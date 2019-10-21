Selina Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Selina Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Museri as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.



Goldman Sachs selected Museri as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event, following his success reshaping the hospitality experience for travelers. Museri and his business partner, Daniel Rudasevski, launched Selina in 2015 with the mission of inspiring authentic and meaningful connections through the world's first work, stay and play ecosystem. Over the past four years, Selina has expanded to 54 locations across 13 different countries, and plans to have over 130,000 beds open in 400+ locations by 2023.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs alongside such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs. Daniel and I are having an amazing adventure growing the Selina concept across the globe, from opening our very first property in Panama just five years ago to being present in so many places around the world today. It wouldn't be possible without the passion and creativity of our team who create new adventures and experiences for our guests, every day,” says Rafael Museri.

Rafael and Daniel have been immersed in cultural and community building for over a decade originally through their disruptive real estate company Dekel, which redevelops struggling neighborhoods into vibrant communities. Based on key learnings from their work with Dekel, they launched Selina and have carried forward the concept of converting distressed assets into community-based and economically viable hospitality.

"I'm very proud of Rafi and the Selina team who are with us in this adventure. We truly enjoy collaborating each day to give travelers the best hospitality experience possible," says Daniel Rudasevski CGO and Co-Founder of Selina.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Rafael Museri as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

For press inquiries, please contact:

Selina

selina@praytellagency.com



Goldman Sachs

Nicole Sharp

Nicole.Sharp@gs.com

About Selina

Selina is one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates 54 locations throughout Latin America and Europe. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting 130,000 beds open across 400+ locations by 2023. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram and @selinathenomad on Facebook.



