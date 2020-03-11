Select Capital Corporation : Adds Brian Duffy and Paul Zaccaria as Regional Vice Presidents in South Central and North East Territories

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Capital Corporation, the dealer manager for private offerings and public non-traded real estate investment trusts sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC and its affiliates, announced today that it has hired Brian Duffy and Paul Zaccaria as regional vice presidents.

Duffy will be responsible for sales in the company's south central territory, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Zaccaria will be responsible for sales in the company's northeast territory, including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. In their new roles, Duffy and Zaccaria report directly to J. Bradley Ross, managing director of sales.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian and Paul, who each bring a deep understanding of the industry and a wealth of relationships to our expanding sales team," said Ross. "The seasoned professionals will be instrumental in continuing our sales growth trajectory and sharing our investment story with targeted financial advisors in their respective territories."

Prior to joining Select Capital Corporation, Duffy was managing director at S2K Financial. He served as regional marketing director at Steadfast Capital Markets Group from 2011 to 2018, and as head of investments with Park Avenue Securities from 2010 to 2011. He also spent six years with AXA Distributors, where he served as regional vice president of their independent broker-dealer division. He earned a bachelor's degree from Widener University and holds FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses. He also holds a Texas insurance license.

Zaccaria joins Select Capital Corporation from Resource Securities, where he was regional vice president, responsible for the company's northeast territory. Previously, he spent time at CION Securities as regional vice president, responsible for sales in the company's central U.S. territory from 2014 to 2016 and as regional marketing director in the company's Texas territory from 2012 to 2014. He also spent two years as a training specialist and performance analyst at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Zaccaria earned a bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Select Capital Corporation and SmartStop Asset Management, LLC (SmartStop)

Select Capital Corporation is the dealer manager for private offerings and public non-traded real estate investment trusts sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, a diversified real estate company focused on student housing and senior housing assets. SmartStop Asset Management (SAM) and its affiliates have a managed portfolio that includes approximately $2.0 billion of assets. Since 2007, SAM and its affiliates have transacted approximately $6.0 billion in real estate deals. SAM's managed portfolio includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as four senior housing communities with approximately 680 beds and 519,000 rentable square feet of space. SAM is the sponsor of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a public non-traded REIT focused on student and senior housing assets. SAM is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. SAM has a track record of full-cycle REIT liquidity events, including the all-cash merger of SmartStop Self Storage, Inc. (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust, Inc.) with Extra Space Storage in October 2015 for $13.75 per share and the all cash merger of Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. with Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. in January 2019 for $12.00 per share. In June 2019, SAM entered into a series of transactions with SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop REIT") (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc.) in which SmartStop REIT acquired the self storage advisory, asset management, property management and certain joint venture interests of SAM. As a result of the transactions, SAM and its subsidiaries own limited partnership units in the operating partnership of SmartStop REIT. SmartStop REIT is now a self-administered self storage REIT that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. and self storage private programs.

