. From data quality and governance to activation and personalization, Synapse will cover everything businesses need to know about creating a scalable customer data infrastructure that enables growth. Segment will also offer insights into its own infrastructure and make an announcement regarding a new product.

“The most inspiring companies are customer-first, from the way they build their data infrastructure to the experiences they offer. This demands great customer data infrastructure,” said Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO at Segment. “Synapse will feature developers, product leaders and marketers at some of the world’s most successful businesses, sharing insights into how they are solving their most difficult growth and customer data infrastructure challenges.”

More than 700 technology leaders from around the world are expected to attend Synapse. The event will be separated into two tracks: Build and Grow. Build will focus on how to create a customer data infrastructure that is scalable, efficient, and accurate. Grow will offer advice on how companies can use first-party customer data to deliver experiences that drive business growth.

For additional conference details like speaking or sponsorship opportunities or to register for this year’s event, please visit: synapse.segment.com .

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 200 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, over 15,000 companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos, and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit, and Time. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and activate their own data to make customer-centric decisions and create individualized experiences.

Danielle Stickler segment@bateman-group.com