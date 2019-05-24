Log in
Self Storage Demand Parallels Job and Population Growth, Yardi Matrix Reports

05/24/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SANTA BARBARA, California, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national report from Yardi® Matrix shows that substantial job growth and population gains continue to boost demand for self storage in secondary markets such as Portland, Ore., Nashville, Tenn., and Seattle. Meanwhile, the national new supply pipeline for self storage projects as a percent of existing inventory fell 0.3% from April to May 2019, reflecting a significant number of newly completed projects.

Yardi Matrix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Street rates for standard 10x10 non-climate controlled units fell 1.7% year-over-year nationwide in April but remained flat compared to March. Southwestern metros such as San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix registered some of the strongest rate gains for new, climate-controlled stock.

The historically undersupplied New York City metro has 130 stores under construction or planned. Developers are focusing on outer boroughs with strong population gains and lower construction costs. Across the country, Phoenix's solid new-supply pipeline—14% of the total inventory—reflects the metro's rapid employment and population growth.

The May 2019 supply and rent recap, which is available for download, compiles data from more than 26,000 U.S. self storage properties, including more than 2,000 properties in the development pipeline.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email matrix@yardi.com, call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi 
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-storage-demand-parallels-job-and-population-growth-yardi-matrix-reports-300855391.html

SOURCE Yardi


© PRNewswire 2019
