Self-Service Kiosk Products for Coronavirus from the KMA

07/20/2020 | 08:02am EDT

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association announces specific product listings for coronavirus-related self-service assistance. Tailored specifically for coronavirus product offerings are the following:

  • Temperature kiosks for screening and fever detection. Over 20 solutions to choose from and they range from less than a $1000 to more than $25K depending on regulatory approval and accuracy.
  • Outdoor kiosk solutions for temperature check, ticketing and screening.
  • Kiosk Software such as Protection As A Service, non-touch touchless software and more.
  • Touchless Solutions - range from modified IR, foot pedal, gesture, voice-nav and more.
  • Free and Discounted Covid-related hardware and software solutions. Includes portable digital signage, hand sanitizer kiosks, Sani-holders for sanitizer (designed and used by Panera e.g.).
  • Cashless – Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks create a frictionless interaction between customer and cashier.

From Craig Keefner, manager of the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, ”Now is the time to provide maximum confidence and access to customers AND employees. Without customers, all the financial subsidies are only a temporary solution, and not a very profitable one. Customers and employees deserve the confidence to return to stores and workplaces. Testing and screening is key to that objective. We can include students, teachers and military personnel for that matter.”

There are many webinars on self-service our members hold. Zebra is holding a series of webinars on Innovating In A Time of Change.

The KMA outreach site at kioskindustry.org also provides an extensive list of antibacterial options and products listed including UV-C and others. The KMA site is located at https://kma.global.

Current news items include:

If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like to explore assistance on ADA, EMV or Health, please contact craig@kma.global or call 720-324-1837.

Thanks for the generous financial support of our GOLD sponsors Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Nanonation, Pyramid, Kiosk Group, Frank Mayer, Vispero, Zebra, Honeywell, 22Miles.


© Business Wire 2020
