Select Group : Acquires ‘niu Air Frankfurt Hotel’ From Project Developer GBI AG

Select
Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 344-room niu Air
Frankfurt Hotel from GBI
AG, Germany’s largest hotel developer. Ideally located at Rebstock
Park on Frankfurt's Leonardo da Vinci Allee, the hotel is scheduled for
completion in Q4,2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005723/en/
Situated at the gateway to the much frequented exhibition grounds, the
hotel will feature an innovative and open Living Lobby as a gathering
place not only for hotel guests but also for locals. Catering to the
modern traveller, all rooms are equipped with bluetooth boxes, numerous
sockets, USB ports, smart flat screens and high-speed Wi-Fi. An
Instagram wall and background beats throughout the building are
additional distinctive features of the brand.
Commenting on the purchase, Rahail Aslam, Group Chief Executive Officer,
Select Group, stated: “We are very pleased with the addition of ‘niu Air
Frankfurt’ to Select Group’s growing hospitality portfolio. This
acquisition is in line with our strategy to invest in core European
markets with a sound growth potential. The combination of GBI AG’s
credible track record of delivery, Novum Hospitality Group’s expertise
in hotel operations and the hotel’s strategic location, being in close
proximity to major demand drivers such as the Frankfurt Messe and
airport, will certainly place niu Air Frankfurt as a destination of
choice for the discerning consumer and a great showcase for the exciting
‘Niu’ brand.”
Reiner Nittka, CEO of GBI AG, considers the deal with Select Group a
significant achievement. "This is an impressive endorsement of how
attractive the hotels developed by GBI AG in Germany have become for
real estate companies operating worldwide. Choosing us from a global
selection speaks for a high real estate and investment quality.”
"The thriving hotel market in Frankfurt with its steadily rising demand
was decisive for our commitment to this transaction," explains Uwe
Hellendahl, Managing Director, Duxton
Capital – the transaction advisors for this acquisition. “According
to PwC's European Cities Hotel Forecast, room revenues in Frankfurt
increased by 3.7 per cent to EUR 85 in 2017. Revenues are forecast to
continue rising over the next two years and for the first time Frankfurt
recorded over nine and a half million stays.”
Like all hotels of the niu brand, the name of this hotel is also
inspired by its location and surroundings. niu Air Frankfurt is located
at the Leonardo da Vinci Allee. Hence, the epithet is 'Air' which refers
to aviation and is a tribute to the aviation pioneers who have also been
the godparents of the street names close-by. The air theme continues and
is also reflected in the contemporary interior design that is inspired
by the first aviation experiments, including Zeppelin & Co.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005723/en/