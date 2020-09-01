Segra : Appoints Tanya Clark Robinson as Chief People Officer and Bruce Dyke as Chief Information Officer

Segra, one of the largest fiber infrastructure network companies in the Eastern U.S., announced today the appointment of Tanya Clark Robinson as Chief People Officer and Bruce Dyke as Chief Information Officer. Both are new positions in the company as Segra builds further organizational depth in order to accommodate increasing demand for its products and services.

“Segra is fortunate to have such talented and experienced leaders join our team in such critical positions,” said Tim Biltz, Chief Executive Officer. "We’re welcoming Tanya as Segra’s first Chief People Officer and Bruce as our Chief Information Officer. I’m looking forward to Tanya helping us strengthen our customer-first culture that allows our employees to best serve our customers while finding fulfillment in their jobs and careers. Meanwhile, Bruce will be overseeing our information technology systems to allow for heightened performance and scale to meet the growing demand for our products while enhancing the customer experience.”

As Chief People Officer, Clark Robinson will develop the workforce processes, systems and programs to support Segra’s growth while fostering the company’s renowned innovative customer service culture. She will also provide leadership for the many foundational HR functions such as talent acquisition, performance management and training. Clark Robinson brings more than 20 years of progressive experience in various human resources leadership roles for Fortune 100 companies. Before Segra, she was Vice President of Human Resources at Aetna, where she was accountable for the design and execution of talent strategies across various client areas, most recently serving as the lead human resources executive for the acquisition by CVS integration. Prior to Aetna, Clark Robinson held numerous positions in HR leadership at Raytheon Technologies (formerly United Technologies) in labor and employee relations, building on her prior experience as a Labor and Employment Law attorney.

“I am excited to join Segra at time when both the company and the industry are undergoing rapid and transformational change,” stated Clark Robinson. “Tim and the Segra team have demonstrated an equal commitment to delivering high quality customer service and fostering an environment of employee engagement. I look forward to being part of Segra’s continued success.”

As Chief Information Officer, Dyke will be responsible for leading and implementing the vision and strategy of Segra’s information systems and infrastructure. He will provide strategic IT leadership and direction to deliver technology services that will continue to drive innovation, operational excellence and the framework to support further growth. Dyke has more than 30 years of experience in information technology, with the last 20 years focused on building IT organizations to support rapid growth and organizational scalability within the telecom sector. Prior to Segra, he led information systems for Crown Castle’s Fiber Division and was Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Lightower Fiber Networks. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Information Services at Conversent Communications.

“I am excited to be part of the Segra team and help the company build upon its successful track record of growth and customer service," said Dyke. “I look forward to leveraging innovative and efficient business processes and systems to accommodate new services, a growing customer base and the support systems that empower our workforce to deliver a superior customer experience.”

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

