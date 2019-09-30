Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Selenite Energy Partners, LLC Announces Commitment From Carnelian Energy Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 05:00am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selenite Energy Partners, LLC (“Selenite” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of a capital commitment from Carnelian Energy Capital II, L.P., a fund managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. (“Carnelian”).

Selenite, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was formed to pursue middle market special situation and structured transactions in the North American energy space.  The Company is led by Paul Heerwagen, Margaret Franks and Lindsey McCarty, who bring together operating, financial and business development experience from prior senior level positions at Gulfport Energy, The Carlyle Group and PayRock Energy, among others.

“We are excited to be partnering with Carnelian,” said Paul Heerwagen, Selenite’s Chief Executive Officer.  “Our long-standing relationship with the Carnelian team, coupled with their industry expertise and market insight, allows Selenite to be flexible and creative in deploying capital during this opportunity-rich time in the energy markets.”

“We are thrilled to be working together with Paul, Margaret and Lindsey in this venture,” added Preston Powell, a Carnelian Managing Director.  “Their unique combination of financial and technical skillsets creates a real competitive advantage.”

About Selenite Energy Partners, LLC

Selenite focuses on middle market special situation and structured transactions in the North American energy space.  For more information, please contact Selenite at info@seleniteenergy.com or visit www.seleniteenergy.com

About Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P.

Carnelian is an energy investment firm based in Houston, Texas.  With approximately $1.8 billion of cumulative equity commitments, Carnelian focuses on lower-to-middle market equity investments in the North American upstream, midstream and oilfield services sectors.  For more information, please contact Carnelian at info@carnelianec.com or visit www.carnelianenergy.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aBANK OF CHINA : Wanxiang Global Blockchain Summit Successfully Held in Shanghai
AQ
05:16aSANOFI : French drugmaker Sanofi to cut around 200 jobs in Japan - source
RE
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches first HyperPod data center in PH
AQ
05:16aBOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - Hard Rock Band Femmes of Rock and Tina Turner Tribute Singer Cookie Watkins Take the Stage at Cannery in November
AQ
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : releases research to help IT industry navigate edge computing challenges
AQ
05:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : this week at Climate Week NYC 2019 that it is drastically stepping up its commitment to carbon neutrality with three new actions
AQ
05:15aOil falls as China's economic outlook remains weak
RE
05:15aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Announcement regarding GAMMA Capital Management
AQ
05:15aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : ahead of carbon neutral schedule
AQ
05:15aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
4Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group