SelmanCo : Celebrates 40 Years

06/09/2020 | 08:06am EDT

SelmanCo embraces its past while looking forward to its future

SelmanCo celebrated its 40th anniversary on June 3, 2020. Over those 40 years, SelmanCo has become one of America’s largest privately held insurance administrators through its steadfast commitment to providing extraordinary service to its customers and clients.

SelmanCo’s roots stretch back to 1905 as a Property and Casualty insurance agency, and the company continued to specialize almost entirely in this space for 75 years. From 1980 onward, SelmanCo grew organically and through acquisitions of 11 companies specializing in the administration of sponsored insurance programs. SelmanCo began in Portsmouth, Ohio, but for the last 37 years has been headquartered in greater Cleveland.

In 1983, the company had 9 employees. Presently, the firm has over 200 in three offices, which precipitated a move of the company headquarters in 2019 to a new state-of-the-art facility located at One Integrity Parkway, Cleveland, OH 44143, with other offices in Maryland and New Hampshire. Given an ever-expanding team and a steadfast focus on achieving customer and client satisfaction through the embrace of the company’s core values, SelmanCo is certainly poised for continued success.

Today, SelmanCo provides insurance marketing and administrative services for a wide range of clients including insurance companies, employers, affinity groups and financial institutions. “For 40 years SelmanCo has consistently provided extraordinary insurance administrative services distinguished by organizational integrity,” said David Selman, President & CEO. “Our experienced team has been the differentiator and enabler of our success.”

ABOUT SELMANCO

SelmanCo is one of the largest, privately held US life and supplemental health insurance administration firms that specializes in reducing cost and increasing efficiency for insurance companies, employers, associations, credit unions and banks. Managing over $300 million in premium under administration, we serve more than 1.5 million individual customers with integrity and dedication. For 40 years, our commitment to extraordinary administrative service has allowed our clients to hone their core competencies, grow business, and strengthen their relationships with their customers and members. Our workforce of over 200 professionals is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with additional offices in Keene, NH and Baltimore, MD. Visit us at http://www.SelmanCo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
