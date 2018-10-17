Select Energy Services : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 21, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13683114#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. ('Select') is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry. Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, and disposal. Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well. Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States and Western Canada. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

