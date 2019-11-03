Select Group : Announces Completion of Studio One in Dubai Marina

Studio One is Select Group’s 14th development in Dubai Marina

Select Group, UAE’s leading real estate developer, has begun handover of its premium urban development Studio One in Dubai Marina. Situated in the heart of the up and coming west-end of the Dubai Marina, Studio One is located within close proximity to the Bluewaters Island and next door to Wyndham and Rove hotels with a wide array of restaurants, supermarkets and salons nearby.

Studio One in Dubai Marina (Photo: AETOSWire)

With a gross development value of AED 500 million, the development is spread over 31 floors with a total of 400 units. The modern development offers studios, one bedroom apartments and a select number of two bedroom residences, ranging from 360 square feet to 1100 square feet. The carefully planned homes feature full length windows and highly efficient layouts. Two levels of dedicated underground parking, a breathtaking swimming pool and conveniently located ground level retail are some of the amenities that the residents will enjoy in Studio One.

“Studio One is a development that appeals to a wide segment of society including value-driven young professionals aiming to buy their first home or savvy investors targeting high rental returns. The combination of its prime urban location within Dubai Marina, premium build quality, superior finishes and attractive price point make this the ideal investment for customers.” said Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group while commenting on the handover.

“The handover of Studio One marks a significant milestone for Select Group as this is our 14th development within Dubai Marina.” added Rahail.

Dedicated, around the clock security, conveniently located retail outlets on the ground floor and secure underground parking, are among the other amenities available in Studio One.

About Select Group:

Since inception in 2002, Select Group has forged an outstanding reputation for credibility and quality. The company’s projects comprise award-winning real estate developments in the GCC and Europe. With the development division at the core of the business, Select Group’s portfolio includes 20 million square feet of property with a combined GDV in excess of 17 billion dirhams.

