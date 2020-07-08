Selligent names Acceleration, ONE Marketing and Reply winners of 2020 Partner Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent , the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today announced Acceleration , ONE Marketing and Reply as the winners of the 2020 Selligent Partner Awards. The annual awards recognize Selligent global partners that have merged creativity with Selligent’s marketing technology to deliver some of the world’s most inspiring digital marketing campaigns. This year’s winners were particularly strong advocates of Selligent, were trusted advisors to clients and prospects, and delivered significant joint business value.



Selligent’s robust global Partner Program includes agencies, systems integrators, marketing consultants and services providers. In recent years, Selligent has invested a great amount of time, talent and technology into this program and continues to achieve strong results globally.

Acceleration (North America)

The partnership with Acceleration has been unique as it has spanned territories in both North America and the UK. Acceleration has driven significant business development together with Selligent and has played a pivotal role in its overall process, with joint clients that include Vitacost, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. and The Teaching Company.

ONE Marketing (Nordics)

ONE Marketing has proven itself as a catalyst in the Danish market, enabling Selligent to further expand in the region successfully. Thanks to their regional knowledge and expertise across the spectrum of martech vendors and technologies, ONE Marketing saw the value that Selligent offered its clients. Today, ONE Marketing has become one of Selligent’s strongest advocates across the Nordic market and it has played a key part in shaping its strategy in the region. This has led to the onboarding of two new clients in the past year, including Danish energy company Ørsted , nominated for the prestigious Danish Digital Awards .

Reply (Italy)

Reply is another key partner that has enabled Selligent to set up partnerships in multiple territories. Well established in the Italian market, Reply’s advocacy has generated a steady flow of new business. The growth of Selligent’s Italian team together with Reply’s support has played a crucial role in helping win and support new clients.

“Acceleration, ONE Marketing and Reply have demonstrated strong advocacy for our platform and we are grateful for the ongoing collaboration,” said Bruno Boussion, SVP of Sales, Europe at Selligent. “We commend all three partners for the way they have invested resources into becoming experts in our solution. They have played an incredibly active role in our local go-to-market strategies. We look forward to more future growth and joint successes together.”

“The annual Selligent Global Partner Summit and awards ceremony is one of our favourite ways to celebrate our partners around the world. With this year’s summit postponed due to the global health crisis, we still wanted to celebrate our awards nominees and winners virtually for their incredible work and our combined achievements in the last year. Congratulations to all our honorees, and thank you for your continued partnership,” said Karthik Kripapuri, CEO of Selligent.

2020 Selligent Partner Awards finalists included partners from around the world: eMatters , DALE Consultancy , Future Marketing , Performance Sales and Proximity . Learn more about each of this year’s honorees here .

About Selligent

Selligent is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

