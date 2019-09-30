Selina Launches Amazon Watch Initiative Across 53 Global Locations to Help Protect the Amazon

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the devastating fires affecting the Amazon and Latin America in August, global hospitality brand Selina will this Saturday, October 5th, 2019 launch Selina Amazon Watch, a global initiative to raise funds and draw attention to the rapid destruction of one of our planet’s most important resources. Funds raised will be donated to Amazon Watch, an organization that seeks to support the efforts of indigenous people in their mission to protect Amazon forests.



Activating events at each of its 53 properties across Latin America, Europe and the U.K., Selina will host a range of activities for the local community and guests including wellbeing classes such as yoga and meditation, Latin-themed parties and festivities, live music performances, and sustainable fairs. Selina will donate 100% of all funds raised on the day to The Amazon Protector’s Fund with Amazon Watch.

“Sustainability and community are core values at Selina, and with multiple Selina locations in and around the Amazon rainforest including Brazil, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador, continuing to show our support for this ecosystem and local community is vital. We’re proud to be partnering with Amazon Watch to launch this initiative and welcome guests from around the world to join us at any Selina Amazon Watch event on October 5th to help support the recovery and protection of one of the world’s most vital resources,” explained Greg Bresnitz, Global VP of Concept & Programming at Selina.

The Amazon is the largest tropical forest on the planet, which provides 20% of the oxygen we breathe and is home to more than one million indigenous people. “We are delighted Selina, with locations across the globe, has chosen to support our work! We admire their commitment to protect the Amazon and its indigenous peoples," said Katherine Rothschild, Development Associate at Amazon Watch.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Wu3D9Px4S-XqSphlyiCo_VyGpJDpwwpz?usp=sharing

Amazon Watch

Amazon Watch is a nonprofit organization founded in 1996 to protect the rainforest and advance the rights of indigenous peoples in the Amazon Basin. Amazon Watch partners with indigenous and environmental organizations in campaigns for human rights, corporate accountability and the preservation of the Amazon’s ecological systems.

The Amazon Protectors Fund provides much-needed small-scale, rapid response grants to indigenous and grassroots partners, central to Amazon Watch’s efforts to advance indigenous-led solutions to uphold territorial rights and forest protection in the face of mounting threats.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/234f0fd9-86cb-43e5-9a62-b4e7fdaf7360

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2e95df6-7eb0-4986-b27d-a12adf4b92d0

