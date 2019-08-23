Selerix Systems : Announces API Integration With Paylocity

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix Systems, a leading provider of employee benefits software, today announced the general availability of real-time API integration with Paylocity. This integration allows groups managing benefits on Selerix's BenSelect system to synchronize continuously with the payroll system, replacing the typical file-based data exchange process.



"API integration has many important advantages over the periodic exchange of EDI files. The most important advantage, of course, is synchronicity. The systems simply stay in sync all the time. This allows customers to enjoy a comprehensive, best-in-class solution, without compromising benefit administration," said Lyle Griffin, President of Selerix.

Selerix provides the API integration to customers at no additional charge. While enjoying a fully automated data synchronization process, users may optionally use the convenient Integration Dashboard to review and approve changes before they are committed in either system.

"One of the reasons we chose Selerix and Paylocity was the reputation both companies have for plug-and-play capability. This API solution has eliminated more than 30 hours of manual data entry and file-related issues each month. We couldn't be happier with the result, and both companies were extremely helpful and responsive throughout the entire process," said Kathleen Flynn, Benefits and Wellness Manager, Baxter Auto Group.

With an active user base of over 7.5 million employees, Selerix provides a comprehensive benefit administration solution distributed by carriers, third-party administrators, brokers, and resellers. Check out this short video to learn more about how the Selerix and Paylocity API integration works.

Selerix Systems produces software (BenSelect) utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to facilitate benefit administration, enrollment, communication, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting tools. The industry-leading flexibility of the BenSelect platform accommodates both core and voluntary insurance products with ease. Trusted by groups in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, transportation/logistics, state and local government, nonprofit, high technology, and waste management.

