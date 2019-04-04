Segra Receives “Confirmation of Readiness” from Health Canada for Plant Tissue Culture Production Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra” or the “Company”), a cannabis agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce that its application for licensing with Health Canada has advanced to the “confirmation of readiness” phase.



“Confirmation of readiness” precedes issuance of a production “Cannabis Nursery License,” the license subclass required to commence operations at Segra’s New Westminster, B.C. Plant Tissue Culture Production Facility. Segra anticipates the facility will meet all relevant compliance provisions required by Health Canada later this year, with operations commencing shortly thereafter.

“Over the last 12 months, it’s been a pleasure to produce tissue cultured cannabis plantlets with our LP partners at their facilities, but establishing our own licensed nursery has always been the goal,” said Dr. Sma Zobayed, Segra’s Director of Tissue Culture. “The prospect of being the first tissue culture-based cannabis plant nursery licensed by Health Canada is very exciting. We’re pioneering an entirely new segment of the cannabis supply chain, which, over time, could prove very disruptive to the current clone-to-sale business model.”

The Company’s Plant Tissue Culture Production Facility is undergoing renovations and personnel recruitment in anticipation of operations, with direction from Dr. Zobayed. As the former Chief Scientific Officer for JRT Nurseries, Dr. Zobayed oversaw production of more than 12 million tissue culture plantlets annually. Segra’s Plant Tissue Culture Production Facility will serve to both provide plantlets to existing clients and establish base-stock tissue cultured plantlets for expansion into future production facilities.

About Segra International

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with a vast cannabis business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra is developing industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Forward-looking information

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information, contact

Sam Woolf

Email: sam.woolf@segra-intl.com