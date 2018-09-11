Selligent Marketing Cloud and Calabrio Partner to Connect Contact Center and Marketing Insights for Improved Customer Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud, the B2C marketing automation company, and Calabrio , a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced an alliance to bridge customer care technology and digital marketing capabilities to enhance the customer journey. The market-first collaboration will enable brands to marry data gleaned from customer care engagements with digital marketing communications to create a full view of the customer and deliver consistent customer experiences. The partnership was launched at Calabrio’s annual customer conference, Calabrio Customer Connect , which kicked off today at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.



“In the age of high expectations for customer experience, customer care and digital marketing technologies still often live in their functional silos, which has become a growing challenge for both brands and consumers,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Contact center interactions offer a rich and powerful source of customer insights that are often untapped in marketing. With Calabrio and Selligent working together, brands will be better equipped to seamlessly handle customer relationships from beginning to end.”

According to a recent Selligent Marketing Cloud survey of 7,000 global consumers, 70 percent agree that it’s important that brands understand a consumer’s individual situation during marketing touchpoints and not use every communication as a sales opportunity. This is especially true when it comes to customer care and satisfaction, and their impact on how proactive marketing is received—especially when customers have an outstanding issue with a brand.

The alliance between Calabrio and Selligent Marketing Cloud will enable brands to:

Avoid sending mixed messages when contacting a consumer after they’ve had a service interaction by leveraging predictive Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) capabilities to trigger and control marketing campaigns.

Extend beyond the typical customer satisfaction surveys after a consumer interaction by delivering rich content and campaigns to keep consumers engaged.

Deliver critical contact center and service data to marketing teams, such as trending cases, to tailor outbound messages and deliver relevant offers to drive up-sells and cross-sells based on trends.

“Customer expectations have evolved; they expect to connect with companies at their convenience and get the information they seek or issue resolved in real-time. These interactions are critical to providing the level of service that builds brand loyalty and offer an opportunity for organizations to gather the true voice of their customers,” said Tom Goodmanson, President and CEO of Calabrio. “This is an area that’s overdue for technological support. Until now, brands have had to piece together data and platforms to get a true picture of the state of a brand-consumer relationship. I’m thrilled that Calabrio and Selligent are joining forces to solve this important problem for marketing departments, contact centers and the enterprise.”

“In a world where companies are rapidly looking to digitally transform, the gap between their marketing and customer service efforts has become more glaringly obvious than ever,” observes Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics. “This agreement between Selligent and Calabrio is designed to bridge that gap – to bring contact center customer journey analytics to the marketing automation process in real-time.”

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a marketing automation platform that enables B2C brands to engage consumers across all critical channels. Built for the relationship marketer, Selligent Marketing Cloud is the only marketing cloud built on a single code base, featuring artificial intelligence and a Customer Data Platform with a universal consumer profile at the core of every action.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent’s proven platform. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a customer engagement software company that provides analytic insights to catalyze growth through customer service contact centers. The Calabrio ONE ® software suite empowers everyone in an organization, from contact center agents to the CEO, with easy-to-use tools that provide a better understanding of the customer. Every customer interaction yields insights that expand customer-consciousness, which is how leading companies now drive growth and long-term corporate prosperity. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

