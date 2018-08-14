Log in
Selmont at 49% in Latest Poll for Florida Congressional Seat

08/14/2018 | 12:47am CEST

Florida Democratic challenger George “Ges” Selmont continues a meteoric rise, receiving 49 percent of the vote in the final St. John’s County Chamber of Commerce Straw Poll.

At the end of the two hour event on Aug. 1 just six votes separated Selmont and the Republican incumbent, John Rutherford.

The poll results aren’t surprising as the upstart Selmont had previously garnered 43 percent in the July 15 Ponte Vedra Chamber of Commerce Straw Poll.

Rutherford has been largely absent from the campaign trail, declining invitations for him or a surrogate to speak to the March for Our Lives town halls, not meeting with parents of district school children or the Parkland students who visited Jacksonville on their national tour last week and failing to appear at the Tidal Town Hall environmental event nor the Riverkeeper town halls. Rutherford himself has failed to have any town halls during his term in Congress.

Selmont said, “The results from tonight’s balloting shows our message of restoring fairness to the system resonates not only with Democrats, but also with Independents and Republicans."

Selmont, a Ponte Vedra Beach husband and father with a history of success in law, technology, entertainment, sports and higher education has spoken to enthusiastic crowds from announcing his candidacy to a crowd of 250 at the February Paint the Town Blue gala to an estimated crowd of 1,500 in St. Augustine at the March for Our Lives. He holds degrees from Bard College, Yale University, Harvard University’s Extension School and Northeastern University School of Law and is a 2-time Emmy Award winner and a former White House Intern for President Bill Clinton.

Selmont has no primary and will oppose first term incumbent John Rutherford in the general election on Nov. 6. The pair are vying to represent Florida’s 4th Congressional District which spans from the Georgia border to St. Augustine Beach.

Balloting for both polls was conducted by St. John’s County Secretary of Elections, Vicki Oakes and the Straw Poll events were organized and presented by the St. Johns County, FL Chamber of Commerce.

Message approved by G. Selmont, Democrat.

Paid for by Selmont4Congress.


© Business Wire 2018
