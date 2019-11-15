Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Select Varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese Are Voluntarily Being Recalled Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:24pm EST

Select varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are voluntarily being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005512/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The company discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of red plastic in a container of cottage cheese. There have been six consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.

The following are being recalled:

Product Size

Name of
Product

Packaging
Description

Case Unit
Best When
Used By
Code Date

Individual Package
Best When Used By
Code Date

Individual Package
UPC

 

16oz

Breakstone's

2% Milkfat

Lowfat

Large Curd

Cottage Cheese

Plastic Cup,

Plastic Lid,

Shrink Band

Dec102019

10 DEC 2019 W4

XX:XX 36-2158

0 21000 30053 2

24oz

Breakstone's

4% Milkfat

Large Curd

Cottage Cheese

Plastic Cup,

Plastic Lid,

Shrink Band

Dec102019

10 DEC 2019 W4

XX:XX 36-2158

0 21000 12285 1

24oz

Breakstone's

4% Milkfat

Small Curd

Cottage Cheese

Plastic Cup,

Plastic Lid,

Shrink Band

Dec102019

10 DEC 2019 W4

XX:XX 36-2158

0 21000 12284 4

Approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are being recalled. No other sizes, varieties or code dates are included in this recall.

We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was sent to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and exported to Latin America and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference
AQ
06:16pDIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Completes Acquisition of Nurse Next Door Trademarks and Confirms Increase in Annual Dividend Effective December 2019
AQ
06:11pBOEING : settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes
AQ
06:10pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BU
06:08pCLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Transition of Auditors
AQ
06:04pKRAFT HEINZ : Recalls 9,500 Cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese on Plastic or Metal Risk
DJ
06:03pHEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
AQ
06:02pCELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest psoriasis drug
RE
06:01pGlobal Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | Technavio
BU
06:01pMarvin Kline to Retire From Logan Capital Management
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
2CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest p..
3NABIS HOLDINGS INC. : Nabis Holdings Announces Changes to the Board
4Mountain America Credit Union Opens First Branch in Springville, Utah
5Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group