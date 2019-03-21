March 22, 2019

Seikagaku Launches HyLink®, an Intra-Articular Single-Injection Viscosupplement for the Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis in Italy

Seikagaku Corporation (Tokyo, Japan; "Seikagaku") announced today the launch of HyLink®, an intra-articular single-injection viscosupplement for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in Italy on March 21, 2019 (local time) through MDM S.p.A. (Lombardia, Italy; "MDM").

HyLink®, a CE marked medical device (obtained in June 2018) is an intra-articular single-injection viscosupplement for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Its main ingredient, a cross-linked hyaluronate hydrogel made by Seikagaku's unique technology, stays long in the knee joint cavity and provides pain relief for 26 weeks.

MDM is a pharmaceutical company with its strengths in the fields of neurology and orthopedics and a nationwide sales network in Italy. MDM entered into an exclusive distributorship agreement with Seikagaku in 2003 and sells the intra-articular multiple-injection viscosupplement for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis SUPARTZ®. Since the Italian market for hyaluronic acid treatments continues to grow steadily with the expansion of the elderly population, MDM will aim to further strengthen its presence in the market by newly introducing HyLink® in addition to SUPARTZ®.

Seikagaku will continue to support MDM's sales promotion activities through the provision of academic information in its capacity as a manufacturer, and Seikagaku and MDM together will contribute to improving the quality of life of patients.

*CE mark: A mark that certifies that products meet safety standards at the time of export to EU member countries

Knee Osteoarthritis

Knee osteoarthritis is a disease in which joint tissue degenerates and inflammation and pain occur due to the wearing of articular cartilage. Since bones come into direct contact with one another as the condition and cartilage wear progress, intense pain occurs when the knee joint is moved. The occurrence of knee osteoarthritis is said to be associated with aging, obesity, external injury,excessive exercise, genetic predisposition, and other factors.

About Seikagaku Corporation

Seikagaku Corporation is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company that focuses on glycoscience as an area of specialization. Since its foundation in 1947, Seikagaku has continuously focused on the possibilities of glycoscience and developed original, beneficial pharmaceutical products and medical devices in the fields of orthopedic disorders and ophthalmic diseases. Under a unique business model of specializing in R&D and manufacturing without having an in-house pharmaceuticals sales division, Seikagaku contributes to healthy and fulfilling lives for people around the world by marketing products globally in collaboration with companies having strengths in particular countries and product areas. Detailed information is available on the Seikagaku website (www.seikagaku.co.jp/english/).

About MDM

MDM is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1971 that has a nationwide sales network in Italy and offers innovative products. It has expertise and strengths particularly in sales of products in the fields of neurology and orthopedics. Detailed information is available on the MDM website (www.mdmspa.com).

< Cautionary Notes >

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future management strategies or performance forecasts. These descriptions are based on judgments derived from information that is currently available to Seikagaku and are subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from these descriptions due to various factors.

Information about pharmaceutical products or medical devices (including products currently in development) contained in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

