Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Select Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 21, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13683114#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States and Western Canada. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

WTTR-PR

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-300733061.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

Disclaimer

Select Energy Services Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pGROWLIFE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pGROWLIFE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pHERITAGE CRYSTAL CLEAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pPETRO RIVER OIL CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pSouthCrest Financial Group Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:16pOrchid Island Capital Announces October 2018 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
GL
05:16pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces Closing of Subordinated Debt Offering and Exercise in Full of Over-Allotment Option
PR
05:16pOil States Updates Third Quarter 2018 Guidance
GL
05:16pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : to Begin New Share Repurchase Program
DJ
05:15pHERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.