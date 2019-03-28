Selexis Bolsters Business Development Team to Support Expanding Base of Partners Relying on Its SUREtechnology to Advance Complex Biologics and Vaccines

Selexis
SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in
mammalian cell line generation technology, today announced corporate
updates to support its growth trajectory and expanding base of partners
who rely on its SUREtechnology™ platform to advance complex
biologics and vaccines. Specifically, the company promoted Yemi
Onakunle, PhD, MBA, and Marco Bocci, PhD, DPharm, to senior vice
presidents of licensing and business development and has broadened its
team in the United States, with Boston- and San Francisco-based business
development professionals. Additionally, the company has increased its
investment in the Beacon® optofluidic and single cell
analysis technology from Berkeley Lights. Selexis’ global partners are
utilizing Selexis technologies to advance 115 drug products in clinical
development and in the manufacture of four commercial products.
Key Updates:
-
Leadership team members Yemi
Onakunle, PhD, MBA, and Marco
Bocci, PhD, DPharm, have been promoted to senior vice presidents
of licensing and business development leading U.S. and European sales
and business development, respectively. Dr. Onakunle, who has led U.S.
business development efforts at Selexis since 2012, will foster the
company’s expanded reach with the addition of Jessica Bosc,
Boston-based director of business development and licensing, and
Samuel Rubin, San Francisco-based manager of business development and
licensing. The company also plans to expand the European business
development team under the leadership of Dr. Bocci, who has led
European business development and licensing efforts since 2013.
-
Selexis has acquired additional Beacon optofluidic and single cell
analysis platforms from Berkeley Lights to capitalize on the timeline
advantages seen following the
announcement of its initial collaboration in October 2018.
Utilizing the technology, Selexis continues its dedication to
shortening the time required to identify and select the optimal cell
line manufacturing clones and help further accelerate its partners’
drug candidates to the clinic and into commercialization.
-
An additional biosimilar manufactured with Selexis’ SUREtechnology
Platform is now on the market, bringing Selexis’ pipeline to four
marketed products in the areas of autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and
cancer.
“We continue to witness the successful integration of Selexis’ cell line
development technologies into our partners’ drug candidates as the
expression challenges of complex and non-natural proteins mount. It’s
clearly the right time to grow and expand our business development
efforts and to further innovate our cell line development tools,” said Igor
Fisch, PhD, Selexis chief executive officer. “With Yemi and Marco at
the helm of our business development efforts, and our expanded presence
in two of the leading U.S. life sciences hubs, we are better positioned
to expand our reach into untapped markets and drive the potential of our
technology in new areas. These important appointments, coupled with the
accelerated development timelines we can offer through Beacon’s digital
cell biology platform, will only solidify our place as a premier cell
line development partner.”
About Selexis SA
Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell
line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly
specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly
discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines.
Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more
than 115 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of
four commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development
process, the Company’s technologies shorten development timelines and
reduce manufacturing risks. JSR’s CDMO service offering leverages the
full capabilities of Selexis’ proprietary SUREtechnology Platform™
to offer an end-to-end solution to industry. More information is
available at www.selexis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005040/en/