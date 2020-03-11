Selgusid Euroopa statistikavõistluse Eesti vooru tulemused, 2020 - 2020

In the Estonian competition, the winner in the older age group was team Numbritaat from Viljandi Gymnasium. Team Nemo from Hugo Treffner Gymnasium and team Merkintä from Narva Pähklimäe Gymnasium scored equally, tying for the second and third place. The winner in the younger age group was team Veeriku_9 from Tartu Veeriku School. Team Fresiito from Tallinn Secondary School of Science came second and team Mamika from Lüganuse School came third.

The three best teams of each age group and their tutors will receive an award. They are also eligible to participate in the European phase of the competition, where their assignment will be to make a short video in English explaining a statistical concept or topic. The videos will be entered into a public choice competition, which will determine the two teams of each age group who will represent Estonia in the European phase of the competition.

Under the guidance of the European Union statistical office Eurostat, the European Statistics Competition for students is organised in 17 European countries, with over 17,000 participating students. The Estonian phase of the competition comprised two assignments. The first assignment was to complete three web-based tests. Teams that qualified for the second assignment prepared a statistical research presentation.

In Estonia, 139 teams and around 400 students registered for the competition. In the older age group (approx. 16-18-year-olds), 69 teams entered to complete the web tests of the first assignment, and in the younger age group (approx. 14-16-year-olds), there were 70 such teams. 34 teams from each age group moved on to the second assignment.

The objective of the European Statistics Competition is to promote interest in statistics among students and to encourage teachers to use new materials for teaching statistics. The competition shows the connection between statistics and everyday life as well the role of statistics in the society. The Estonian phase of the competition is organised by Statistics Estonia, the Ministry of Education and Research, SA Innove and the University of Tartu. More information about the competition is available on Statistics Estonia's competition website and on the competition's international website.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to the students and tutors who participated!